Early adoption rates for iOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours. After 24 hours upon release on September 12, iOS 16 has been downloaded by 6.71% of users so far, according to Mixpanel. This is an increase over iOS 15 at 6.48% by the first day. However, iOS 14 numbers beat both of them with 9.22% of users downloading it on day one.

