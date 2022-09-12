Read full article on original website
Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?
The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
Embracing Harbingers of Change
The state of hypervigilance many have been experiencing during COVID has resulted in an over-anxious response to change. Reframing change can help us overcome change fatigue that has become so prevalent in our pandemic-impacted lives. There are specific evidence-based strategies we can employ to help us embrace change as a...
Getting Through Any Obstacle in Life
The world can feel like an uncertain place. Unless we can learn to live with not being sure, it’s very easy for us to become overwhelmed. What my research in psychology and neuroscience has taught me is that getting used to the intrinsic uncertainty of the world is essential for success: the people who thrive are those with the ability to accept and adapt to constant change and uncertainty.
How Much Work Is Needed to Maintain a Positive Health Habit?
Changing behavior requires effort to overcome inertia. Maintaining a change requires much less effort than what was needed to achieve the change itself. The key to maintaining change is the intensity of our efforts. Change is hard. Turning any change into a constant is harder still. There is quite a...
Do You Have a Burnout Personality?
Burnout is when you have high levels of emotional exhaustion and depersonalization and low levels of personal accomplishment. The two strongest relationships between personality traits and burnout are extroversion and neuroticism. Resting from an environment designed to foster burnout only puts a small stopper in it. It doesn’t curtail or...
Setting Boundaries: Self-Care or Selfish?
Boundaries can be seen as limits that protect yourself, others, relationships, and things you love. Someone might view your boundary as selfish, but that doesn't mean it's true. It's possible to say "no" nicely. If you prefer to keep boundary-setting positive, try starting with the "yes" first. The person receiving...
"Walking the Talk" with Parallel Process
Parallel Process is our striving to practice our values at all levels of organizational operations. It is the work of “walking the talk.”. In a post-2020 context, the frameworks provided by traditional trauma-informed approaches feel increasingly incomplete. Informed by more collective, asset-based, and systems-informed trauma research, Parallel Process can...
Doing Nothing Is Doing Something
One approach to burnout would be to lean into discomfort and try to make lemonade out of lemons. Sometimes the most workable solution is to stop working so hard at making something work. Doing nothing in some situations guarantees you won’t say or do something you might regret. Dear...
Why Do We Watch Shows About Work After Work?
TV programs reflect deeper themes beyond the show's setting: Shows about work are really about relationships, power dynamics, and moral values. In times of disruption, TV shows can provide comfort, escapism, and reaffirm order. Connecting with TV characters can help people reflect on what they find meaningful in their own...
When Disordered Eating Permeates College Culture
Co-authored by Llewellyn Boggs and Robert T. Muller, Ph.D. About 40 percent of college and university freshmen struggle with disordered eating, with 80 percent being women. Its culture permeates college life, it is both subtle and increasingly normalized, and is prevalent in environments where being skinny is idealized, praised, and strived for.
How to Increase Civility: The Important Role of the Correspondence Bias
There are many possible causes for people’s behaviors. Some lie within the person (their character) and some lie outside (situational factors). The correspondence bias is our tendency to blame people’s bad behaviors on their character and discount situational factors. If we challenge ourselves to think of possible situational...
The Enigma of Long COVID
Long COVID affects nearly every system in the body. Common symptoms include brain fog, memory problems, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, and anxiety. Treatment is complex and requires close coordination between patients and their doctors. Sometimes, you just know when there’s something “off” in how your body feels. It...
Is It True That Nature Is Good for Our Brains?
The biophilia hypothesis postulates that connections to nature are good for our well-being. A recent, important study reported beneficial changes in neural activity after a walk in the woods not seen after a city walk. We find that nature is not monolithic. People like “nature” when it has an imprint...
The Real Reason Travel is Fraught with Anxiety
Now more than ever, air travel has become an anxious mindscape. Airlines profit from creating customer anxiety. There are tactics you can employ to preserve your mental well-being in transit. Airlines seemingly don’t even try to hide their disdain for their passengers anymore. It feels like soon they'll just tell...
How to Honor the 4 Types of Hunger
We are born natural, intuitive eaters, but as we get older, many factors sometimes can inhibit our ability to intuitively eat. The intuitive eating framework recognizes four different types of hunger. "Honor your hunger" is one of the ten principles of the intuitive eating framework. With some practice, we can...
The Truth About Bipolar 2 Disorder
Atypical major depression symptoms that are intense and lingering should alert clinicians to be aware for the presence of bipolar 2. Depression is the most prevalent mood in bipolar 2, and the episodes are notoriously longer and more intense than in type 1. Suicide attempts happen more often and are...
The Limits of #MentalHealth Content
Online mental health content can be interesting, useful, and validating. Downsides include offering untrue information, reinforcing blind spots, and downplaying the difficulty of change. We tend to seek out information that fits what we already believe, and we tend to ignore or discount information that doesn’t fit. #MentalHealth content...
Why Others Hold Grudges Against People You Already Forgave
The third-party forgiveness effect is people’s tendency to be less forgiving of someone who transgresses against a friend, rather than oneself. One study shows that when a friend’s partner and one’s own partner make the same mistake, people blame the friend’s partner more. In real-life forgiveness...
Sameness Can Increase Relationship Longevity
People are attracted to others with similar values and attitudes. Individuals who share the same views reinforce one another. People who have dissimilar values and attitudes often experience cognitive dissonance, which must be resolved before a relationship can flourish. People who share the same perspectives, attitudes, and activities tend to...
Juggling Mental Health and Wellness After Cancer
Loss and serious illness challenge us to live with what we want to deny or disavow. It's OK to acknowledge how overwhelming cancer can be. It helps to balance acceptance, awareness, and action. Two years after prostate cancer surgery and I feel like I'm constantly juggling health demands to keep...
