ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

What is the Ceremony of the Keys? Meaning behind ancient tradition as King Charles takes part

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDA9n_0hs4IMWn00

King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla have returned to Scotland to take part in more events to commemorate his late mother the Queen.

Charles’s first duty when arriving in Edinburgh on Monday was to inspect a Guard of Honour in the grounds of Holyroodhouse.

He was formally welcomed by Robert Aldridge, Lord Provost of Edinburgh, before symbolically receiving the keys to the City of Edinburgh, in what is known as The Ceremony of the Keys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oBcjD_0hs4IMWn00

The new King later joined the procession for his late mother as it made its way along the Royal Mile and to St Giles’ Cathedral, where thousands of members of the public are expected to attend and pay their final respects.

But what was The Ceremony of the Keys Charles attended earlier, and what does it involve?

What is the Ceremony of the Keys?

The Ceremony of the Keys is an annual event and would normally take place when the Queen would begin her summer holidays in July.

She last attended the event only a few months ago and would also use the opportunity to meet Scottish people who had a positive impact on their community.

The Queen would symbolically receive the keys from the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, who is currently Robert Aldridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yN1bh_0hs4IMWn00

The Lord Provost offers the keys to Edinburgh to the monarch, and says: “We, the Lord Provost and the members of the City of Edinburgh Council, welcome Your Majesty to the capital city of your Ancient and Hereditary Kingdom of Scotland and offer for your gracious acceptance the Keys of Your Majesty’s good City of Edinburgh.”

The monarch returns the keys and responds: “I return these keys, being perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and Councillors of my good City of Edinburgh.”

It is not yet clear if Charles will also take part in the ceremony during the same time period as his mother did for so many years. The ceremony usually coincides when the monarch chooses to stay in Scotland.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jenna Bush Hager reveals she was present as Camilla and Charles received news about Queen

Jenna Bush Hager has shared that she was with King Charles III hours before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and claimed that she was told to be “quiet” when a call came in about the 96-year-old monarch being ill. During Monday’s episode of Today, the 40-year-old television host discussed how she arrived in Scotland on 7 September to interview the now Queen Consort, Camilla, about her book club, “The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room.”Bush Hager also noted that since the royal’s flight was delayed the night before the interview, they didn’t get to have dinner together. However, she said that...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: The Queen lying in state has the makings of a disaster to shame the nation

Anyone thinking about attending then lying-in-state for the Queen will need the kind of reserves of physical and mental stamina normally associated with running a marathon or climbing Ben Nevis. There can be very few people who will be able to queue for five miles and for more than a day in order to pay their last respects. And when I say more than a day, I don’t mean a working day of eight hours or even 24 hours – but a full 30 hours. That’s just the latest guesstimate. It could, conceivably, be even longer.Nor is this going...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Royal Mile#Your Majesty#Queen Consort#Uk#Holyroodhouse#Provost Of Edinburgh#King Later#Scottish
The Independent

Crown to be removed and white staff broken at Queen’s committal service

The Queen’s committal service in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, will feature traditions symbolising the end of Elizabeth II’s reign. A congregation of 800 people including the King, the royal family, realm prime ministers, governors-general and mourners from the Queen’s household past and present, including personal staff from across her private estates, will gather in the gothic church on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Harry set to wear Army uniform as Queen’s grandchildren hold vigil at coffin

The Queen’s grandchildren are expected to honour her memory by holding a vigil at her coffin – with the Duke of Sussex wearing his military uniform.Harry, who saw action on the front line during two tours of duty in Afghanistan, had been denied the chance to wear his military uniform as he publicly mourned as he is no longer a working royal.Despite being a former Army officer he has been in civilian dress for official events, including walking behind his grandmother’s coffin on Wednesday when it was carried to Westminster Hall to lie in state.But the Daily Mirror said Palace...
POLITICS
The Independent

Royal guard collapses next to Queen’s coffin on first night of lying in state

One of the royal guards watching over the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall has suddenly collapsed.The guard was standing at the foot of the late monarch’s casket when he suddenly fell to the floor.Footage taken from a live broadcast which was posted to social media at around 1am captured the collapse.The black-clad guard was holding a ceremonial staff when he appeared to faint, with nearby officials quickly rushing to his aid.As he was tended to, the live vision quickly faded to exterior, night-time vision of the building. Over an hour later, the broadcast had still not returned to the scene...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Touching moment grieving Prince Harry comforted by dog

A dog owner revealed that her labrador comforted Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, while greeting them outside of Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed speaking to well-wishers on Saturday, one day after Harry returned from Scotland, as his 96-year-old grandmother passed away there on Thursday. On Twitter, Sarah Gracie shared multiple photos of her puppy, Louis, outside of Windsor Castle in order to pay “his respects” to the Queen.In the images, Harry and Meghan could be seen standing in front of a metal gate while they were...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Queen arrives at Buckingham Palace as Harry and Meghan join royals to receive coffin

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has completed its final journey to Buckingham Palace, where it was received by King Charles III, and a sea of mourners outside the gates. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly travelled from Windsor Castle to join other royals at the late Queen’s long-standing residence in Westminster, as the hearse carrying her coffin drove from RAF Northolt along streets lined with well-wishers.
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reportedly joined royal family for dinner at Buckingham Palace

The royal family sat down for dinner together at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after receiving the Queen’s coffin, multiple outlets have reported. King Charles III and the Queen Consort attended the family meal along with the other children and grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, according to CNN. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also joined members of the royal family – including the Prince and Princess of Wales – for the intimate sit-down dinner inside Buckingham Palace in London, per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

From scandal to senior royals: How Sophie and Edward became the Queen’s favourites

The Wessexes have come a long way from the scandals that once plagued them. Where once they were tabloid fodder, now they are two of the Firm’s most crucial players. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September, Sophie, Countess of Wessex was seen teary-eyed as she viewed tributes for the late monarch at Balmoral. It’s little wonder why, though, as Sophie and the Queen shared a close relationship ,and she had even been touted as one of the Queen’s “favourite” among royal pundits.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Why Japan’s emperor will be the most significant dignitary to visit London during Queen’s funeral

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled to be held in central London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday is set to see dignitaries from across the world travel to the UK this weekend.Among them, Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who shared a royal friendship with the Queen, is reported to be the most significant foreign guest to be reaching the UK.“The British royal family and our imperial family enjoy a long and close relationship, one that stretches back three generations from the current emperor, to the emperor emeritus (former Emperor Akihito), to Emperor Showa,” chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, confirming the...
WORLD
The Independent

Scots invited to observe one-minute silence in honour of Queen

Scots have been invited to observe a “moment of reflection” on Sunday in honour of the Queen.Deputy First Minister John Swinney and Culture Secretary Angus Robertson will lead the country in a minute of silence from St Andrews House at 8pm on the eve of the Queen’s funeral.The Scottish Government has encouraged community groups, clubs and organisations to take part, while other Scots are expected to mark the moment at home.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will travel to London for the funeral to represent the people of Scotland.Monday has been declared a bank holiday so all schools will be closed, but...
U.K.
The Independent

Clarence House staff warned jobs are 'at risk' following ascension of King Charles

Staff at Clarence House have been given notice of the threat of redundancy following the accession of King Charles III, The Guardian has revealed.Up to 100 staff members including private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and other loyal household employees were among those who received the letter, as the thanksgiving service for the Queen took place in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, 12 September.The Public and Commercial Services union general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “To issue a notice of redundancy during the period of mourning is shocking and insensitive.Sign up to our newsletters.
JOBS
The Independent

Harpist speaks of her pride at performing for King Charles III

A former royal harpist has spoken of her pride at playing in front of King Charles III to mark his first visit to Wales as monarch.Claire Jones played a specially composed piece as the King and the Queen Consort made their way through the Senedd to hear a motion of condolence.The piece, Gorymdaith i’r Frenin Siarl, which means A Procession for King Charles, was written by Ms Jones’s husband Chris Marshall.The performance at the Senedd was a very special moment as I performed my husband’s music for His Majesty King CharlesClaire JonesJoining her in playing were Cerys Rees and Nia...
WORLD
The Independent

How The Crown depicted King Charles III’s relationship with Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown may be a retelling of real events – but it’s also a work of fiction.Netflix’s hit royal drama stirred up a wave of controversy when it released its fourth season in November 2020, attracting criticism from figures including former UK culture secretary Oliver Dowden.Its depictions of a number of events in the life of the royal family have been scrutinised by viewers, with particular scepticism directed at scenes concerning Prince Charles’s (Josh O’Connor) relationships with Diana (Emma Corrin) and Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell).However, the series has also spent time exploring the now King Charles III’s relationship...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Welsh actor Owen Teale praises Charles for his commitment to theatre

Game Of Thrones star Owen Teale has said King Charles has “hit the ground running” as he praised the new monarch for his understanding and passion of the role the theatre plays in society.The Welsh actor, 61, also spoke about his friendship with Charles over the years and recalled conversations they have previously had about Shakespeare.In a speech to MPs and peers this week, Charles referenced lines from Henry VIII to describe his mother as “a pattern to all princes living”, after quoting from the play Hamlet in his address to the nation last week.Teale, who played Ser Alliser Thorne...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

843K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy