Apple Insider
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
This initial developer beta arrived a mere two days after iOS 16 was fully released. Thus far only the developer beta has been released while a public beta will follow. These point updates usually refine many of the flagship features that debuted in the major update and that is the case here with improvements to the Lock Screen, Matter, and more.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 reactions, best iOS 16 features, and how to benefit from Focus Filters
AppleInsider Podcast episode.
Apple Insider
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Web Summit 2022
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, is heading to Lisbon, Portugal to speak at Web Summit 2022. Dr. Desai will attend the conference to speak on "Apple's bold vision for healthcare." Her presentation will focus on how the company uses the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iOS to "revolutionize...
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro
Apple made considerable upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro while making fewer than usual to the iPhone 14. Here's how the two similar-sized flagship iPhone models differ. Apple's bold strategy for its 2022 iPhones was a significant departure from the usual annual update. As expected, the iPhone 14 Pro range received a lot of changes, but Apple's iPhone 14 changes were more muted.
Apple Insider
Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages
Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users.
Apple Insider
The best third-party widgets for your iOS 16 Lock Screen
Many features within iOS 16 are user-facing, while others unlock additional functionality for developers. The new Lock Screen widgets are a bit of both. A bevy of Apple stock apps have them, and Apple has created a developer API for third-party applications to tie in. Many developers worked tirelessly throughout...
Apple Insider
Update to iOS 16.0.1 on your new iPhone 14 before you do anything else
The version of iOS 16 that comes preinstalled on the newiPhone 14 range includes a bug that affects activation, and shows up as problems with Messages and FaceTime.
Apple Insider
Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more
TheiPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 adoption slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours
Early adoption rates foriOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 developer betas now available
Apple has resumed the beta cycle withiOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 joining iPadOS 16.1 on the latest developer testing release.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro review roundup: Pro is the way to go
The first reviews for Apple's iPhone 14 andiPhone 14 Pro, lineup are here, and they heavily favor the pro lineup with its camera and display changes.
Apple Insider
Future iPhone could stop music & video when you're not paying attention
Apple is researching how a futureiPhone can save power by automatically pausing playback when you're not paying attention to media.
Apple Insider
How to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display
Apple hasn't provided any precise customization options with its Always-On display on theiPhone 14 Pro, but it has given us a simple way to turn it off.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade
Apple announced the updated Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 on September 7 during its Far Out event. These new wearables ship to customers Friday, September 16. The new devices tend to go to large press outlets and YouTube personalities soon after the announcement, giving them just enough time to create first impressions or a full review. Apple didn't do much to change how these watches look or operate, and the reviews reflect that sentiment.
Apple Insider
App Store to gain new ad slots in time for holiday season
Apple has begun contacting developers to encourage them to purchase ad space in the App Store, because of an imminent expansion of slots. Apple will soon expand its ad placements in the App Store after the company began testing the placements in July. Developers were encouraged to purchase ads that...
Apple Insider
Mophie announces new Apple-exclusive charging solutions
Mophie's newest charging lineup aims to keep your new Apple gear topped up all day long. Mophie's new Powerstation Mini is a compact 5,000mAh battery that provides up to 20W of Power Delivery output. The Powerstation mini retails for $39.95 and is available in blue or black. The larger Powerstation...
Apple Insider
How to enable the haptic keyboard in iOS 16
IniOS 16 Apple introduced Haptic Feedback to the iPhone keyboard. Here's how to use it.
Apple Insider
Apple's A17, M3 processors will be first to use new TSMC 3nm technology
A new report says Apple will be the first company in the world to employ TSMC's updated 3-nanometer process, and aims to use it in the iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs. Previous claims that Apple would use 3nm processors in the 2022 MacBook Pro updates have already been quashed by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Now a report citing industry sources backs up the claim that the new processor technology will be available for mass production in the second half of 2023.
Apple Insider
Compared: Apple Watch Series 8 versus new Apple Watch SE
Apple released the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside an updated Apple Watch SE on September 7. Here's how they compare with one another. The Apple Watch SE is an affordable model for buyers on a budget or parents wanting to purchase an Apple Watch for their children. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 has more advanced features that could make it a worthwhile upgrade from the Apple Watch Series 7 or older.
Apple Insider
Apple will switch more iPhone 14 Pro screen orders to Samsung
Samsung is expected to receive more orders foriPhone 14 Pro displays as Apple finds rivals struggle with low yields.
