Brie Larson Visibly Irked By Red Carpet Question About Her ‘Captain Marvel’ Future: “Does Anyone Want Me to Do it Again?”

Brie Larson got honest about her future in the MCU, answering a reporter’s question about her tenure in Captain Marvel films with a blunt, short reply. Larson, who has played the superhero in multiple film and TV projects since 2019, didn’t mince her words when speaking with Variety at the D23 Expo on Saturday (Sept. 10).

“How long will you play Captain Marvel?” a reporter with the publication asked Larson, who responded, “I don’t know. I don’t know. Does anyone want me to do it again?”

She added, “I don’t know. I really don’t know the answer to that.”

Larson was not-so-subtly hinting at the hate she’s received since she first played Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel in 2019’s Captain Marvel. Critics came for the actress after she led the first female-centric superhero movie in the MCU, trolling her for ridiculous reasons like not smiling enough in the Captain Marvel trailer and making YouTube videos dedicated to their distaste for the film.

Despite the sexist backlash, Larson has continued to play Captain Marvel; she reprised her role in Avengers: Endgame, then again in an uncredited appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Most recently, she played the superhero in the Disney+ Marvel series Ms. Marvel, and she is expected to star again as Captain Marvel in next year’s The Marvels and 2025’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Her latest comment at D23 comes after Larson addressed the cruel backlash to her Captain Marvel character while speaking to Variety for a 2019 cover story. At the time, Larson said she “didn’t even know” about the internet hate surrounding Captain Marvel.

“I don’t have time for it, you know?,” she said. “The things that I have extra time to really look at are, like: Am I eating healthy food? Am I drinking water? Am I meditating? Have I called my mom today?”