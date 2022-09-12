Read full article on original website
Related
uhcougars.com
Former Cougars Coming Forward for Houston Rise Campaign
HOUSTON – A common challenge for athletic departments nationwide is maintaining engagement with former student-athletes following graduation. In many cases, connectivity fades as time passes, and the bond between the former student-athlete and their alma mater wanes. Through the Houston Rise campaign, the University of Houston Athletic Department is...
uhcougars.com
Men’s Basketball Tip-Off Dinner Set for Wednesday, Nov. 2
HOUSTON – The University of Houston Men's Basketball program will host its annual Tip-Off Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and fans are invited to purchase tickets and tables as the Cougars prepare for the start of the 2022-23 season. The event begins with a reception at 6 p.m., inside...
uhcougars.com
Reily Finishes 11th to Lead Cougars at Jim Rivers Intercollegiate
CHOUDRANT, La. – For the second time in three days, University of Houston senior Austyn Reily fired a 68 to lead the Cougars and finish 11th in the Final Round of the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek Country Club. Reily enjoyed a bogey-free day on the 7,105-yard, par-72...
Comments / 0