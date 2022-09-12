Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
The best third-party widgets for your iOS 16 Lock Screen
Many features within iOS 16 are user-facing, while others unlock additional functionality for developers. The new Lock Screen widgets are a bit of both. A bevy of Apple stock apps have them, and Apple has created a developer API for third-party applications to tie in.
Apple Insider
All the changes & new features in Apple's iOS 16.1 beta
Following the release of its massiveiOS 16 update, Apple has already moving on. Here's what we've found hiding in the iOS 16.1 developer beta.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 reactions, best iOS 16 features, and how to benefit from Focus Filters
Everything you need to know about theiPhone 14 Pro launch and that 48MP camera, plus what's best in iOS 16 — and in the forthcoming iOS 16.1, all on the latest AppleInsider Podcast episode.
Apple Insider
iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, watchOS 9.1 developer betas now available
Apple has resumed the beta cycle withiOS 16.1, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1 joining iPadOS 16.1 on the latest developer testing release.
Apple Insider
How to move your data to a new iPhone 14
If you're moving from an old iPhone to a newiPhone 14, there are steps you need to take to make sure all of your data comes with you. Here's how to get it done.
Apple Insider
App Store to gain new ad slots in time for holiday season
Apple has begun contacting developers to encourage them to purchase ad space in the App Store, because of an imminent expansion of slots. Apple will soon expand its ad placements in the App Store after the company began testing the placements in July. Developers were encouraged to purchase ads that...
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Series 8 & SE review roundup: Few reasons to upgrade
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE reviews are in, and while the new Crash Detection and temperature sensing features are useful, most say upgrades aren't necessary unless buyers are coming from very old models.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 adoption slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours
Early adoption rates for iOS 16 have been revealed in a new report, with the new update slightly ahead of iOS 15 after 24 hours. After 24 hours upon release on September 12, iOS 16 has been downloaded by 6.71% of users so far, according to Mixpanel. This is an increase over iOS 15 at 6.48% by the first day. However, iOS 14 numbers beat both of them with 9.22% of users downloading it on day one.
Apple Insider
Adobe buys XD rival Figma for $20 billion
Digital UI and UX design firm Figma is being acquired by Adobe, which has competed in the same space with its Adobe XD software.
Apple Insider
Apple's Dr. Sumbul Desai to speak at Web Summit 2022
Apple's vice president of health, Dr. Sumbul Desai, is heading to Lisbon, Portugal to speak at Web Summit 2022.
Apple Insider
How to turn off the iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display
Apple hasn't provided any precise customization options with its Always-On display on theiPhone 14 Pro, but it has given us a simple way to turn it off.
Apple Insider
Apple Stores start selling new iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and more
TheiPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 and SE ranges are available to buy in Apple Stores worldwide — and Apple has spotlighted the first customers.
Apple Insider
Update to iOS 16.0.1 on your new iPhone 14 before you do anything else
The version of iOS 16 that comes preinstalled on the new iPhone 14 range includes a bug that affects activation, and shows up as problems with Messages and FaceTime. It's not what you would want to rush to do first on your new iPhone 14 Pro, but it is what you should do immediately.
Apple Insider
DJI's new Osmo Action 3 camera can take vertical social media videos
DJI has a new extreme action camera called Osmo Action 3 to help capture outdoor adventures with a unique vertical perspective.
Apple Insider
Amazon releases new Kindle & Kindle Kids with USB-C
Both eReaders include a new 6-inch 300ppi display that bring dark mode to the Kindle lineup for the first time. Amazon says that the improved screen brings the digital reading experience closer to paper books. The new Kindle's 16GB of storage provides more space for ebooks, and it has a...
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Pro review roundup: Pro is the way to go
The first reviews for Apple's iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, lineup are here, and they heavily favor the pro lineup with its camera and display changes. Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup on September 7 during its Far Out event. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max ship to customers on Friday, September 16.
Apple Insider
Emergency SOS via satellite expanding to more countries in 2022, sketchy report says
Emergency SOS via satellite arrives for iPhone 14 owners in November 2022, yet one questionable report claims Apple will expand it outside of the United States before the end of the year. Specialized technology in the iPhone 14 lineup enables the devices to communicate directly with a satellite in emergency...
Apple Insider
Apple's A17, M3 processors will be first to use new TSMC 3nm technology
A new report says Apple will be the first company in the world to employ TSMC's updated 3-nanometer process, and aims to use it in the iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs.
Apple Insider
Apple Card credit chief exits for startup
As Apple is gearing up for new financial services, Apple Card's head of credit, Abhi Pabba, has left the company. Pabba will join a credit card startup called X1 to be its chief risk officer, a job he is well familiar with. Before Apple, Pabba worked at Capital One on credit card authorizations, analyzing metrics from card holders such as consumer spending, how many credit accounts end up delinquent, and the average of approved credit scores.
Apple Insider
How to enable the haptic keyboard in iOS 16
IniOS 16 Apple introduced Haptic Feedback to the iPhone keyboard. Here's how to use it.
