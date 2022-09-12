ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

By Tony Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9jVS_0hs4Iyd300

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings.

Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.

It travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse , the sovereign’s official Edinburgh home, to St Giles Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for the life of the late monarch will be held before the public pay their respects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8A9G_0hs4Iyd300

Following in a car was the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex but the new Prince of Wales and his brother Harry did not take part in the procession.

Earlier, during an event at Westminster Hall in London, where both Houses of Parliament gathered to express their condolences to the new monarch, the King promised “faithfully to follow” the example of his mother.

The new King quoted Shakespeare when he responded to the formal expression of condolence from MPs and peers, spoke movingly about the tributes to his mother and described the “weight of history” as he stood inside the historic hall.

His son the Duke of Sussex issued a heartfelt statement about the Queen and thanked his grandmother for her “sound advice” and “infectious smile”.

Harry revealed the Queen had met his children a few months before her death: “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

In bright autumn sunshine, the procession set off at a slow walking pace, with the Queen’s children arranged by age with the eldest Charles on the right and Anne, Andrew and Edward on his left, behind them was Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

A hush descended on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile as the crowds 10-deep first caught sight of the procession which featured the coffin’s bearer party – servicemen from the Royal Regiment of Scotland – flanking the hearse and they in turn were flanked by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland.

The silence was broken at one point by a woman who called out “God bless the Queen” a number of times and many of the public held up camera phones to record the historic moment.

All those in the procession walked in step, moving from side to side as one, within touching distance of the coffin draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland with a wreath of Balmoral flowers on top.

When he addressed peers and MPs in London, Charles said: “I am deeply grateful for the addresses of condolence.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1meHtY_0hs4Iyd300

He said the addresses “touchingly encompass what our late sovereign, my beloved mother the Queen, meant to us all”.

Charles once again reached for Shakespeare, after quoting from the play Hamlet in his address to the nation last week.

“As Shakespeare says of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was ‘a pattern to all princes living’.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with such personal commitment, for the betterment of us all.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Shakespeare
shefinds

Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
WORLD
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Princess Royal#Royal Mile#Monarch#Uk#Houses Of Parliament
shefinds

The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family

Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

843K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy