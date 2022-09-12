Read full article on original website
Related
Boise State Football Games Are Going to Be Bigger and Better
Boise State Football games are fun. The Blue and Orange sea of passionate fans filling the stands. The iconic blue 'smurf' turf. The iconic Albertson's stadium. No wonder BSU has such great turn outs at games. This year they are going to make the games more memorable than ever with focus on adding more entertainment.
Boise State Football Scouting Report: Five Facts About UT Martin
Boise State Football fans are happy that the Broncos will be home this weekend after a 1-1 start from the first two road games. The Broncos were supposed to play Michigan State this year but took the multimillion-dollar payout from the Spartans to avoid their trip to the Blue. You can read the details here. In place of a Big 10 Power, Boise State will play FSC UT Martin. Does anyone know anything about UT Martin?
Why The Vandals 0-2 Is Better Than Boise State’s 1-1
Just two weeks into the college football season, and some would argue that it's too early to make decisions about a team's success or lack of success so far. But, as fans, it seems it's never too early. When the Boise State Broncos lose one game, you can be sure that getting tickets to games at Albertsons Stadium will be easier.
9 Idaho Restaurants Praised on National Television Have Sadly Closed
As the Treasure Valley painstakingly counts down to the premiere of the Bar Rescue episodes they shot earlier this summer, some of you wonder just how long they’ll last after their episode airs. While not officially confirmed by producers, social media tips lead us to believe that Season 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?
I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever
Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years
What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
RELATED PEOPLE
Post Register
Nampa irrigation season ending soon
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
KTVB
Southern Idaho weather: Thursday evening thunderstorms, more showers for the weekend
For Boise, temperatures will be in the low to mid 70's over the weekend. Next week, unsettled weather conditions will continue, with a chance of rain showers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saddle Up This Weekend With The Mane Event in Boise, It’s Free!
The Western Riding in Boise who was founded in 1941, is hosting a FREE Equine Education day and will "include all things HORSES!". This is such a great family event especially for those who may not be able to be around horses every single day!. This a two day free...
This Idaho Charity Needs Your Donations…Of Diapers!
Between the ongoing global pandemic, prices are going up, up, up! Gasoline, rent, food, cars, you name it. If it's something you plan on spending some of your hard-earned money on, it probably costs more than it did a few years ago. The same goes for parents with young ones...
Idaho’s #1 Milkshake (Ranked One of the Best in the Country)
We’re nearing the end of Summer, but it’s not too late to treat yourself to some of Boise’s best milkshakes and ice cream treats. I mean... is it ever too late for that? Plus, getting shakes can be the perfect date!. And if getting milkshakes just for...
What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about. Keep scrolling for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
It’s BACK… Boise’s Popular Hyde Park Street Fair THIS Weekend
In just a couple of days one of the Boise area's favorite events is back after taking a two year hiatus. According to the facebook event posting, "Hyde Park Street Fair's 41st event in beautiful Camel's Back Park will be held September 16th, 17th, and 18th, 2022, in Boise's historic North End neighborhood."
Safe to Say Idaho LOVES Morgan Wallen, “It Didn’t Take Long to…”
I think it’s safe to say Idaho loves Morgan Wallen... and are the feelings mutual?. Right after his first song, “Up Down,” Morgan paused to take in the loud chants and cheers from the crowd, and he said, “Well, it didn’t take long to figure out you guys were gonna be badass tonight — I appreciate that warm welcome.”
103.5 KISSFM
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0