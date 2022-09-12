Read full article on original website
WeHo endorses 5 candidates for 3 City Council seats
The WeHo PAC announced its endorsements for West Hollywood City Council today. After much deliberation, based on private one-on–one interviews with all twelve candidates, as well as a public candidate forum, hosted by the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and nine neighborhood associations, the PAC Trustees have reached a decision to endorse five candidates all who share a vision for West Hollywood which aligns with the business community.
LAUREN MEISTER | Unite Here is having a memory lapse
Like many of you reading this, I too received the “John Duran & Lauren Meister voted against raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.” The hit piece was paid for by UNITE HERE Local 11 PAC. In the mailer, they reference a Council vote that was taken on March 21, 2016.
Apply now to become WeHo’s first Drag Laureate
The City of West Hollywood is now accepting applications for its inaugural Drag Laureate Program. Applications should be submitted no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022. Application requirements and submission information is available on the City’s website. The Drag Laureate is an honorary position for the...
WeHo lets developers drain our aquifer while forcing us to conserve water
Precious natural groundwater is pumped away every day to build subterranean parking garages — and City Hall is perfectly OK with that. Here we are in the midst of a drought once again or as I prefer to refer to it – climate change, when we as residents and businesses are asked to conserve water and reduce water consumption.
WeHo Life by Glamourpuss
Local artist Glamourpuss’ WeHo Life comic strip is a humorous look at the irony of elected officials in West Hollywood. Here he pokes fun at Councilmember Lindsey Horvath and the Santa Monica Blvd. mural painted on her behalf. In the comic strip, Horvath swears publicly to uphold WeHo’s laws but is silent on the code violation her mural received. Two weeks prior Horvath voted in favor of the re-iteration of the Factory project in a 3-2 vote. The obvious quid pro quo is expected to be declared as an ‘under the minimum’ campaign donation in an upcoming filing by Horvath.
Cops raid Sheila Kuehl’s home in felony bribery investigation
Lindsey Horvath dragged WeHo into the crossfire last year when she had City Hall admonish the sheriff for probing the affairs of her political ally. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was escorted barefoot out of her Santa Monica home at the crack of dawn today as L.A. County Sheriff’s Department deputies executed a search on her property related to a felony bribery investigation.
OpEd: The Race Is On
There are just 60 days to go until the Nov. 8 election. Last week I got a call: Opposition research. They are out for Lauren. Over the years so many have been “out for Lauren” that I did not know what to make of it. What are the facts and what are the rumors? People plant mis-information to get around town, such as polling.
What is WeHo for the People?
We are here today to introduce a new coalition, WeHo for the People, representing residents and businesses who have come together with a shared vision of the issues facing the city and the need for change. We have come together because we love our city. It is our mission to...
Business owners, residents band together to fight City Council’s agenda
A group of dissatisfied residents and business owners along with the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce have launched a coalition called WEHO for the People to raise the awareness among voters about the need for change in the City Council election this fall. Keith Kaplan, a long-time resident, property owner...
Labor union wants Byers, Oliver, Wright on City Council
UNITE HERE Local 11 has endorsed Chelsea Byers, Robert Oliver and Zekiah Wright for West Hollywood City Council while snubbing Mayor Lauren Meister, whom they once supported. “This slate of candidates will work to ensure that the workers who make up the backbone of the city’s economy have a voice in the policy decisions that affect their livelihoods,” said Kurt Petersen, Co-President of UNITE HERE Local 11.
Robert Luna for L.A. County Sheriff | The WEHOville Interview
Congratulations on your win in the primary and the showdown with the sheriff is just around the corner. But first, let’s introduce you to the West Hollywood voter. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. Hi Larry. Thank you for reaching out to chat with me....
DEAR WEHO: City leaders must stop trying to sway elections
In my opinion the public and appointed officials are not acting with transparency and are losing the residents of West Hollywood and the public’s trust and credibility that is being called into question and tactics during this election cycle and refusing public access demonstrates that its self-serving motivations that do irreparable harm to us local residents.
Lindsey Horvath mural slapped with code violation
The mural on Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Blvd. featuring a larger-than-life portrait of Councilmember Lindsey Horvath in a political ad for her county supervisor race has received a code violation from the City of West Hollywood. The city cited AGA Pasadena Group, Illoulian Management, LLC and Faring Property Group...
MYLENA CHRISTINA | WeHo can be our forever haven again
If you don’t know yet, I’m the “Queen of Kings.” I live just over there on Kings Road and have lived there for many, many years. I chose to live and work in WEHO over 20 years ago because of what the city offered to me as a resident and, at the time, a small business owner: being able to walk around freely without the fear of being in danger and being able to thrive in a business-friendly environment.
SEPT. 26: Hollywood Temple Beth El’s 100th High Holy Days services
Hollywood Temple Beth El, the first synagogue of Hollywood, marks its 100th High Holy Day Services since its founding in 1922. Rabbi Norbert Weinberg stated that this centenary has a very important message for us all: “Join with us, in the spirit of the early figures of Hollywood—the Warner Bros, Laemmle, The Vamp, Edgar G. Robinson, Hal Wallis, and many others, who came together to find a Jewish with Hollywood Temple Beth El. We have kept our services going, through the Great Depression, through WW II and now, through the COVID pandemic, even if, for a while, we moved to online for safety’s sake. Now, we are once again holding our services in person, a reminder that there is always a proverbial “light at the end of the tunnel.”
City removes ‘traffic diverters’ after spending $300K to install
The roundly maligned “traffic diverters” installed by the city on Willoughby Ave. between Fairfax and Vista — which forced drivers to take a right turn while allowing bicycles to proceed across the intersection — will be removed this month, according to the Melrose Action account on Twitter.
Burglars steal 2 guns from Karen Bass’ house
Frontrunner for LA mayor is darling of progressives, police detractors. The search is continuing Sunday for the suspect who allegedly stole two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house...
This week in WeHo
A round-up of city events and meetings happening Sept. 4-10, in West Hollywood. 9:00 AM (Cancelled) Helen Albert Certified Farmers’ Market. 6:00 PM Transgender Advisory Board Teleconference Meeting. Thursday, September 8. 5:00 PM Performing Arts and Cultural Affairs Subcommittee Meeting. 6:00 PM (Cancelled) Sunset Arts & Advertising Subcommittee Teleconference...
Getting Wild at the Tropicana
When you pass the 8500 block of Santa Monica Blvd. these days, there’s not much to catch your eye. The Ramada Inn may be a pleasant place to stay but it’s not especially memorable. It’s hard to imagine now, but this was once the site of a slightly sleazy but beloved hangout for both rock stars and aspiring musicians called the Tropicana Motel.
OP/ED | Social Justice InfoWarriors, Part 1: Who They Are
A few weeks ago, a journalist I did not know reached out to me. They had read my Op-Ed (OP/ED: It’s not racist to say Nika Soon-Shiong is hurting West Hollywood – WEHOville) here on WEHOville and wanted to talk. This person writes for big city newspapers, national magazines, and regularly appears on cable TV. Our call lasted the better part of an hour, during which they told me about how people around them had started to receive what they felt were threatening communications after they began writing about a person behind the effort to defund the police in West Hollywood. You can see now why I am being vague as to their identity. They had been doxed before, in their line of work it happens, but this time it felt particularly threatening. They wanted to know if anything similar had happened to me after my Op-Ed was published.
