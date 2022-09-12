Read full article on original website
HP Z2 Tower G9 Review
HP's Z2 entry-level desktop workstations offer something for every design or engineering professional. Take the Z2 Mini G9, which is small enough to fit behind a monitor, or the Z2 Small Form Factor G9, compact yet accommodating full-size graphics cards. For the most power and expansion room, though, there's today's review subject, the Z2 Tower G9 (starts at $1,004; $2,479 as tested). This largest Z2 desktop scales to almost any workstation task, from office finance to 3D modeling. It doesn't cost a fortune, carries independent software vendor (ISV) certifications for demanding apps, is easy to upgrade, and comes with a three-year warranty. In short, it does almost everything right that you could ask of a low-end workstation and earns our Editors' Choice pick in this class.
MSI Summit MS321UP Review
USB Ports (Excluding Upstream) 3. With a bright high-resolution panel and impressive color coverage, the MSI Summit MS321UP ($799.99) is an appealing big-screen productivity monitor for graphic artists, video producers, and photographers. It can render HDR content and it exceeded its rated contrast ratio in our testing. The Summit is on the costly side and lacks some of the docking-station and videoconferencing features we've enjoyed in other business displays, but it should prove a very capable choice for creative employees.
The Sims 4 Will Be Free to Play From Oct. 18 on PC, Consoles
Eight years after it was first released, The Sims 4 is set to become free to play. EA announced that from Oct. 18, the base game will be free for everyone across PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. For PC and Mac owners, the game will be freely available via the EA app, Origin, or Steam.
Intel Teases Next-Gen Thunderbolt, With Peak 80Gbps Speeds
HAIFA—At the Intel Tech Tour 2022 event ongoing in Israel this week, Intel demonstrated briefly, in the midst of a presentation on the current and future state of Thunderbolt connectivity, what it says is a working sample of next-generation Thunderbolt, claiming it will double the potential peak throughput. Demonstrating a lab-environment prototype system via a teaser video, the company claims that it was executing Thunderbolt transfers at up to 80Gbps.
Xgimi Elfin Review
The Xgimi Elfin ($599) delivers lots of capability for its size, price, and 2-pound weight, including built-in streaming courtesy of Android TV 10 and a highly watchable image for movies and video. Unlike the similarly priced Anker Nebula Solar Portable, our top pick for a fully portable palmtop or mini projector, it doesn't include a built-in battery. But not using batteries frees it from a design requirement to conserve power, which lets it offer an 800 ANSI lumen brightness rating. That's twice the rating of the Nebula Solar, enough to it make it one of the brightest projectors for its size. It's our new top pick for a non-battery-powered mini projector.
Microsoft 365 Apps Can Now Automatically Update in 4 Seconds
Microsoft has improved the way its Microsoft 365 Apps uppdates are installed, to the point where you won't even notice they were updated anymore. Julia Lieberman, Product Manager for Office Deployment, shared details via the Microsoft Tech Community about how the Microsoft 365 Apps update process has been optimized recently. Until now, updates couldn't be installed while an app was running or if a PC was locked, but that's no longer the case.
Soul Hackers 2 (for PC) Review
The Shin Megami Tensei meta-series (technically just Megami Tensei for the entire JRPG franchise, but SMT is the shorthand) is one of my favorite overarching “things” in video games. It takes a handful of similar names and concepts, mixes them around, then puts them in several different game series, each with its own unique identity and mechanics. For example, Shin Megami Tensei itself is a dark, apocalyptic exploration of chaos and order. Persona is a stylish, high school-focused adventure about friendship, trauma, and self-improvement. Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha is an action-oriented period piece. Devil Survivor is a tactical-RPG. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE is a collaboration of the Shin Megami Tensei series and the Fire Emblem series, with a heavy emphasis on idol performers. In terms of quality, all of these games range from "very good" to "some of the best JRPGs out there."
Sub Mini Subwoofer Adds Low-Frequency Power to Sonos Speaker Systems
Roku isn't the only company with a new small subwoofer for its speakers. Sonos just announced its own, the Sub Mini. The Sonos Sub Mini is a scaled-down version of the Sonos Sub, the company's already established add-on subwoofer for its sound systems. At 14 pounds it's about a third the weight of the Sonos Sub, though it's a few inches wider at 9.1 inches. While the Sub is boxy and the Sub Mini is cylindrical, both share a similar cut-out design with a long, oblong keyhole in the center.
Save Up to 30% on Anker Soundcore Life Headphones
If you've been eyeing up a new pair of headphones, Amazon's Anker sale has you covered. Take your pick of the Soundcore Life Q20+, Q30, or Q35—available for up to 30% off their retail price. The cheapest option, the Soundcore Life Q20+, comes in a sleek black or navy...
No VR, No Problem: How to Enter the Metaverse Without a Headset
The metaverse is a relatively new (and confusing) place. It can also get expensive when you factor in the VR headset that will allow you to access these virtual worlds (not to mention the computer you need to power it all). However, if you really want to enter the metaverse, but feel overwhelmed by the asking price, you can participate without blowing a paycheck on headgear.
