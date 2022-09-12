ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Hilfiger closes bold show with Travis Barker on drums

Rain gathered on the tin foil covered and spray-painted catwalk of Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show as guests huddled under umbrellas, waiting for the event to start. The Brooklyn outdoor venue promised a stunning skyline view of Manhattan — but with no covering, it made for a damp, albeit memorable evening.

Despite the wet stage, the show went on. Inspired by Andy Warhol’s New York City studio, The Factory, Hilfiger’s Tommy Factory emphasized multimedia expression — from the tin foil sculptures alongside the catwalk to the guest musical appearance of drummer Travis Barker during the show’s finale. Kate Moss, Shawn Mendes, Kris Jenner and Barker's wife, Kourtney Kardashian, were among the guests sitting fronting row.

“The fact that (Warhol) brought all different people together from art, fashion, music, entertainment, celebrity is very similar to what I’ve done and what I’m doing,” said Hilfiger.

Hilfiger’s fall runway show debuted a new monogram for the designer and premiered his Tommy Hilfiger X Richard Quinn capsule. The collection featured androgynous styles with bulky sweaters, bold patterns and oversized puffer jackets (a nod to Quinn’s signature style) as well as Hilfiger staples, such as preppy knits and plaids.

The brand’s typical color scheme of blue, red and white was ever-present: A baggy, rugby style dress in red and blue was styled over a button-down shirt, tie and red pleated shirt; another model wore a blue and red quilted varsity jacket over a large red scarf and blue sweatpants, tucked into boots.

Julia Fox, who walked in the show along with Winnie Harlow, Ashley Graham and Kate Moss’ daughter Lila Moss, wore a red and blue striped turtleneck bodysuit with black tights bearing the new interlocking T and H logo.

John Legend , who also sat front row, said he felt for the models walking and hoped they got hazard pay. When asked how his wife, model Chrissy Teigen, would feel about the conditions, he said, “She would have something to say about it.”

The show ended with edgier looks. Models wore head-to-toe denim, emblazoned with the new monogram — the same look Kardashian wore Sunday — and leather harness accents. Model Precious Lee even carried a black leather whip as she walked the runway.

Tommy Factory also played out as a virtual show on the online game platform Roblox, where gamers could buy Tommy Hilfiger digital skins and purchase physical products for themselves.

“We’re staying on the cutting edge,” said Hilfiger. “Because if you fall behind, catching up is an impossibility.”

