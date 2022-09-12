Read full article on original website
Norfolk man on the run afterconviction
Cars line up for mobile food pantry in Norfolk after …. Chubby's Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Oceana's executive officer …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Commanding officer of NAS Oceana …. Two arrested in Virginia Beach...
Pharrell hosting ‘Mighty Dream’ 3-day event in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Pharrell Williams is bringing back his forum event focused on diversity in business this November to Norfolk, this time over three days and with a new name. “Mighty Dream” will bring together business leaders with the goal of “advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within their...
Isle of Wight County Fair is back for its 29th year
The 2022 Isle of Wight County Fair opens Thursday, Sept. 15 for its 29th year with hopes of reaching record attendance.
Missy Elliott Blvd: Portsmouth native coming home for roadway dedication celebration
Portsmouth community members and city officials are gearing up to lose control with the arrival of hip-hop star Missy Elliott in October. Read more: https://bit.ly/3dmYmYV.
Candidate Profile: Mark Hugel (Portsmouth City Council)
Mark Hugel is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Local Jan. 6 rioter who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ sweatshirt sentenced to 75 days in prison
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Hampton Roads who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in federal prison on Thursday. Robert Keith Packer had pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful picketing...
3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection with Labor Day weekend shooting at VB Oceanfront
Three men have been arrested following a shooting that injured several people at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Labor Day Weekend.
Suspects in Portsmouth home invasion caught on camera identified; still wanted
Suspects in Portsmouth home invasion caught on camera …. Cars line up for mobile food pantry in Norfolk after …. Chubby's Pumpkin Festival in Chesapeake starts Friday …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Oceana's executive officer …. Oceana Air Show 2022: Commanding officer...
Candidate Profile: Dr. Ella Ward (Chesapeake City Council)
Dr. Ella Ward is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Lakeesha Atkinson (Portsmouth City Council)
Lakeesha Atkinson is a candidate for Portsmouth City Council. Her name will appear on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one. See who...
Candidate Profile: Cathy ‘Cat’ Porterfield (Virginia Beach City Council)
Cathy “Cat” Porterfield is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Candidate Profile: Jennifer Rouse (Virginia Beach City Council)
Jennifer Rouse is a candidate for Virginia Beach City Council. Her name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Newport News breaks ground on James River Strand project Sept. 15
The James River Strand Project includes improvements to Christopher Newport Park, and a multi-use connection to Victory Landing Park, which will allow guests closer access to the James River.
Police investigate shooting on E. Ocean View Ave. in Norfolk
Officers were called to a gunshot disturbance around 1:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of E. Ocean View Avenue.
Man injured after shooting on E. Ocean View Ave in Norfolk
A man was injured following a shooting in Ocean View in Norfolk early Thursday afternoon.
Security approved for Luria in Norfolk after threats
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Elaine Luria will receive additional security from Norfolk law enforcement after recent threats. Norfolk City Council voted Tuesday night to accept $68,000 in funding from the U.S. Capitol Police that will allow the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office to pay deputies to work as independent security contractors for Luria (D-2nd District).
Candidate Profile: Leroy Bennett (Suffolk City Council)
Leroy Bennett is a candidate for Suffolk City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
End of an Era: WAVY’s Don Roberts is retiring
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After more than three decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring. His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace. Originally from Baltimore...
Candidate Profile: Curtis Bethany III (Newport News City Council)
Curtis Bethany III is a candidate for Newport News City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see the candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
Man found shot on Whitaker Lane in Norfolk
A man was found shot Thursday night on Whitaker Lane in the Young Terrace area of Norfolk.
