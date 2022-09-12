Apple announced the updated Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 on September 7 during its Far Out event. These new wearables ship to customers Friday, September 16. The new devices tend to go to large press outlets and YouTube personalities soon after the announcement, giving them just enough time to create first impressions or a full review. Apple didn't do much to change how these watches look or operate, and the reviews reflect that sentiment.

