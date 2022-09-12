Read full article on original website
United Airlines signs deal with Illinois college to develop more pilots
CARBONDALE, Ill. — United Airlines has partnered with Southern Illinois University Carbondale in a deal to provide training for SIU students to more easily become pilots needed by the airline. According to the school, SIUC's School of Aviation is joining the Chicago airline's (Nasdaq: UAL) Aviate pilot-training program. Twelve...
wish989.com
SIU Aviation-United Airlines Partnership Provides Most Secure Career Path to the United Flight Deck
CARBONDALE — A partnership between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and United Airlines is providing the most secure career path for aviation students interested in becoming professional pilots. Chancellor Austin A. Lane and United representatives signed a partnership agreement between the university’s School of Aviation and United’s Aviate career development...
KFVS12
Vienna superintendent: Pedestrian walked out in front of bus on Giant City Rd.; students, staff safe
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Vienna school bus was involved in an “incident” with a pedestrian on Giant City Road. According to a release from Vienna School District Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford, students were traveling to Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Wednesday, September 14 for SIU Day.
Shield
Freshman class visits New Harmony, feels ‘it was a waste of time’
Freshmen students attended the first USI field trip Tuesday to New Harmony. The trip was required for all students taking a UNIV 101: First Year Experience class and was planned through the Provost Office. Justice Kolley, freshman biology major, said “I kind of thought it was a waste of time.”...
KFVS12
Bed Bath & Beyond in Carbondale to close
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Bed Bath & Beyond’s southern Illinois location will close. According to a list of stores closing in 2022, the store in the University Mall in Carbondale will close. No word on when exactly the store will close. This would make the Paducah store the last...
illinois.edu
Abuse and arrests linked to Southern IL Mental Health Center
The Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center, located on the outskirts of the small town of Anna, Illinois, is a 270-bed facility that serves Illinoisans with a range of intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental illnesses, and sometimes a combination of disorders. ProPublica, Capitol News Illinois and Lee Enterprises Midwest co-published...
wish989.com
New Food Locker at JALC Helps Students Facing Food Insecurity
CARTERVILLE – Food insecurity can harm college students’ ability to achieve their educational and professional goals. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall 2020, 38 percent of students in two-year colleges reported experiencing food insecurity. With higher gas and grocery prices crippling budgets, that number has likely increased over the past year.
wish989.com
Amtrak Releases Statement Regarding Service Cancellations Involving Possible Freight Rail Strike
CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale says if you are planning on riding Amtrak soon, please read the following message the city just received from Amtrak leadership. Amtrak is issuing the following statement so you can be aware of possible negative impacts to intercity transportation services in your community:
KFVS12
Crash involving school bus in Carbondale sends one person to hospital
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash in Carbondale involving a Vienna High School school bus resulted in a man being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the report around 9:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to a release, James...
100-Year Old Illinois School For Sale Has Endless Possibilities
A former elementary school in Illinois is for sale and comes with lots of square footage and history. The school was built in 1922 in Benton, Illinois, and closed in 2000, and is now for sale to anyone who has a great idea and maybe even a little money to make this building shine again. The building is listed for $199,900 and is in southern Illinois.
wsiu.org
School bus hits Carbondale man crossing Giant City Road
A Carbondale man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after he was hit by a bus Wednesday morning. Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a 911 call just after 9:30 Wednesday, where they found 52-year old James Craft had apparently walked into the path of a Vienna school bus as he crossed Giant City Road.
wish989.com
Williamson County State’s Attorney to Appeal Decision to Have Her Name Removed from November Ballot
MARION – Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale says she plans to appeal a decision by the Williamson County Board of Elections to have her name taken off the November 8 ballot. Cascio-Hale became State’s Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti a few months ago. On...
southernillinoisnow.com
Homeless man arrested when found sleeping in rural Centralia home
A rural Centralia resident returned home late Tuesday afternoon to find a man asleep inside their home. The resident of the 400 block of Jasper Road let the man sleep while they called the Marion County Sheriff’s Department. The man, identified as Nathan Watts, was woke up by a...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
wish989.com
Petitions Available Next Week for Those Interested in Running for Marion Mayor and Commissioners
MARION – The City of Marion announced on its Facebook page this week that nominating petitions for the April 4, 2023 consolidated election will be available starting Tuesday, Sept. 20. This is the first day to circulate petitions for candidates seeking election. Petition packets may be picked up in...
WTHI
Richland County elementary teacher appears in court
OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County Elementary School teacher has pleaded not guilty to two out of three aggravated battery charges. The charges were filed against 30 year old Kyle Shipman, of Olney, at the beginning of August. According to court documents, the incidents happened inside of Richland County...
wish989.com
Region-wide Trash Pickup on Illinois 13 Set for Saturday
CARBONDALE – Keep Carbondale Beautiful will be joining Clean SoIL for a region-wide trash pickup on Illinois 13 from Harrisburg to Murphysboro Saturday. And officials say they are looking for volunteers to help with the effort. If you are interested in helping, go to Bed Bath and Beyond on...
wish989.com
Two Men Sentenced in in Unrelated Cases in White County Wednesday
CARMI – Two Carmi men were sentenced in White County Court in Carmi Wednesday in unrelated cases. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 40-year-old Jesse G. Stephens of Carmi was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.
