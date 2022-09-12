Read full article on original website
Maxio Launches Billing, Financial Operations Solution for SaaS Firms
Billing and revenue management solutions provider Maxio has launched a one-stop solution that unifies financial operations for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. By providing a single point of truth for all of a company’s SaaS billing and financial operations needs, the platform helps SaaS brands eliminate complexity and data siloes, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation
German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
B2B Payments Firm Bottomline Buys Nexus Systems to Grow in Real Estate
B2B payments FinTech company Bottomline has purchased procure-to-pay platform Nexus Systems, extending its capabilities into the real estate vertical. Nexus Systems provides accounts payable (AP) and payments automation software for the real estate and property management industries, and with this acquisition, its customers and suppliers will join the 500,000 businesses using Bottomline’s Paymode-X B2B payments network, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
Roofr Raises $12M to Advance SaaS Platform for Roofers
All-in-one roofing software startup Roofr has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round to build out its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and provide roofers with an easy way to manage their projects. The fresh infusion of capital was backed by past investors Bullpen Capital and Crosslink Capital, along with...
Alibaba.com Launches $750K Manifest Grants Program for US SMBs
B2B eCommerce market Alibaba.com has rolled out its second annual small business grants program, a press release said Wednesday (Sept. 14). Called the Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program, the $750,000 fund will promote innovation in U.S. small and midsized businesses (SMBs) and boost competition. The grants are in partnership with Hello...
Slack Adds Industry-Specific Consulting Partners to its Ecosystem
Slack is expanding its global consulting partner ecosystem to include industry-specific consultants who will help companies in their digital transformations. With newly available services and solutions, Slack customers can engage consulting partners of Slack and parent company Salesforce who focus on financial services, manufacturing, communications, retail, media, technology and other industries, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms
B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
Fulfillment Provider PFS Deploys Pop-Up Center for L’Oréal’s SkinCeuticals Brand
ECommerce order fulfillment provider PFS has set up a pop-up fulfillment center for SkinCeuticals, one of its L’Oréal brands, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 14) press release. PFS has provided SkinCeuticals with order management and payment processing services for its direct-to-consumer eCommerce channel, per the release, making use...
Top QSRs Invest in Mobile Capabilities Despite Industry-Wide Reprioritization
Across the restaurant industry, businesses have been shifting their focus away from digital ordering channels and toward the in-store experience throughout this year, but major brands are keeping their eyes on the digital prize and investing in the future of mobile ordering channels. Take, for instance, Starbucks, the largest restaurant...
PayPal Names SVP Gabrielle Rabinovitch to Interim CFO as Blake Jorgensen Takes Medical Leave
PayPal Executive Vice President (EVP) and CFO Blake Jorgensen will be taking a leave of absence for health reasons, a press release said. Instead Gabrielle Rabinovitch will be acting CFO and EVP for the time being. Rabinovitch is currently Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Treasurer for the company.
EMEA Daily: Verto and Xente Team up on NGO Payments; Wio Digital Bank Launches in UAE With Initial Focus on SMBs
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Verto has partnered with Xente to provide payment services to NGOs and the United Arab Emirates gets a new digital bank in Wio. The business-to-business (B2B) cross-border payments firm Verto, announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) that it has partnered with Xente, a...
Deluxe, UK Trade Dept Team on Cross Border Innovation
Deluxe, which works in payments and business technology, has hosted 10 British FinTech companies to help promote collaboration and innovation in financial and business services, a press release said. Deluxe helps businesses grow and can work with businesses at any stage of their life cycles, the company said. The companies...
Billtrust Taps Former Order2Cash Executive Marco Eeman to Lead European Operations
Accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated business-to-business (B2B) payments firm Billtrust has appointed Marco Eeman as managing director of its European operations. Eeman was a principal of Order2Cash, a Netherlands-based order-to-cash platform provider that was acquired by Billtrust in February, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. In his...
Financial Services Firm Truist Deploys AI-Enhanced Virtual Assistant
Aiming to combine innovative technology with human touch, financial services company Truist Financial has added an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced virtual assistant to its mobile banking app and online banking platform for personal banking clients. Called Truist Assist, the new virtual assistant provides immediate answers to 100 common support inquiries and...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing
Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
Cloud Banking Firm nCino, Codat Team on SMB Loan Underwriting
Codat, an API for small business data, will be partnering with cloud banking firm nCino to automate and accelerate the ways banks can underwrite small business loans, a press release said. nCino’s services help cut down the time it takes banks to transfer information from a borrower’s financial statements into...
UK’s ePayments Systems Shutters for Good
U.K.-based electronic payments company ePayments Systems is shutting up shop for good. In a post on the company website announcing the news, ePayment Systems said that it “has begun the process of closing its doors and entered into an orderly, solvent wind-down.”. The FinTech business has been closed for...
NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies
Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
