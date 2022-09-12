ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brie Larson Visibly Irked By Red Carpet Question About Her ‘Captain Marvel’ Future: “Does Anyone Want Me to Do it Again?”

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago
Brie Larson got honest about her future in the MCU, answering a reporter’s question about her tenure in Captain Marvel films with a blunt, short reply. Larson, who has played the superhero in multiple film and TV projects since 2019, didn’t mince her words when speaking with Variety at the D23 Expo on Saturday (Sept. 10).

“How long will you play Captain Marvel?” a reporter with the publication asked Larson, who responded, “I don’t know. I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

She added, “I don’t know. I really don’t know the answer to that.”

Larson was not-so-subtly hinting at the hate she’s received since she first played Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in 2019’s Captain Marvel. Critics came for the actress after she led the first female-centric superhero movie in the MCU, trolling her for ridiculous reasons like not smiling enough in the Captain Marvel trailer and making YouTube videos dedicated to their distaste for the film.

Despite the sexist backlash, Larson has continued to play Captain Marvel; she reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame, then again in an uncredited appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Most recently, she played the superhero in the Disney+ Marvel series Ms. Marvel, and she is expected to star again as Captain Marvel in next year’s The Marvels and 2025’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Her latest comment at D23 comes after Larson addressed the cruel backlash to her Captain Marvel character while speaking to Variety for a 2019 cover story. At the time, Larson said she “didn’t even know” about the internet hate surrounding Captain Marvel.

“I don’t have time for it, you know?,” she said. “The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?”

Joe Poker
4d ago

Sexist backlash 🤣🤣🤣... The character is garbage with her doing it.. She has no on screen charisma and honestly if she wasn't in any of the movies you wouldn't miss her.. Marvel ended with Endgame anyways.. Everything else has been 💩 so far.. Shang chi was meh and Spiderman was good.. That's about it.. New Thor is unwatchable.. We're seeing the end of Woke Marvel..

Escape626
4d ago

Of course the answer is No. Nobody wants her to do another movie. And to the writer of the article, people don't dislike her because of "sexism". They dislike her because her character is terrible and she is personally a horrible person. Not any more complicated than that.

Larry Daryl
3d ago

I have been a Marvel fan for 50 years - her movie was great. It fit well into the MCU continuity and was a lot of fun. Sorry to all the bigots and newbies, but this is what Marvel does - great characters who grow and interact in an unfair world.

