Brooksville, FL

Hernando, FL
Brooksville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Brooksville, FL
hernandosun.com

Man accused of assault in Spring Hill

An altercation between two men at a Spring Hill Subway sandwich store resulted in one of them being taken to a trauma center and the other charged with aggravated assault. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), at around 4 p.m., on Sept. 8 deputies responded to a report that a physical altercation was taking place at the Subway restaurant at 14308 Spring Hill Dr. in Spring Hill.
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

HCSO seeks runaway teen

Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from Circle K

A 50-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from a local convenience store. On June 12, 2022, shortly before 9:15 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in reference to stolen lottery tickets. An MCSO corporal responded to the Circle K located at 4605 SE Maricamp Road and made contact with a store manager.
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack

Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
LECANTO, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police asking for help identifying four Best Buy theft suspects

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four women who are suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy. On Monday, August 29, the four female suspects (pictured below) allegedly worked together to steal over $500 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, according to a social media post from OPD.
OCALA, FL
wild941.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County

If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

