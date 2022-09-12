ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man on the run afterconviction

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Cars line up for mobile food pantry in Norfolk after …. Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Oceana’s executive officer …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Commanding officer of NAS Oceana …. Two arrested in Virginia Beach...
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)

Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Dr. Ella Ward (Chesapeake City Council)

Dr. Ella Ward is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)

Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
