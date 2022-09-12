ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pymnts

Maxio Launches Billing, Financial Operations Solution for SaaS Firms

Billing and revenue management solutions provider Maxio has launched a one-stop solution that unifies financial operations for software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies. By providing a single point of truth for all of a company’s SaaS billing and financial operations needs, the platform helps SaaS brands eliminate complexity and data siloes, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
RETAIL
pymnts

German Software Firm Candis Raises $16M to Expand AP Automation

German accounts payable (AP) automation software provider Candis has reportedly raised $16 million in funding and said it will use the new investment to continue to expand. The platform has recorded 20 billion processed invoices — a ninefold increase in two years, Tech Funding News (TFN) reported Wednesday (Sept. 14).
SOFTWARE
pymnts

B2B Payments Firm Bottomline Buys Nexus Systems to Grow in Real Estate

B2B payments FinTech company Bottomline has purchased procure-to-pay platform Nexus Systems, extending its capabilities into the real estate vertical. Nexus Systems provides accounts payable (AP) and payments automation software for the real estate and property management industries, and with this acquisition, its customers and suppliers will join the 500,000 businesses using Bottomline’s Paymode-X B2B payments network, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers

Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Roofr Raises $12M to Advance SaaS Platform for Roofers

All-in-one roofing software startup Roofr has raised $12 million in a Series A funding round to build out its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform and provide roofers with an easy way to manage their projects. The fresh infusion of capital was backed by past investors Bullpen Capital and Crosslink Capital, along with...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Alibaba.com Launches $750K Manifest Grants Program for US SMBs

B2B eCommerce market Alibaba.com has rolled out its second annual small business grants program, a press release said Wednesday (Sept. 14). Called the Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program, the $750,000 fund will promote innovation in U.S. small and midsized businesses (SMBs) and boost competition. The grants are in partnership with Hello...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

Slack Adds Industry-Specific Consulting Partners to its Ecosystem

Slack is expanding its global consulting partner ecosystem to include industry-specific consultants who will help companies in their digital transformations. With newly available services and solutions, Slack customers can engage consulting partners of Slack and parent company Salesforce who focus on financial services, manufacturing, communications, retail, media, technology and other industries, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms

B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Deluxe, UK Trade Dept Team on Cross Border Innovation

Deluxe, which works in payments and business technology, has hosted 10 British FinTech companies to help promote collaboration and innovation in financial and business services, a press release said. Deluxe helps businesses grow and can work with businesses at any stage of their life cycles, the company said. The companies...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Billtrust Taps Former Order2Cash Executive Marco Eeman to Lead European Operations

Accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated business-to-business (B2B) payments firm Billtrust has appointed Marco Eeman as managing director of its European operations. Eeman was a principal of Order2Cash, a Netherlands-based order-to-cash platform provider that was acquired by Billtrust in February, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. In his...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Financial Services Firm Truist Deploys AI-Enhanced Virtual Assistant

Aiming to combine innovative technology with human touch, financial services company Truist Financial has added an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced virtual assistant to its mobile banking app and online banking platform for personal banking clients. Called Truist Assist, the new virtual assistant provides immediate answers to 100 common support inquiries and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing

Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Cloud Banking Firm nCino, Codat Team on SMB Loan Underwriting

Codat, an API for small business data, will be partnering with cloud banking firm nCino to automate and accelerate the ways banks can underwrite small business loans, a press release said. nCino’s services help cut down the time it takes banks to transfer information from a borrower’s financial statements into...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

UK’s ePayments Systems Shutters for Good

U.K.-based electronic payments company ePayments Systems is shutting up shop for good. In a post on the company website announcing the news, ePayment Systems said that it “has begun the process of closing its doors and entered into an orderly, solvent wind-down.”. The FinTech business has been closed for...
BUSINESS
pymnts

NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies

Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
BUSINESS
pymnts

