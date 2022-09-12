Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Inflation triggered worst market sell-off since 2020, analyst predicts even more pain - John Feneck
(Kitco News) - Markets are reacting poorly to the expectation that "inflation is here to stay," said John Feneck, Founder of Feneck Consulting. The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday reported that year-on-year inflation was 8.3 percent in August, higher than the 8.1 percent that markets priced in. "We're starting...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Sept. 16 chart alert - Price pause late this week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Friday. Price action is quieter,...
kitco.com
BTC drops below $20k, Ether at $1,500 as Merge momentum fizzles out
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Unfortunately for traders in the market, the initial momentum generated by the successful Merge was all but spent...
kitco.com
JPMorgan backs Ownera’s bid to create a unified network for trading digital securities
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Ownera was originally founded in 2019 with the goal of creating a “unified inter-trading pipeline for digital securities”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com
Cryptoverse: Ether snaps at bitcoin's heels in race for crypto crown
Sept 13 (Reuters) - For years, ether could barely dream of challenging its big brother bitcoin. Now, its ambitions may be becoming more realistic. The second-biggest cryptocurrency is taking market share from bitcoin ahead of an all-important "Merge" software upgrade that could sharply reduce the energy usage of its Ethereum blockchain, should the developers pull it off in coming days.
kitco.com
Leading financial institutions back the launch of a new digital asset exchange
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This move by the consortium comes as traditional financial institutions are making a concerted push into the realm...
Comments / 0