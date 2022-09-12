Read full article on original website
outbreaknewstoday.com
Investigational dose of oral interferon-free treatment can cure hepatitis C in children
A study that evaluated an investigational dosage of once-daily ledipasvir 45 mg/sofosbuvir 200 mg (LDV/SOF) in children aged six to 11 years infected with the Hepatitis C virus (HCV), found that 99% of children (n=89/90) had undetectable levels of HCV-RNA 12 weeks after treatment. The study, presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2017 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, also showed that the fixed-dose combination of LDV/SOF was well-tolerated, and no patients experienced a serious adverse event considered related to the study drug.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ghana: Increase in rabies cases reported in the Ashanti Region
In southern Ghana, the Health Directorate of the Ashanti Region is reporting a rise in human rabies cases in three districts within the region, according to a Ghana Health Services statement Monday. According to the statement: As of Monday, September 12, 2022, the region had recorded a total of four-confirmed...
MedicalXpress
S.Africa reports two deaths linked to COVID vaccine
South Africa's medicines regulatory authority says it has recorded two fatal cases of the rare Guillain-Barre syndrome in people who had received a Johnson & Johnson COVID jab. The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) reported its first case in August and the second on Monday. "SAHPRA has been...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Vietnam: Adenovirus cases have increased dramatically at the National Children’s Hospital
Information from the National Children’s Hospital on September 15 said that from August 2022 to now, the number of positive cases of Adenovirus disease detected at the National Children’s Hospital has increased dramatically. Specifically, as of September 12, 2022, the total number of Adenovirus infections recorded at the...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Q fever increase reported in Wide Bay, Queensland
Wide Bay residents who work with animals are being urged to get vaccinated against a bacterial disease that has been identified across the region. There has been increase in confirmed cases of Q Fever in the Wide Bay region, with 11 cases notified to the Wide Bay Public Health Unit this year to date. This compares with between three and seven cases notified by this time of year in each of the last five years.
KevinMD.com
The impact of a single COVID infection
This piece started out focusing on the impact of colds on our lives, particularly if COVID is now “just a cold.”. My husband and I escaped COVID until now by being very careful until we got vaccinated. Once vaccinated, we focused on living our lives safely – no eating at indoor restaurants (there are plenty of outdoor venues to choose from), masking indoors and testing when gathering with others. We did not live in fear but rather with informed caution. We did not live in “lockdown” (nor did anyone else in the U.S. … please ask someone from Shanghai if you want to understand what lockdown really means). We watched the local infection rates and adjusted our behavior accordingly. We attended plays, concerts, a wedding, and even the Final Four in New Orleans (where we were pretty much the only masked people in the 74,000-person arena). We stayed infection-free.
msn.com
Experts say a horrible flu season is coming
After the COVID-19 pandemic made the last two flu seasons virtually non-existent, the influenza virus is poised to return this year with a vengeance. That's the word from health experts who are expecting a worse-than-normal flu season this winter. For proof, they point to Australia, where the flu season runs from May to September. The country recently saw its worse flu season in five years.
MedicalXpress
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
sixtyandme.com
What Is Sarcopenia and How Can Older Adults Prevent Its Tragic Impacts?
You may ask, what is sarcopenia? Is it a disease, an insect, or food? Is it something we should fear? The answer is, “Yes and No.”. The name itself sounds gross, but no, it is not a disease, insect, or food. And no, we should not fear sarcopenia. However, we should know what it is, and how we can wage the noble fight against it.
MedicalXpress
Scientists redefine obesity with discovery of two major subtypes
A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists has identified two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that may have lifelong consequences for health, disease and response to medication. The findings, published today in the journal Nature Metabolism, offer a more nuanced understanding of obesity than current...
New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says
A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
MedicalXpress
Spotting the signs of suicide risk
Recognizing the signs that someone is considering suicide could help save a life. "Emergency physicians see many people who are struggling silently with their mental health," said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. "One of the most impactful things anyone can do to prevent a...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Enterovirus is circulating in Finland more than usual
There have been more cases of enteroviruses reported to the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) than usual. Most of the cases have mild symptoms, but at least in Turku, pediatric patients have also had to be hospitalized due to shortness of breath symptoms. Enterovirus D68 has been found in these patients, which usually only causes mild respiratory symptoms, but sometimes also shortness of breath or pneumonia.
outbreaknewstoday.com
China: H5N6 avian influenza case reported in Guangxi
Hong Kong health officials report monitoring a human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in the Mainland. The case involves a 6-year-old girl living in Nanning, Guangxi, who had visited a live poultry market and had exposure to poultry from the market before onset. She developed symptoms on July 30 and was admitted for treatment on August 3. She is in serious condition.
Nasal irrigation may reduce COVID-19 severity
Battling COVID-19 and eager to do anything that will limit you to a mild infection?. Grab a neti pot, a new study advises. Flushing your sinus cavity twice daily with a mild saline solution can significantly reduce a COVID-19 patient's risk of hospitalization and death, researchers report. "We found an...
Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up
It is difficult to understand the ease with which we have accepted a major proportion of the Australian population getting infected with COVID in just a matter of months. Many have been infected multiple times, potentially exposing them to long COVID and other problems we are only beginning to understand. In the past 75 years, only the second world war has had a greater demographic impact on Australia than COVID in 2022. As of September 12, Australia had reported more than 10 million cases of COVID. Of those, 96% were reported in 2022, coinciding with a succession of various Omicron sub-variants...
Plastic may be making you obese, scientists warn
Scientists have warned that the presence of plastic in everyday items could be a factor responsible for obesity.The presence of certain chemicals known as “obesogens” in everyday items disturbs the normal functioning of human metabolism, upsetting the body’s ability to regulate its intake and expenditure of energy. Recent research says that obesogens directly boost the production of specific cell types and fatty tissues associated with obesity and are found in all sorts of items including plastic packaging, clothes, furniture, cosmetics, food additives, herbicides and pesticides.“Obesogens are certainly a contributing factor to the obesity epidemic,” Bruce Blumberg, an expert on...
pharmaceutical-technology.com
FDA nod for Omicron-specific boosters is groundbreaking, but uptake remains poor
The FDA approvals of Omicron-specific boosters come as the US’ latest Covid-19 wave, driven by Omicron variants, is declining. On 1 September, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved both Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna’s Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine boosters. This followed news that Moderna had signed a contract with the US Government to supply 66 million doses, while Pfizer and BioNTech have a contract with the US Government to supply 105 million doses. Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster has been approved for those aged 12 years and older, while Moderna’s is currently only approved for those aged 18 years and older.
