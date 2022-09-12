ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd players ‘taking part in wrong-footed training sessions’ as Erik ten Hag is worried about lack of lefties

By Alex Smith
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED boss Erik ten Hag is making his players undergo training session where they use just their weaker foot, according to reports.

Ten Hag is making training drills tailored to improving player's 'wrong foot' after realising there is a lack of left footers in the squad.

Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to improve his player's weaker foots
Training under Ten Hag has been intense
There has been much emphasis regarding their on the ball skills

The Red Devils signed Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Antony to their squad over the summer to add more natural left footed players to the team along with Luke Shaw.

Ten Hag believes it is important to have a strong weak foot and be able to play with both feet as he looks to change the style of Man Utd into a more possession based team.

Manchester Evening News report that the 52-year-old has created specific drills to make players use their weaker foot.

The squad all take part in main sessions before more niche drills begin.

Shaw participating in practice that sees him use just his right foot while others use just their left.

But he has coincidentally been out with a foot injury since United's shocking defeat to Brentford 4-0.

Since then Man Utd went on a run of winning four matches in a row before losing to Real Sociedad in their Europa League opener last week.

They will be hoping to respond to that defeat as they face Sheriff Tiraspol next.

Ten Hag's ideas to change things continue as he has moved the dugout nearer to where the subs warm-up and players no longer stay at The Lowry Hotel before games.

And reports suggest unused squad members must remain the whole match in the directors box as some were caught leaving a pre-season game early.

The Dutchman supposedly has won over some players with his decisive nature and professionalism.

Yardbarker

Erik ten Hag names ‘leader’ in Man United’s defence

Erik ten Hag has arrested Manchester United’s poor start to the season and with eight games played in all competitions, everything is looking quite positive. United lost their first two games of the season and after the defeats, Ten Hag made a series of big calls to turn things around at Old Trafford.
ESPN

Man United's Marcus Rashford suffers injury as Erik ten Hag faces striker crisis

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag faces a potential crisis up front after confirming Marcus Rashford has picked up a "muscle injury." Rashford has been ruled out of Thursday's Europa League clash at FC Sheriff and with Anthony Martial also injured, Cristiano Ronaldo is the only main option in attack.
