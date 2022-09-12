Read full article on original website
Best TV deals in the UK for September 2022: Cheap 4K sets from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
Considering a TV upgrade? Whether you’re after a bigger screen or sharper picture quality, we’ve pulled together some of the best discounts on big-brand tellies this September.If you’re not sure which type of set is right for you, keep in mind that bigger doesn’t always mean better. You can find great bargains on 1,080px (or Full HD) televisions, but while that resolution will be supported for years to come, 4K displays (or ultra HD) are now becoming standard. They’re also cheaper than you might think – you can find decent 4K televisions for well under £1,000.OLED and QLED TVs are at...
Apple Insider
The best third-party widgets for your iOS 16 Lock Screen
Many features within iOS 16 are user-facing, while others unlock additional functionality for developers. The new Lock Screen widgets are a bit of both. A bevy of Apple stock apps have them, and Apple has created a developer API for third-party applications to tie in.
Apple Insider
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
This initial developer beta arrived a mere two days after iOS 16 was fully released. Thus far only the developer beta has been released while a public beta will follow. These point updates usually refine many of the flagship features that debuted in the major update and that is the case here with improvements to the Lock Screen, Matter, and more.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 reactions, best iOS 16 features, and how to benefit from Focus Filters
Everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 Pro launch and that 48MP camera, plus what's best in iOS 16 -- and in the forthcoming iOS 16.1, all on the latest AppleInsider Podcast episode. Host Stephen Robles and guest William Gallagher have very different takes on which iPhone 14...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple Insider
Mophie announces new Apple-exclusive charging solutions
Mophie's newest charging lineup aims to keep your new Apple gear topped up all day long. Mophie's new Powerstation Mini is a compact 5,000mAh battery that provides up to 20W of Power Delivery output. The Powerstation mini retails for $39.95 and is available in blue or black. The larger Powerstation...
Apple Insider
How to move your data to a new iPhone 14
If you're moving from an old iPhone to a newiPhone 14, there are steps you need to take to make sure all of your data comes with you. Here's how to get it done.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models.
Apple Insider
Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more
TheiPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Sept. 16: 32% off iPad Air 4, Apple Leather AirTag Key Ring for $22, $400 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, more
Friday's bestdeals include $99 for AirPods 2, 27% off a 30W USB-C Apple charger, Beats Solo 3 for $135, and much more.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro review roundup: Pro is the way to go
The first reviews for Apple's iPhone 14 andiPhone 14 Pro, lineup are here, and they heavily favor the pro lineup with its camera and display changes.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 adoption slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours
Early adoption rates for iOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours. After 24 hours upon release on September 12, iOS 16 has been downloaded by 6.71% of users so far, according to Mixpanel. This is an increase over iOS 15 at 6.48% by the first day. However, iOS 14 numbers beat both of them with 9.22% of users downloading it on day one.
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro
Apple made considerable upgrades to the iPhone 14 Pro while making fewer than usual to the iPhone 14. Here's how the two similar-sized flagship iPhone models differ. Apple's bold strategy for its 2022 iPhones was a significant departure from the usual annual update. As expected, the iPhone 14 Pro range received a lot of changes, but Apple's iPhone 14 changes were more muted.
NFL・
Apple Insider
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Web Summit 2022
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, is heading to Lisbon, Portugal to speak at Web Summit 2022.
Apple Insider
Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages
Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users. On...
Apple Insider
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns
A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesignedFace ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink.
Apple Insider
App Store to gain new ad slots in time for holiday season
Apple has begun contacting developers to encourage them to purchase ad space in the App Store, because of an imminent expansion of slots. Apple will soon expand its ad placements in the App Store after the company began testing the placements in July. Developers were encouraged to purchase ads that...
Apple Insider
How to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display
Apple hasn't provided any precise customization options with its Always-On display on theiPhone 14 Pro, but it has given us a simple way to turn it off.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Sept. 14: 10% off Parallels subscription, Arlo camera sale, 15% off Jackery power solutions, more
Wednesday's bestdeals include $20 off Sonos Adventure set speaker pack, $70 for 1st gen Apple Pencil, $46 off Elegoo 3D printer, and much more.
Apple Insider
DJI's new Osmo Action 3 camera can take vertical social media videos
DJI has a new extreme action camera called Osmo Action 3 to help capture outdoor adventures with a unique vertical perspective.
Apple Insider
OtterBox releases new colorful cases for the iPhone 14 lineup
OtterBox has teased two lines of colorful cases for the iPhone 14 product line that are compatible with MagSafe. The Figura series are clear cases that have hydrographic patterns made using a special paint-pouring process. Alcohol ink is poured into rubbing alcohol, then gently directed using airflow. "I was looking...
