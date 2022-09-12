Scioto Co. Sheriff’s Office to receive funds to hire a wellness coordinator and staff clinician

Read full article on original website
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office awarded nearly $200k in grant funding
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 13 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $8.2 million to help them prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. The grants represent the eighth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program....
Concerns raised over Ohio detective’s conduct with student cheerleaders
After First News submitted a public records request, we found several complaints, warnings, and disciplinary actions.
Fox 19
Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township. Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County Man Charged With Exposing Himself to a 10-Year-Old on Way to School
A man suspected of exposing himself to a child walking to school was arrested within hours by HPD today. The incident took place about 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15 near the intersection of Circle Drive and Winterringer Street in Hilliard. A 10-year-old girl told police she was walking to Avery Elementary when a man exited his vehicle and exposed himself to her before driving away.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police in Greenfield need your help in locating a missing elderly man
GREENFIELD, Ohio — The Greenfield Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly man. Police say 83-year-old Bradley Bourne was last seen around 11:00 a.m. today in the 200 block of South Washington Street. Authorities say Bourne has “early onset dementia” and is vision...
Ironton Tribune
State warns of scam mail
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is warning business owners about a mailer claiming that the can get a hard copy of their Ohio Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) filings for the low, low price of just 90 bucks. The thing is that the form is available for free on the...
Bomb threat evacuates two Vinton County, Ohio schools
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two Vinton County schools were evacuated on Wednesday because of a bomb threat. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to the school at around 10:15 a.m. and conducted a search. The school, along with Vinton County High School, was evacuated. Explosive-sniffing K-9s from the Ohio University Police Department and […]
sciotopost.com
Lucasville – Southern Ohio Correction Facility Turns 50
SOUTHERN OHIO – A celebration of 50 years of operation occurred today at the Southern Ohio Correctional facility. Current and former employees gathered in Lucasville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument dedicated to past and present employees at the facility.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Education to release district report cards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Today the Ohio Department of Education will release the 2022 Ohio School Report Cards. Spreadsheets with performance information for districts, schools, community schools, Career Technical Planning Districts, and schools that receive the dropout recovery and prevention report card will be available on the Report Card Resources webpage.
WLWT 5
Pike County massacre first responder describes finding days-old survivor next to deceased mother
WAVERLY, Ohio — A picture jurors saw Wednesday in George Wagner IV's murder trial showed an open doorway that Timothy Dickerson walked through on an April morning in 2016. "Went into the home, I then turned right, went into a room and found a deceased male," said Dickerson, formerly with the Pike County Sheriff's Office. "He was in the bed."
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth seized in Athens County
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Nelsonville man on Wednesday for possessing illegal narcotics. Authorities began investigating after they received information about illegal drugs transported from Columbus to Nelsonville, according to the Nelsonville Police Department. Officers were led to the temporary residence of Nicholas Charles at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, where they seized […]
Ohio deputies investigating alleged murder-suicide
ADAMS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged murder-suicide. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was shot and killed at the Southern Ohio Lumber company Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say the suspect was believed to be her husband who was seen at the location right before this […]
wnewsj.com
Man with local ties indicted in Highland Co.
HILLSBORO — A Hillsboro man with Clinton County ties was charged with domestic violence among other charges as indictments were handed down Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury. Ian Cluxton, 43, was indicted for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony, and two counts of endangering children, both first-degree misdemeanors.
WLWT 5
Cousin of Pike County victim gives emotional testimony, recounts grisly discovery at crime scene
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Emotional testimony was given Thursday in the Pike County massacre trial of George Wagner IV. Donald Stone took the stand, recounting the grisly discovery at the crime scene as he described finding his cousin, Kenneth Rhoden’s lifeless body 6 years ago. Nine members of...
WLWT 5
sciotovalleyguardian.com
New details released in early morning bomb scare in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare led to the evacuation of two Vinton County schools earlier this afternoon. Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain released a statement today regarding the bomb threat that led to the evacuation of students and staff from Vinton County middle and high schools. According...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
thelevisalazer.com
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES INTO PEACH ORCHARD KILLING
LOUISA, Ky. — An investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office into the August 16, 2022 shooting death of a 45 year-old Lawrence County man who was shot by a “property owner” is ongoing, a spokesperson for Sheriff Chuck Jackson said today. Jackson and Commonwealth’s Attorney...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battled a residential structure fire
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross County battled a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to initial reports, the call came shortly after 4:15 p.m. regarding a structure fire along the 12000 block of Pleasant Valley Road. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-story residential structure with flames coming...
