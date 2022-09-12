ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 7

Related
msn.com

Moment Mama Dachshund Is Reunited With Her Puppies After Her Bath Is Too Sweet

Once someone becomes a parent, a whole new world opens before their eyes. Even the most mundane moments--like bathtime--revolve around the family's newest additions. That's just how it goes!. Even Dachshund mama Zara knows what it's like to put her puppies first. TikTok got to witness this firsthand when @motherofdachshunds_...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Puppies#Christmas#Cat#Cute Cats Funny Cats#Dog#Pet Lover#Cute Dogs Funny Dogs
msn.com

Tiny Chihuahua's Response to Realizing She's Going on an Adventure Is Just Precious

There are perks to having dogs of every size, but owners of teacup pups tend to love how easy is it to travel with them. Luckily, some of those dogs love traveling, too! Just take a look at @pennythebluechi, an adorable little lady who cannot wait to accompany her parents on their latest adventure. By the looks of the video, they look just as happy to have her along!
PETS
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Magical Way of Getting Baby to Stop Crying Is Just Priceless

There are plenty of tricks parents can use to help stop their crying baby. One might rock them back to sleep or others might go on a walk in a stroller. Some very exhausted parents might even load the baby up in a car and go for a drive. The movement apparently soothes a crying baby. But based on this video from TikTok user @wolfyjohnthomas, none of those tricks come even close to what happened in this house.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
msn.com

Man Shares Texts Sent From His Cat Sitter and They're Nothing Short of Epic

Any parent who leaves their little ones with a sitter is going to worry. Pet parents are the same way too. We totally get why. Fur babies or not, they're a parent's whole world world and you just want to make sure they are taken care of. So like us, you might overly check in and ask how your fur baby is doing. But instead of constantly asking, it's time to get a pet sitter who does what we see in this clip.
PETS
pethelpful.com

Husky's Hilarious Response to Being Locked Out of His Crate Is Going Viral

Keeping dogs in crates can be a controversial topic among dog owners. Some people think it's cruel to keep dogs locked in crates while others think it's necessary when no one is home and many even claim their dogs even enjoy being in their crate. One woman tested her husky's feelings about his crate and the reaction is hilarious.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Picture of a baby shooting daggers at her delivery doctor went viral

Social media is flooded with funny and interesting pictures and videos that easily turn into memes. One such hilarious picture creating a buzz was of a newborn with a less-than-pleased expression when she was born. In the photo, the newborn, Isabela Pereira de Jesus, is glowering at the doctor who delivered her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy