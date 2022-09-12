Read full article on original website
The FADER
Velvet Negroni announces Bulli, shares new song “Sinker”
Velvet Negroni, the project of Minneapolis artist Jeremy Nutzman, has confirmed details of a new album. Bulli is due on January 13 via 4AD with today's announcement accompanied by new song "Sinker." Check that out below alongside a video directed by Casey Anderson. A press release describes Bulli as having...
Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds
Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
The FADER
Carly Rae Jepsen looks inwards on new song “Talking To Yourself”
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared another taste of her upcoming album The Loneliest Time. "Talking To Yourself" is produced by Captain Cuts and co-written by Jepsen alongside Ryan Rabin, Benjamin Berger, and Simon Wilcox. Check it out below. "Talking To Myself" follows the release of "Beach House" and "Western Wind."...
hotnewhiphop.com
Meek Mill Announces "God Did" Freestyle
Meek Mill has some new music on the way. Following news of the rapper's departure from Roc Nation, he began to plot out a release schedule as an independent artist, which includes 10 mixtapes and a $10M wager against any executive that counted him out, he started to unload some new music. On Friday, he shared "Early Mornings," which appears to kick off his new campaign.
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB Rock
The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice-T Says He's "Done Explaining LA Gang Culture" In The Wake Of PnB Rock's Death
Ice-T says that he's finished discussing Los Angeles gang culture following the recent killing of PnB Rock. Explaining on Twitter, Ice-T remarked that he's tired of people not taking his advice seriously. “I’m done explaining LA Gang culture,” he tweeted. “MFs will not listen. It’s not a game.. At all.”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Corrects 6ix9ine Over PNB Rock Trolling: "Let This Be A Example"
There have been thousands of reactions to the news of PNB Rock's tragic death, and the conversations have been mixed. Yesterday, a gruesome video surfaced on social media that was alleged to be of the rapper in his final moments, immediately after being shot. We reported on PNB Rock being assaulted during a robbery at Roscoe's Chicken 'N Waffles in Los Angeles, and later, the unfortunate news of his passing was confirmed. Speculation regarding what led the assailants to the rapper has been discussed, but some have pointed the blame at Rock's girlfriend after she reportedly shared an image of their location.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan
When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
The FADER
Hand Habits enlists Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath for new split single
Meg Duffy a.k.a. Hand Habits is finally making their return with two new songs, "Greatest Weapon" and "Under The Water." The new songs are released through Psychic Hotline's Single Series. "Greatest Weapon" is a solo Hand Habits track, the first since the brilliant, Sasami-produced 2019 project Fun House, and "Under The Water" is a collaboration with Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, who handles lead vocals.
The FADER
Nick Hakim shares new song “Vertigo”
Nick Hakim has dropped "Vertigo," the second single from upcoming album Cometa. The track follows "Happen," shared last month, and arrives ahead of the new album's October 21 release date. Scroll down to watch the "Vertigo" video, shot on location in Bosnia-Herzegovina at a rotating house built by Vojin Kusic.
The FADER
Song You Need: The unholy threnody of Algiers, billy woods, and Backxwash
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Algiers remain one of an elite few bands writing songs that are political, polemical, and good all at once. Led by the fiery vocals of Franklin James Fisher, the four Atlanta multi-instrumentalists have been forging their own hallowed space in the protest music pantheon for the past decade.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger
Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
The FADER
Song You Need: Weyes Blood’s glorious return
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Too much has happened in the three years, seven months, and 28 days since the release of Natalie Mering’s 2019 Weyes Blood opus, Titanic Rising. That gorgeous record preceded an exceptionally dark period in history — a grim fact she addresses in a statement accompanying the announcement of her next album, And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, and the release of its lead single, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.”
The FADER
Christine and The Queens’ new album release postponed following dance injury
Fans waiting on the new Christine and The Queens album will be forced to wait a little longer after its release date was pushed back to November alongside a series of upcoming live shows. The French artist, who has adopted the name Red and is using he/him pro-nouns for the Redcar les adorables étoiles album release, was injured in dance rehearsals and is postponing all plans until a full recovery has been made.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Flexes New Jacob The Jeweler Watch: ‘We Talking Big Money Over Here’
Rick Ross has added to his jewelry collection and laced himself up with an iced-out watch from famed Hip Hop diamond man Jacob the Jeweler. The Biggest Boss took a trip to Jacob & Co in Midtown Manhattan to meet with the legendary jeweler and purchased a one-of-a-kind piece fit for the Miami native.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rick Ross's Response To Turk's "Drink Champs" Interview Turns Into A WingStop Ad
Turk's explosive interview on Drink Champs led to plenty of reactions. He took aim at Gillie Da King, discussed catching STDs with Lil Wayne, and led the internet into a frenzy after admitting to having sex in prison. However, it seems like his comments toward Rick Ross flew under the radar. During the interview, he expressed his issues with Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."
The FADER
Clip drops debut EP Perception
New York rapper Clip has dropped her debut EP. Perception follows the undeniable banger "Fall Back" plus 8 additional tracks showcasing Clip's take-no-prisoners flow and ear for a subversive beat. Breakout single "Calvin K" didn't make the cut but you can't have everything. In a statement Clip said, "The songs...
The FADER
The first trailer for Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is here
Talk of a Whitney Houston movie has been in the air ever since her tragic and untimley death in 2012. This December the long-awaited movie arrives and there's a trailer to stoke anticipation. The clip, which can be seen below, shows Naomi Ackie's Whitney across many iconic moments from her career, including her “I Will Always Love You” music video and her performance of the national anthem at the 1991 Super Bowl.
