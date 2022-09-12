What is Operation Feather? All you need to know about Queen lying in state

Mourners hoping to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II should expect long queues that could last overnight.

For four days the public will be able to file past the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall from Wednesday, 14 September.

It will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque, with each corner guarded 24 hours a day by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household.

Those wishing to pay their respects at London’s Westminster Hall will be able to file past 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday, 14 September until 6.30am on the day of her funeral – Monday, 19 September.

With the long queues, however, comes stringent rules and an enhanced police response which is codenamed - Operation Feather.

What is Operation Feather?

The management of queues is codenamed Operation Feather and will involve the police response to the thousands of mourners hoping to pay their respects. According to reports, the queue could stretch five miles and include over 750,000 people.

New Met chief Sir Mark Rowley, who first joined planning for the Queen’s death “five or six years ago”, said the lying in state presented a “massive challenge”.

He added: “We will have a safe event but we will be putting thousands of officers into this because of the level of security required and the millions of people who want to pay their respects.”

Senior royals are also expected to pay their own tribute by standing guard at some stage around the coffin in a tradition known as the Vigil of the Princes .

Visitors have been told to expect to stand for “many hours, possibly overnight” with very little opportunity to sit down. Visitors will also go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can be taken in, authorities have said.

Authorities have provided queuing strict queuing rules including guidance on dress codes warning against clothing with “political or offensive slogans”.

Queuing rules in full: