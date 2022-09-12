ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 0

Related
103.5 KISSFM

Boise State Football Games Are Going to Be Bigger and Better

Boise State Football games are fun. The Blue and Orange sea of passionate fans filling the stands. The iconic blue 'smurf' turf. The iconic Albertson's stadium. No wonder BSU has such great turn outs at games. This year they are going to make the games more memorable than ever with focus on adding more entertainment.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise State Football Scouting Report: Five Facts About UT Martin

Boise State Football fans are happy that the Broncos will be home this weekend after a 1-1 start from the first two road games. The Broncos were supposed to play Michigan State this year but took the multimillion-dollar payout from the Spartans to avoid their trip to the Blue. You can read the details here. In place of a Big 10 Power, Boise State will play FSC UT Martin. Does anyone know anything about UT Martin?
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Why The Vandals 0-2 Is Better Than Boise State’s 1-1

Just two weeks into the college football season, and some would argue that it's too early to make decisions about a team's success or lack of success so far. But, as fans, it seems it's never too early. When the Boise State Broncos lose one game, you can be sure that getting tickets to games at Albertsons Stadium will be easier.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
Albuquerque, NM
College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Boise, ID
Albuquerque, NM
Football
Local
Idaho Sports
103.5 KISSFM

If these TikToks Represented Idaho, Would You Agree?

I wanted to discover all that Idaho has to offer and so I decided that I was going to pull up TikTok and see what all the "cool" kids are up to throughout the Treasure Valley. Thoughts? Did those TikToks represent Boise well? Let's Move on over to Meridian:. TikToks...
KUNA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

How Upcoming Stadium Concert Could Change Entertainment In Boise Forever

Country superstar Luke Combs recently announced a world tour that spans three continents, 16 countries, and 35 shows. There are 14 US dates on the tour and two in Canada, including Vancouver. The 14 cities on the tour are Dallas, Indianapolis, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, St. Louis, Tampa, Charlotte, Boston, Philadelphia, and Boise.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Favorite Beer Has Changed Over the Years

What brand does Idaho lean on when looking for an ice cold crisp beer to satisfy the craving? Well it has changed over the years... Last year the most 'trashy beer' consumed in Idaho was Keystone Light based on Google searches over a 12 month time frame. AskMen.com surveyed 1,000...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Petersen
Post Register

Nampa irrigation season ending soon

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — The City of Nampa will shut down its irrigation system for the season Wednesday, September 28 to coincide with Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District and Boise-Kuna Irrigation District shut-off date. As the irrigation districts near the end of their allotment, each district determines when they...
NAMPA, ID
KSLTV

Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Teams#American Football#Espn#Spartans
103.5 KISSFM

What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?

Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about. Keep scrolling for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Idaho Capital Sun

As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically

For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.5 KISSFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy