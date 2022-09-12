Read full article on original website
Sons of Bitches
3d ago
Nice Job Guys... Unfortunately theres gonna be alot more of this happening thanks to Joe Biden and his terrible border policies...smh..
3 arrested in Citrus County after over $1M seized in 6-month drug investigation
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office Tactical Impact Unit said a six-month investigation resulted in over a million dollar value of drugs seized and the arrest of three people in Lecanto on Thursday.
ocala-news.com
Woman facing drug trafficking charge after MCSO deputy finds 4 grams of fentanyl during traffic stop
A 33-year-old woman is facing a felony charge for drug trafficking after a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy found four grams of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Ocklawaha. On Sunday, September 11, an MCSO deputy, along with a deputy trainee, conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet car...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for neglecting 13 dogs; two canines found dead
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly neglecting his 13 dogs, two of which died from malnourishment alongside their deteriorating pack. Justin Richard Dumas was jailed Tuesday, Sept. 13, on 13 felony charges of animal cruelty.
Tampa Teen Trio Arrested After Vehicle Burglary Spree Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a trio of teens linked to multiple overnight auto burglaries. According to police, just before 2 AM on Wednesday, officers responded to the 7500 block of S Kissimmee St after a victim reported seeing multiple
police1.com
Florida narcotics unit seize over 100 grams of drugs, $17.5K in cash from traffic stop
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Narcotics detectives in West Central Florida, were busy on Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff’s office, two officers made not one, but two arrests in the same area. The first bust happened at around 10:40 a.m. The release says...
hernandosun.com
Man accused of assault in Spring Hill
An altercation between two men at a Spring Hill Subway sandwich store resulted in one of them being taken to a trauma center and the other charged with aggravated assault. According to Denise Moloney, public relations manager for the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), at around 4 p.m., on Sept. 8 deputies responded to a report that a physical altercation was taking place at the Subway restaurant at 14308 Spring Hill Dr. in Spring Hill.
Deputies: Drug deal turned robbery led to fatal shooting near Marion County walking trail
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday on murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting along a popular walking trail Monday evening. Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes detectives arrested 19-year-old Jordan Matthew Neal on second-degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Cameron Dalzell.
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks runaway teen
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from Circle K
A 50-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he admitted to stealing $180 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from a local convenience store. On June 12, 2022, shortly before 9:15 a.m., the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service in reference to stolen lottery tickets. An MCSO corporal responded to the Circle K located at 4605 SE Maricamp Road and made contact with a store manager.
Gulfport police officer accused of assaulting teen at school
A Pinellas County family is seeking justice after claiming a Gulfport police officer assaulted a teen at Boca Ciega High School.
Couple tries to cope after U-Haul full of belongings is stolen
A family who just moved to the Tampa Bay area is trying to find a way to get by after they said a U-Haul with nearly everything they own inside was stolen.
Dental records help identify skeletal remains of man found in Pasco County woods
HUDSON, Fla. — Skeletal remains found Tuesday in Hudson have been identified to be a 32-year-old man who was last seen in May, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. In an update Thursday, the agency says the remains of Robert Wilding were identified through dental records. He was...
villages-news.com
Woman who had been drinking arrested after altercation at home in The Villages
A 79-year-old woman who was reportedly so intoxicated she fell to the floor was arrested after an altercation in the Village of Tall Trees. Mary Patricia Jaursch was arrested late Sunday night on a charge of battery. A man told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies that Jaursch had been drinking and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Four inmates, including one accused of murder, arrested again for cellmate attack
Four Citrus County Detention Facility inmates, including one accused of murder, were jailed again for allegedly striking a cellmate to steal his commissary items. Rico Vontay Layfield Savage, Javon Isaiah Edgecombe, Jason Mercurious Corbin and Jevaris Nathan Dortch were arrested the morning of Sunday, Sept. 11, on charges of battery by a detainee on either a detainee or visitor. Savage faces a second offense of unarmed robbery.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police asking for help identifying four Best Buy theft suspects
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four women who are suspected of stealing merchandise from Best Buy. On Monday, August 29, the four female suspects (pictured below) allegedly worked together to steal over $500 worth of merchandise from Best Buy, according to a social media post from OPD.
16-Year-Old Fivay High School Student Arrested For Making Threats On Social Media To Kill
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s office arrested a Fivay High School student today for written threats to kill. According to deputies, a 16-year-old student made threats to kill another student through social media. No threats were made toward the school, investigators say. Readers
Deputies investigate deadly shooting near walking trail in Marion County
A deadly shooting is under investigation near a walking trail in Marion County. Deputies in Marion County say they found a man shot to death near the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road. Investigators say the victim and shooter knew each other, but their identities have not been released by law...
wild941.com
Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County
If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for days found in stolen car, FHP says
A 23-year-old Tarpon Springs inmate on the run for several days was arrested Monday after troopers found him sleeping in a stolen SUV.
‘Scared me to my core’: Ford’s Garage in Lakeland target of ‘swatting’
Just before the dinner rush on Monday, Steve Holm’s restaurant in north Lakeland was suddenly and inexplicably surrounded by police officers.
