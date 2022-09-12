Former Penguins Forward Evan Rodrigues Signs with Avalanche

A breakout player with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021-22, Evan Rodrigues finds a new home in the NHL.

One of the Pittsburgh Penguins most important players through the first half of the 2021-22 season has finally found a new home in the NHL.

Evan Rodrigues scored 19 goals and picked up 24 assists for 43 points (all career highs) in 82 games with the Penguins last season and was vital the the teams early season success.

Despite the stellar numbers in the final year of his contract, Rodrigues struggled to find a new deal over the offseason.

As the calendar nears mid-September, the Stanley Cup Champions Colorado Avalanche have signed Rodrigues to a one-year deal worth $2 million.

Rodrigues will join Colorado as a great option for their bottom six, either at wing or center, as they look to repeat as champions.

Rumors were swirling all summer where Rodrigues would land; word of Canadian teams like the Calgary Flames or Toronto Maple Leafs having interest floated for a while.

Rodrigues’ new agent Darren Ferris noted that the Penguins were involved in having interest in the breakout forward, but cap constraints remained to be a problem.

The thought of Rodrigues receiving a professional tryout offer from a team was also floated, but a player of his caliber wouldn’t settle for that kind of situation.

Rodrigues is good enough to play in the NHL and deserves more than to tryout with a team.

With Colorado, Rodrigues should start as a bottom six winger but can fill in at center in a pinch.

Now that Rodrigues is off the market, the Penguins likely set with the names they have on their depth chart as camp kicks off within two weeks.

