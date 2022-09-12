The Shin Megami Tensei meta-series (technically just Megami Tensei for the entire JRPG franchise, but SMT is the shorthand) is one of my favorite overarching “things” in video games. It takes a handful of similar names and concepts, mixes them around, then puts them in several different game series, each with its own unique identity and mechanics. For example, Shin Megami Tensei itself is a dark, apocalyptic exploration of chaos and order. Persona is a stylish, high school-focused adventure about friendship, trauma, and self-improvement. Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha is an action-oriented period piece. Devil Survivor is a tactical-RPG. Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE is a collaboration of the Shin Megami Tensei series and the Fire Emblem series, with a heavy emphasis on idol performers. In terms of quality, all of these games range from "very good" to "some of the best JRPGs out there."

