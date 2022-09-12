ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFC East Week 1 Wrap: Cowboys Lose Dak, Giants Roar Back from 10+ Point Deficit

By Patricia Traina
 4 days ago

Let's see what happened in the NFC East this weekend.

It was a spirited first week of the 2022 season for the four NFC East teams, except for one participant. Let's round up the action.

Eagles (1-0) Outduel Lions, 38-35

The Philadelphia Eagles exploded for 24 second-quarter points, riding the arm and legs of quarterback Jalen Hurts to take a 24-14 halftime lead over the Detroit Lions.

The Lions jumped out to a 7-0 lead on Jamaal WIlliams' 1-yard touchdown run, the first of two 1-yard scoring plays he'd have on the day. The Eagles answered with a 1-yard touchdown run of their own by Hurts, who finished the game with 90 rushing yards and who, with 50 seconds left, would convert a critical 4th-and-1 to seal the win for his team.

Former Giants cornerback James Bradberry recorded a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown as part of the Eagles' big second-quarter scoring parade.

Lions team co-captain and defensive back Tracy Walker was ejected for taking a swing at tight end Dallas Goedert's head during a late third-quarter scrum in which the Eagles players took exception to Walker's initial hit near Hurt's head after the quarterback gave himself up on a running play.

Next Week: Minnesota (Monday Night, September 19)

Washington (1-0) Holds Off Jacksonville, 28-22

The Washington Commanders jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead over Jacksonville Jaguars, but Doug Pederson's team woke up to start the third quarter, scoring 19 unanswered points--ten of which came off back-to-back interceptions thrown by Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz--to take a 22-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Not to be deterred, the Commanders came roaring back, scoring on a 49-yard pass from Wentz to receiver Terry McLaurin to cut the Jaguars' lead to 22-20 and then scoring the game-winner on a 24-yard strike from Wentz to Jahan Dotson with J.D. McKissic adding the 2-point conversion.

Wentz, who is looking to salvage his career with the Commanders, finished 27 of 41 for 313 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Next Week: at Detroit

Giants (1-0) Overcome 13-point Deficit to Upset Titans, 21-20

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley ran for 164 yards, the most in a Giants regular-season opener. The New York Giants came roaring back from a 13-0 deficit to upset the Tennessee Titans 21-20.

After being shut out in the first half, new head coach Brian Daboll's team outscored the Titans 21-7 in the second half, getting a 4-yard touchdown run by Barkley, a 65-yard touchdown catch by receiver Sterling Shepard, and a 1-yard touchdown catch by fullback Chris Myarick.

Daboll, showing that he's not afraid to take chances, had his team go for the 2-point conversion following Myarick's score, and they got it on a Jones to Barkley pass, which gave the Giants the slim 1-point lead.

New York survived a late-game sare when Titans kicker Randy Bullock missed wide left on a 47-yard walk-off field goal attempt. The Giants are one of four teams--the Colts, Saints, and Bears being the others--that overcame deficits of at least 10 points to win or tie in Week 1.

Next Week: Carolina

Cowboys (0-1) Lose to Bucs, and Lose Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys' rough 2022 calendar year keeps on rolling right along.

Dallas took an early 3-0 lead on Brett Maher's 51-yard field goal to cap the opening drive, but that ended up being all the points the Cowboys would score against the Bucs' defense.

Far from being a scoring juggernaut in their own right, the Bucs connected on four out of five field goal attempts on their first five drives to take a 12-3 lead by the half. The only points in the second half of the game by either side came on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to receiver Mike Evans.

In addition to dropping a 19-3 decision to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their home field, no less, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb that will require surgery and will see him miss 6-8 weeks.

Prescott's injury came in the fourth quarter when his hand collided with the hand of outside linebacker Shaq Barrett on a passing attempt. According to ESPN , Prescott's surgery will consist of having a pin and plate inserted into the area to stabilize the joint.

The Cowboys will roll with Cooper Rush at quarterback while Prescott, who's expected to land on injured reserve, is out.

Next Week: Cincinnati

