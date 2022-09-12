ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcleansboro, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wish989.com

SIU Aviation-United Airlines Partnership Provides Most Secure Career Path to the United Flight Deck

CARBONDALE — A partnership between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and United Airlines is providing the most secure career path for aviation students interested in becoming professional pilots. Chancellor Austin A. Lane and United representatives signed a partnership agreement between the university’s School of Aviation and United’s Aviate career development...
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Hamilton, IL
Local
Illinois Health
City
Mcleansboro, IL
City
Victoria, IL
KFVS12

Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
CARBONDALE, IL
illinois.edu

Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center

The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
ANNA, IL
wish989.com

New Food Locker at JALC Helps Students Facing Food Insecurity

CARTERVILLE – Food insecurity can harm college students’ ability to achieve their educational and professional goals. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall 2020, 38 percent of students in two-year colleges reported experiencing food insecurity. With higher gas and grocery prices crippling budgets, that number has likely increased over the past year.
CARTERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Health Records#Ssm Health#Hospital#Health System#Medical Services#General Health#Ehr#Mychart#Catholic
1520 The Ticket

100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities

A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
BENTON, IL
wsiu.org

School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road

A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
CARBONDALE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
southernillinoisnow.com

Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home

A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
CENTRALIA, IL
KISS 106

Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Richland County elementary teacher appears in court

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Region-wide Trash Pickup on Illinois 13 Set for Saturday

CARBONDALE – Keep Carbondale Beautiful will be joining Clean SoIL for a region-wide trash pickup on Illinois 13 from Harrisburg to Murphysboro Saturday. And officials say they are looking for volunteers to help with the effort. If you are interested in helping, go to Bed Bath and Beyond on...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Two Men Sentenced in in Unrelated Cases in White County Wednesday

CARMI – Two Carmi men were sentenced in White County Court in Carmi Wednesday in unrelated cases. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 40-year-old Jesse G. Stephens of Carmi was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.
WHITE COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy