Veteran 1979
3d ago
I kinda like it.. It seems like everyone is looking for that something wrong about you. Everyone wants to see and know things about you to much. Just noisy and gossipy
psychologytoday.com
When Disordered Eating Permeates College Culture
Co-authored by Llewellyn Boggs and Robert T. Muller, Ph.D. About 40 percent of college and university freshmen struggle with disordered eating, with 80 percent being women. Its culture permeates college life, it is both subtle and increasingly normalized, and is prevalent in environments where being skinny is idealized, praised, and strived for.
psychologytoday.com
How to Empower Yourself
Personal power is not merely the ability to do something. You have the power to drive your vehicle into the side of a building but would hardly be powerful if you did so. Personal power is the ability to resist impulse and act in your long-term best interests. It's often enhanced by not doing something.
psychologytoday.com
Social Psychology and Multi-Lab Replications
A comprehensive review of multi-lab replications brings some reassuring news. Many ostensible failures did not falsify the hypothesis—they merely failed to test it. Low participant engagement may be a pervasive problem, as indicated by massive data discarding. These are tough times for psychology research. The past decade has seen...
psychologytoday.com
Sameness Can Increase Relationship Longevity
People are attracted to others with similar values and attitudes. Individuals who share the same views reinforce one another. People who have dissimilar values and attitudes often experience cognitive dissonance, which must be resolved before a relationship can flourish. People who share the same perspectives, attitudes, and activities tend to...
psychologytoday.com
Putting Relationships First?
Some clients have stated that they don’t feel pressured to use the preponderance of their life force in searching for the “right one.”. These particular clients focus on being real, how to live the most fulfilling life, and how that will make them value others in a new way.
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
KIDS・
King Charles' Abnormal Grieving Process Is Raising Concern Online
When average citizens lose a beloved parent, they generally take some time to grieve the loss. It's customary for bereft people to take at least a few days off from work to take care of themselves and their loved ones, and to grieve privately with those closest to the deceased. In fact, Cleveland Clinic, one of the utmost respected authorities on health and wellness in the United States, says that some of the best ways to cope with a loss so great that it results in grief is to take time for yourself, get extra rest, choose those you spend your grieving time with carefully, and embrace and express all emotions that may come up.
I thought I was biracial my entire life. At 43, a DNA test revealed I'm white with Jewish ancestry.
Kara Rubinstein Deyerin always thought she was Black and white. An at-home DNA test proved otherwise.
CNBC
A psychologist shares the 7 signs of a narcissistic parent: 'It's a toxic way to raise your kids'
Good parenting requires empathy, compassion and the willingness to make some of your needs secondary — essentially, many of the traits that you wouldn't find in a narcissist. But as a psychologist who studies the impacts of narcissism in family relationships, I've noticed that many narcissist traits, such as...
KIDS・
11 Signs an Emotionally Unavailable Man Loves You
Emotionally unavailable people are everywhere. We’ve all spotted them in the wild, and most of us have dated at least one person who qualifies for this category. Sometimes, we’re the ones who are emotionally unavailable.
11 Bible verses for nonbelievers and atheist friends
Want to talk to others about the Bible? Here are 11 verses that your friends or family, whether religious, secular or spiritual, will find interesting
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
Mum ‘addicted to tattoos’ says she can’t get a job
A mum has claimed she's struggling to find a job due to the sheer amount of tattoos she has covering her skin. Melissa Sloan, 45, started getting inked at the age of 20, and says she has been 'addicted' to it ever since. The Wales native estimates that she gets...
Man horrified after he seeing his wife harm their baby
It’s fairly normal for parents to have negative thoughts when caring for a baby, according to BigThink. These are the effects of stress. But an emotionally stable person won’t act on those thoughts.
Slate
My Brother Says I’m Not “Allowed” to Have Kids Because I Have to Care For His
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’m a first-generation American, but my parents come from a culture that prioritizes sons and expects daughters to care for their parents in old age. Throughout my childhood, my parents made it clear that my brother was preferred, and my brother bullied me and encouraged his friends to also. He currently lives near our parents and they provide child care when he has custody. He’s very interconnected with them, while I live an hour away and keep them all at arm’s length. Since they prefer to communicate through him rather than directly, this is easy.
scitechdaily.com
“Astonishing” Effects of Grape Consumption and “Remarkable” Impacts on Health and Lifespans
Recent research released by Dr. John Pezzuto and his team from Western New England University shows “astonishing” effects of grape consumption and “remarkable” impacts on health and on lifespans. One study was published in the journal Foods. It showed that adding grapes in an amount equal...
How to use the 333 rule for anxiety
At any one time, there are around eight million people in the UK experiencing some form of anxiety disorder.This can range from a panic disorder, to social anxiety, to post-traumatic stress, and phobias such as claustrophobia or agoraphobia.According to the NHS, while most people experience feelings of anxiety at one point or another, some find it harder to control their worries and feelings of anxiety have a more constant effect on their daily lives.A 2014 study from YouGov found that one in five people who experience anxiety have no coping mechanisms to help them through it.While the health service suggests...
Health Effects of Alcohol Abuse
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I’m concerned with the lack of awareness that most of us have with regard to how alcohol destroys our health. Believe it or not, I also had little understanding of my own budding health issues when I was drinking heavily. It wasn’t until I quit and felt so much better that I realized how destructive alcohol is for our health. This led me to do some deep research and reading about alcohol and its effect on the body. This is timely, considering how alcohol abuse is on the rise.
psychologytoday.com
4 Types of Gaslighting in a Family
Gaslighting is a manipulation technique, usually used in romantic relationships, that makes a person disbelieve their own experience. Family dynamics can also be a form of gaslighting, especially if they start in childhood and continue through adulthood. Recognizing the gaslighting dynamics in one's family can help restore belief in oneself.
