Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Ahead for XRP, Cosmos and Two Additional Altcoins, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
A popular crypto trader is mapping out what’s in store for a handful of altcoins including XRP and Cosmos (ATOM) as the digital asset markets witness another sell-off event. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 627,100 Twitter followers that the seventh-largest crypto asset is now hovering at a price level that’s favorable for XRP bulls.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Predicts Strong Rallies for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s 2018 bottom believes that BTC and Ethereum (ETH) are gearing up for steep price rallies. The pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,900 followers that Bitcoin has completed a five-wave rally on the four-hour chart and is now likely poised for a corrective move back down to the $20,000 level.
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury Department Sanctions Bitcoin (BTC) Addresses Linked to Ransomware
The U.S Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is taking action against a ransomware group targeting individuals and companies in the United States by adding associated persons and their properties to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN). In a statement, the Treasury Department says...
dailyhodl.com
One Altcoin May Replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Number One Meme Coin, Says Analytics Firm
The crypto analytics firm Santiment argues that one controversial altcoin could replace Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the most prominent memecoin. In a new analysis, a Santiment analyst known as mtkachuk says the native token of the original Terra blockchain, Luna Classic (LUNC), now holds the “meme king crown.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Warns To Stay Cautious on Bitcoin As Inflation Data Puts Pressure on BTC
A leading crypto analyst is warning his followers about possible Bitcoin (BTC) pitfalls as inflation data puts the pressure on the king crypto. In a new strategy session, crypto trader Benjamin Cowen tells his 768,000 YouTube subscribers that core inflation is accelerating. “With regards to Bitcoin, because I know, mostly,...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Ethereum’s Upcoming Transition Will Affect Its Token Supply, According to Crypto Analytics Firm
A prominent market intelligence firm says that the amount of Ethereum (ETH) issued per block will significantly decrease after the leading altcoin transitions to a proof-of-stake mechanism. New research from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock reveals what to expect from the leading smart contract platform’s upcoming merge. “Ethereum will be...
dailyhodl.com
Over $320,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated in Just 24 Hours, With Ethereum (ETH) the Most Impacted: Coinglass
New data from intelligence firm CoinGlass shows that $288.22 million worth of digital assets have been liquidated in the last 24 hours as the market experiences increased volatility in the wake of Ethereum’s (ETH) merge update. According to CoinGlass, Ethereum is the most affected by the sell-off followed by...
dailyhodl.com
Web3 Games and Metaverse Projects Have Attracted Nearly $750,000,000 in Investments Since August: DappRadar
A new DappRadar report says investment in blockchain gaming and metaverse projects is going strong with major investors sinking big money into the crypto subsectors. According to the data acquisition and analysis firm, Web3 gaming and metaverse projects have collected $748 million in investments since August despite the general downturn in the crypto space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum’s Merge May Not Happen – Here’s Why
The chief executive of crypto exchange platform BitMEX says he’s concerned that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism may not happen. In a recent interview on the Bankless podcast, CEO Arthur Hayes says that he and many others don’t believe the merge will actually...
dailyhodl.com
Big Things Happening Soon for Bitcoin (BTC), According to Popular Crypto Trader – Here’s Why
A popular crypto strategist and trader says a potential shift that could end Bitcoin’s (BTC) multi-month downtrend is on the horizon. Crypto analyst Kevin Svenson tells his 69,200 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is on the verge of taking out its diagonal resistance that has kept the market bearish since November 2021.
dailyhodl.com
Coin Bureau Host Previews Updated Altcoin Portfolio As Ethereum Merge Approaches
The pseudonymous host of a popular blockchain YouTube channel is letting subscribers in on his crypto portfolio. With Ethereum (ETH) set to merge in the coming days, Coin Bureau host Guy is updating his crypto collection. “Although I’m hedged against the merge not going entirely to plan, I am nevertheless...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Says He’s Preparing To Load Up on Bitcoin – Here’s When He’ll Dive In
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki details what scenario would have him stocking up on king crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki says that he’s overall very bullish on blockchain technology and if the leading digital asset were to see another major crash, he’d load up on it.
dailyhodl.com
Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Launches ‘Audacious’ Revival Plan for Bankrupt Crypto Firm: Report
The CEO of Celsius Network is reportedly discussing a new project that may help rebuild the bankrupt crypto lending platform. According to a new report from The New York Times, Alex Mashinsky presented the “audacious plan” called Kelvin to revive Celsius months after the troubled company filed for bankruptcy in July.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Cardano (ADA) Reaches 50,000,000 Transaction Milestone With Upgrade Looming
Ethereum (ETH) challenger Cardano (ADA) has set a new milestone for transactions as its highly anticipated Vasil hard fork upgrade nears. According to Cardano blockchain explorer Cardanoscan, the smart contract platform recently surpassed 50,000,000 total transactions. Data from Cardanoscan also reveals that about 920,000 of those transactions occurred during the...
dailyhodl.com
Infinity Exchange Raises $4.2 Million Seed Round To Accelerate Institutional DeFi and Create the Next Trillion-Dollar Market
Infinity Exchange, a decentralized finance protocol that provides institutional-grade capital efficiency for traders, yield farmers and global fixed income investors, has closed a $4.2 million seed round, paving the way for the institutionalization of DeFi. The round was led by top-tier financial institutions, including market makers and funds GSR, SIG,...
dailyhodl.com
These Altcoins May Outperform Ethereum Post-Merge, According to Ex-Goldman Sachs Executive Raoul Pal
Macro guru and former co-head of hedge fund sales in equities and equity derivatives at Goldman Sachs, Raoul Pal, is previewing what type of altcoins could outperform the second-largest crypto asset by market after the Ethereum (ETH) merge. Pal says that Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism will...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Lobbyist Group Tells SEC Its Time for Bitcoin ETF, Says Regulator Is Inconsistent With Policy
A crypto lobbyist group is telling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that its inconsistent policies render it difficult to create a Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). In a new report, the Chamber of Digital Commerce says it’s time for the SEC to approve a Bitcoin ETF after it...
dailyhodl.com
Open Source Nonprofit Linux Foundation Announces Intent To Form Initiative Supporting Digital Wallet Development
Linux Foundation, the leading consortium promoting open source technology, is launching a collaborative project that will support the interoperability of digital wallets. In a new statement, the non-profit organization announces its intention to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), an initiative that will engage leading companies and organizations to develop a software that anyone can use to build interoperable, secure and privacy-protecting digital wallets.
dailyhodl.com
Gate.io Announces Zero-Fee Trading on USD Trading Pairs
What’s better than low fees? No fees. Taking the lead among the top exchanges, Gate.io now has zero fees on all USD spot market trading pairs. This new fee elimination applies to more than 50 USD spot trading pairs, including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH and more. USD-pegged stablecoins...
dailyhodl.com
Web 3.0 Platform LiveArt Brings World-Leading Arts and Culture to BNB Chain
LiveArt, the Web 3.0 platform transforming the art market, is bringing its industry-leading tools for creators, collectors, communities and brands to the BNB Smart Chain. The major new initiative was announced today by LiveArt co-founder and CEO Boris Pevzner at Binance Blockchain Week in Paris and extends a range of LiveArt’s Web 3.0 products and features to the BNB Smart Chain.
Comments / 0