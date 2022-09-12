Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Is It True That Nature Is Good for Our Brains?
The biophilia hypothesis postulates that connections to nature are good for our well-being. A recent, important study reported beneficial changes in neural activity after a walk in the woods not seen after a city walk. We find that nature is not monolithic. People like “nature” when it has an imprint...
psychologytoday.com
Sameness Can Increase Relationship Longevity
People are attracted to others with similar values and attitudes. Individuals who share the same views reinforce one another. People who have dissimilar values and attitudes often experience cognitive dissonance, which must be resolved before a relationship can flourish. People who share the same perspectives, attitudes, and activities tend to...
psychologytoday.com
Why Others Hold Grudges Against People You Already Forgave
The third-party forgiveness effect is people’s tendency to be less forgiving of someone who transgresses against a friend, rather than oneself. One study shows that when a friend’s partner and one’s own partner make the same mistake, people blame the friend’s partner more. In real-life forgiveness...
psychologytoday.com
Doing Nothing Is Doing Something
One approach to burnout would be to lean into discomfort and try to make lemonade out of lemons. Sometimes the most workable solution is to stop working so hard at making something work. Doing nothing in some situations guarantees you won’t say or do something you might regret. Dear...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Putting Relationships First?
Some clients have stated that they don’t feel pressured to use the preponderance of their life force in searching for the “right one.”. These particular clients focus on being real, how to live the most fulfilling life, and how that will make them value others in a new way.
psychologytoday.com
"Walking the Talk" with Parallel Process
Parallel Process is our striving to practice our values at all levels of organizational operations. It is the work of “walking the talk.”. In a post-2020 context, the frameworks provided by traditional trauma-informed approaches feel increasingly incomplete. Informed by more collective, asset-based, and systems-informed trauma research, Parallel Process can...
psychologytoday.com
Kids Want to Cooperate, But We Make Them Compete
A few years ago, I had the pleasure and pain of reading and reviewing (here) an interesting book by Hillary Friedman entitled Playing to Win: Raising Children in a Competitive Culture. It describes the methods and findings of an extensive study that Friedman conducted originally as a doctoral dissertation in sociology at Princeton University.
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Relationships: When Does "Enough!" Become Enough?
Long-term marriages are not insulted from divorce. Small-scale promises unkept can, over time, add up to a major betrayal. Sometimes only one act can shift a partner from resignation to desperation. When does enough become enough in a relationship so that a spouse files for divorce decades into a marriage?...
psychologytoday.com
Why Do We Watch Shows About Work After Work?
TV programs reflect deeper themes beyond the show's setting: Shows about work are really about relationships, power dynamics, and moral values. In times of disruption, TV shows can provide comfort, escapism, and reaffirm order. Connecting with TV characters can help people reflect on what they find meaningful in their own...
psychologytoday.com
Finding Purpose in the Afternoon of Life
The stages of life are generally delineated, but one does not have to conform to expectations. As we age, we are able to profit from our earlier experiences, develop a different view of life, and be better prepared for challenges. In the end, it is not the length of the...
psychologytoday.com
Getting Through Any Obstacle in Life
The world can feel like an uncertain place. Unless we can learn to live with not being sure, it’s very easy for us to become overwhelmed. What my research in psychology and neuroscience has taught me is that getting used to the intrinsic uncertainty of the world is essential for success: the people who thrive are those with the ability to accept and adapt to constant change and uncertainty.
psychologytoday.com
You May Already Be Living the Life of Your Childhood Dreams
My 5-year-old's question about what he can be when grows up caused me to examine my own meandering path. The value of childhood dreams doesn't reside in their attainability, but in what they represent. While parents are tasked with raising children to exist and thrive in the "real" world, we...
psychologytoday.com
From Shame To Shining
An ancient Buddhist teacher, Fa-Tsang (643-712) once said that emptiness is the same as fullness, just seen from a different perspective. We say that the coffee cup is empty; but empty means filled with space, filled with possibilities, ready for anything. Every moment of time, every point in space, is completely empty, and completely open for what wants to come. (Stephen Mitchell)
psychologytoday.com
How to Honor the 4 Types of Hunger
We are born natural, intuitive eaters, but as we get older, many factors sometimes can inhibit our ability to intuitively eat. The intuitive eating framework recognizes four different types of hunger. "Honor your hunger" is one of the ten principles of the intuitive eating framework. With some practice, we can...
psychologytoday.com
Flashbulb Memories: What the Queen's Death and 9/11 Tells Us About Each Other
Flashbulb memories provide common reference points along our life histories. Flashbulb memories aren't as accurate as we assume. The emotional charge behind a flashbulb memory is unique to each of us. Quick: Where were you when Queen Elizabeth II died? Most of us can likely remember details of where we...
U.K.・
psychologytoday.com
Students Flourish Through Story Circles
Due to the pandemic, students have lost some social and emotional skills needed to create intimacy. Story Circles, an exercise that allows students to share their stories, helps build connections. Experiences of sharing stories help students bring more abstract academic material to life. In my last post, "Students Overcoming the...
psychologytoday.com
How to Grieve an Estranged Sibling Relationship
Estrangement is a non-event—indefinite, open-ended, often unexplained—and an ambiguous loss, an enduring absence without closure. The estranged often fluctuate between hope and hopelessness, desire and despair. Moving on requires finding meaning in the loss, learning to tolerate uncertainty, and discovering new hope. “How do I move on, and...
psychologytoday.com
Peter Drucker: The Pleasures and Practicalities of Reading
Drucker made it a habit to regularly read books, despite his demanding schedule. Today's knowledge workers enjoy increased access to print and e-books. Reading books can help us put ideas to positive and practical uses. The walls of Peter and Doris Drucker’s living room in Claremont, California, were lined with...
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Grief and Loss
Saying the deceased's name brings joy to the bereaved rather than more pain. We live in a death-denying society in which people are afraid to talk about someone who has died or even reach out to family and friends. It is in the telling of the story that the healing...
psychologytoday.com
Quiet Quitting: A Path to Work Engagement?
The term “quiet quitting” is when employees continue to do their job, but only do the work laid out in their job description. Although quiet quitting is seen as means to combat burnout, it can also be used to enhance work engagement. The presence and popularity of quiet...
Comments / 0