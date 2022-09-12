Read full article on original website
Obituary for Roger Dale Case
Funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Roger passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Florida. He was born on December 14, 1952, in New Bloomfield, MO, the son of Van Dewayne and Pauline Case. He married Joyce Smith on February 14, 1975, in Mobley, MO. Roger worked as a truck driver for Vititow Trucking for over 10 years. He really treasured his family and enjoyed family outing, vacations, and gathering. He also loved singing karaoke, fishing, camping, and hunting. Roger’s greatest life lesson was learning to take one day at a time. He is survived by wife, Joyce Case of Sulphur Springs, son, Anthony Case and wife Robin of Sulphur Springs, daughters, Crystal Hull and husband Jesse of Sulphur Springs, Debbie Chaney and husband Darian of Sulphur Springs, brother, Michael Case and wife Danielle of AL, sisters, Joyce Furnell and husband David of MO, Brenda Case of MO, grandchildren, Brittany Covington and husband Matt, Jordan Chaney, Brianna Chaney, Jarian Chaney and Maddie Maynard, Eric Sims, Erin Sims, Randuhn Lawrence, Bailey Case, Alexis Case, Alexander Bayless, Charlie Bayless, nine great-grandchildren, six sisters-in-law, and one brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph Case, great-grandson, and mother-in-law.
Obituary for Connie Payne
Graveside service for Connie Lou Payne, age 73, of Como, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mills Cemetery in Garland, TX with Pamela White officiating. Pallbearers will be Tom Bennett, Cory Payne, Otis Payne, Brandon Tyner, George Ray, and Shane Stone. There will be no formal visitation. Connie passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born on May 6, 1949, in Garland, TX, the daughter of Samuel and Margie Middleton Tyner. She married James Payne in December 1983, in Quitman, TX.
Obituary for Jeff Tanton
Jeff Tanton, age 59, of Rockwall Texas passed away on September 11, 2022. He was born May 15, 1963 in Sulphur Springs to Ernest Gene Tanton and Cathy Bartlett Tanton. He married Debi Erickson Tanton in 2000 in Farmers Branch and had worked for many years in facilities management. Jeff loved cars and being outdoors hunting and fishing. He was known for his dependability, his tremendous work ethic, and for nurturing those he loved.
Obituary for Thurman Hill
Graveside service for Thurman, “Julio” O’Neal Hill, age 79 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at Rockdale Cemetery with William Penson, Roger Sewell, Mark Baker, J.C. White, Larry Loney, Joe Murray, Allen Hill and Lance Loney serving as honorary pallbearers. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Thurman passed away on September 8, 2022 at his residence.
Chamber Connection for 9/14 by Butch Burney
Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
Obituary for Kevin Fender
Kevin Fender age, 67 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 3, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Kevin was born on May 2, 1955 in Norco, CA to Harold and Lois Fender. He married Sheila Butler. Kevin worked as an entrepreneur. He loved playing music.
Water in Hopkins County professional series by Mario Villarino
Though we often take it for granted, access to abundant, clean, safe, and affordable water affects our health, drives our economy, and adds to our quality of life. Unfortunately, millions of people around the world live in places where water is so limited or in such poor quality that much of their day is spent finding water to meet bare necessities.
Obituary for Terry Vance
Terry Vance, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 5, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Terry was born on November 23, 1953 in Kenent, MO to Perry Stevens and Virginia Faye (Helms) Vance. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Terry later worked in construction. He loved fishing, being outdoors and cooking.
Rules and regulations, Fall Fest creative arts 2022 by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
The Creative Arts Contest is for Hopkins County residents only, to enter arts items to be judged. It takes place in the Sulphur Springs high school conference center. Monday, October 18- Wednesday, October 20, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.- Entries may be taken to the Extension Office, 1200-B W. Houston.
Kiwanis, Lions support for Texas Ramp Projects
The local Noon Kiwanis club, with assistance from the Lion’s club, helped to build a ramp for a local Hopkins County resident this past weekend. The two organizations came together to provide mobility for this resident that will hopefully, help to allow her to make it to doctor’s appointments, explore the outside and just over all give her the ability to leave her home.
Obituary for Fannie Marie Dial
Fannie Marie Dial was born May 12, 1936, to the late Gurthie Pogue Dial and Sam Dial Sr. She was the 18th of 19 children. She was lovingly known as “Baby Sister”, “Aunt Fannie”, “Mother”, “Ma Dear”, Dear, “Mother-in-Law” and “Princess” by those that loved her. Fannie received her call home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from her labor to reward. She was a true servant and worked faithfully until her health failed her and would not allow her to go on. The Blessing in Pastor Harrison ministering online each Sunday allowed her to continue to witness to the Word as it was preached.
Obituary for Stephen E. Nelson
Memorial service for Stephen E. Nelson, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship with Bro. Wilton McMorris and Bro. Larry Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m., prior to service time. Honorary pallbearers will be his many nephews. Stephen passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born on January 31, 1949, in Kings, CA, the son of Edward and Lydia Lowery Nelson. He married Charlotte Hinton on December 17, 2001, in Texarkana, AR. He was a cattleman and auctioneer for many years. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte of Sulphur Springs, daughters, Ashlea Gray and husband Jason of Bolivar, MO, Marla Jones of Austin, TX, son, Kyle Tate of Cumby, and grandchildren, Tristan, Sawyer, and Hudson Gray, Hank Adams, and Reed Tate. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bob Nelson. Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Fellowship, 155 Jackson St. N, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 where he loved his church family and served them as a deacon. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.co.
Obituary for Yvonne Wallis
Funeral service for Yvonne Wallis, age 77 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Ryan Bell, Harold Bell, Dusty Flanery, Christian Smith and Tony Jenkins serving as pallbearers and Jarred Wallis serving as honorary pallbearer. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Wallis passed away on August 7, 2022 at Rock Creek Health and Rehab.
Obituary For Don Culpepper
Memorial service for Don Culpepper, age 74 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 10:00A.M. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. Culpepper passed away on September 3, 2022 at his residence. Don was born in Sulphur Springs on June...
Obituary for John Phillip Daugherty
Graveside services for John Phillip Daugherty, age 79, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Brashear Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. John was born on October 30, 1942, in Dallas, TX, the son of Willie O. Daugherty and Florence Blankenship Daugherty....
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Provides Expanded Access to Orthopedic Surgery in Sulphur Springs
Whether you are trying to get back on your feet after an auto accident or an elite athlete looking to return to the field of play, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is improving your ability to access world-class orthopedic surgical care with the addition of Christian Douthit, M.D., to the talented team in Sulphur Springs.
Obituary for Dwayne Grimes
Dwayne Grimes was born October 3, 1936, in Longview, TX to Archie and Laura Jackson Grimes and died September 3, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He spent the majority of his childhood in Shreveport, LA and Lubbock, TX, graduating from Lubbock High School in 1954. He was a lifelong fan of Texas Tech University which he attended several years before graduating from West Texas University. He served in the U. S. Army.
Notice for Fannie Marie Dial Berry
Funeral services for Fannie Marie Dial Berry, age 86, of Sulphur Springs will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at North Caney Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 9, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Mrs. Berry passed away on September 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 9/6
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. We are excited to welcome to our CHRISTUS family, Dr. Christian Douthit. Dr. Douthit graduated from medical school and did an internship in General Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He performed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Texas Tech University Health Science Center before completing a Fellowship in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery at the Hand Center of San Antonio. Dr. Douthit cares for patients of all ages and is particularly interested in hand-to-shoulder problems, peripheral nerve surgery, orthopedic trauma, and sports injuries. Dr. Douthit will see patients at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, located at 103 Medical Circle, Sulphur Springs, TX, 75482. For more information, please call 903.885.6688.
Obituary for Bobby Joe Hall
Funeral services for Bobby Joe Hall, age 81, of Sulphur Springs, will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. V. B. Lockhart officiating. Interment will follow at East Caney Cemetery with Quinston Brooks, Kenneth Cork, Bryan Vaughn, Rodney Hall, Alan Hall, Lester Henley, Byron Nelson, and Patrick Hall serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, great-nephews, and sons-in-law. Visitation will be at West Oaks Funeral Home, Friday, September 2, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Bobby passed away August 30, 2022. He was born on April 26, 1941, the fifth child to Arthur “Tet” Hall and Mattie Mae Wilkerson Hall. He attended school in Mount Sterling School in the East Caney community. Bob united with East Caney Baptist Church at an early age. During his lifetime, Bob was committed to family, friends, community, and church. He was gifted as a mechanic, and worked at Grocery Supply, and helped many people in his community.
