ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Strong Rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – But There’s a Catch

A popular crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bottom believes that BTC and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for steep price rallies. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,900 followers that Bitcoin has completed a five-wave rally on the four-hour chart and is now likely poised for a corrective move back down to the $20,000 level.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

U.S. Treasury Department Sanctions Bitcoin (BTC) Addresses Linked to Ransomware

The U.S Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is taking action against a ransomware group targeting individuals and companies in the United States by adding associated persons and their properties to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN). In a statement, the Treasury Department says...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Sector#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Crypto Exchange Binance#Nft
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How Ethereum’s Upcoming Transition Will Affect Its Token Supply, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

A prominent market intelligence firm says that the amount of Ethereum (ETH) issued per block will significantly decrease after the leading altcoin transitions to a proof-of-stake mechanism. New research from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals what to expect from the leading smart contract platform’s upcoming merge. “Ethereum will be...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Web3 Games and Metaverse Projects Have Attracted Nearly $750,000,000 in Investments Since August: DappRadar

A new DappRadar report says investment in blockchain gaming and metaverse projects is going strong with major investors sinking big money into the crypto subsectors. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 gaming and metaverse projects have collected $748 million in investments since August despite the general downturn in the crypto space.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum’s Merge May Not Happen – Here’s Why

The chief executive of crypto exchange platform BitMEX says he’s concerned that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism may not happen. In a recent interview on the Bankless podcast, CEO Arthur Hayes says that he and many others don’t believe the merge will actually...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Cardano (ADA) Reaches 50,000,000 Transaction Milestone With Upgrade Looming

Ethereum (ETH) challenger Cardano (ADA) has set a new milestone for transactions as its highly anticipated Vasil hard fork upgrade nears. According to Cardano blockchain explorer Cardanoscan, the smart contract platform recently surpassed 50,000,000 total transactions. Data from Cardanoscan also reveals that about 920,000 of those transactions occurred during the...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Infinity Exchange Raises $4.2 Million Seed Round To Accelerate Institutional DeFi and Create the Next Trillion-Dollar Market

Infinity Exchange, a decentralized finance protocol that provides institutional-grade capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers and global fixed income investors, has closed a $4.2 million seed round, paving the way for the institutionalization of DeFi. The round was led by top-tier financial institutions, including market makers and funds GSR, SIG,...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Open Source Nonprofit Linux Foundation Announces Intent To Form Initiative Supporting Digital Wallet Development

Linux Foundation, the leading consortium promoting open source technology, is launching a collaborative project that will support the interoperability of digital wallets. In a new statement, the non-profit organization announces its intention to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), an initiative that will engage leading companies and organizations to develop a software that anyone can use to build interoperable, secure and privacy-protecting digital wallets.
COMPUTERS
dailyhodl.com

Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs

What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Web 3.0 Platform LiveArt Brings World-Leading Arts and Culture to BNB Chain

LiveArt, the Web 3.0 platform transforming the art market, is bringing its industry-leading tools for creators, collectors, communities and brands to the BNB Smart Chain. The major new initiative was announced today by LiveArt co-founder and CEO Boris Pevzner at Binance Blockchain Week in Paris and extends a range of LiveArt’s Web 3.0 products and features to the BNB Smart Chain.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy