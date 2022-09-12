Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iheartoswego.com
Autism Task Force Hosts Family Fun Day Sept. 17th at YMCA
The Oswego County Autism Task Force (OCATF) is bringing back the Annual “Family Fun Day” this Saturday, September 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Oswego YMCA. Families with children of all ages are invited to attend the YMCA sponsored event. The task force is...
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Coyote The Cat
Meet Coyote. This young girl (about a year) is sweet as pie. She would love a home with a furry friend or two. She has gotten much braver around canine companions. So a home with a dog would be ok. She is a little shy at first so a home with young children might not be the best fit. Coyote is a little on the small side and will not be a very big girl. She is used to the wild and crazy kittens in our office and would make a great companion to other felines.
iheartoswego.com
Cayuga Hosting Celebration of CNY Manufacturing Careers in October
Cayuga Community College’s new Advanced Manufacturing Institute (AMI) will be the scene of a day-long celebration of the future of Central New York manufacturing and related career opportunities next month. Located at Cayuga’s Fulton Campus, the AMI will host Advanced Manufacturing Career Pathways for high school students and Advanced...
iheartoswego.com
CNY Arts Center Announces Smart Art Open House
The Arts Center in downtown Fulton, at 121 Cayuga St, is inviting the public to an Open House, Sunday, September 25 from 1-4 pm. The Smart Art Open House will introduce the new Creative Kids Arts Academy, give tours of the Center and information on Fall programming along with family activities and fun.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheartoswego.com
Ronald and Janice Johst Scholarship to Provide ‘Life-Changing’ Opportunities for Phoenix Grads
For more than eight decades, Phoenix Central School District residents and alumni Ronald and Janice Johst have shared a passion for their community and the education system. That passion will soon have a lasting impact on future graduates, as a $1 million scholarship fund has been established in the couple’s name.
iheartoswego.com
Lorena J. Sova – September 14, 2022
Lorena J. Sova, 88 a lifetime resident of Oswego passed away Wednesday, September 14, at St. Luke Health Services. She was born in Hannibal on July 28, 1934 and was the daughter of the late Leon and Edna Drice Holsapple. Mrs. Sova is the wife of the late Francis C....
iheartoswego.com
Fitzhugh Park School Community And Local Leaders To Cut Ribbon On New Playground
A brand-new playground awaits smiling faces, eager minds and energetic spirits for the 2022-2023 school year at Fitzhugh Park School in the Oswego City School District. Fitzhugh Park School Principal Amy Molloy-Behnke and Dr. Lisa Glidden, president of the OCSD Board of Education, have invited Fitzhugh Park School faculty, students and local dignitaries to be on hand to celebrate the completion of the school’s new playground with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 16.
iheartoswego.com
People Urged to Maintain Vigilance Against Mosquito Bites
The Oswego County Health Department reported today that Eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV) were found in a single mosquito pool (sample) in the town of West Monroe. The sample was collected on Sept. 2, before the county conducted aerial spraying of the area, which is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheartoswego.com
Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022
Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
iheartoswego.com
Barbara Ann Boyce – September 11, 2022
It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Ann Boyce announces her passing on the morning of September 11th, 2022. Barbara was born in Potsdam, NY on June 14, 1933, to the late William and Gladys (Trouse) Holmes. When she was 10 years old, their family moved to Oswego, where they operated the West End Diner for years. She lived a full, loving, family-filled upbringing with three sisters; Florence (who died at a very young age), Shirley and Connie, and a brother, Bob. She graduated from Oswego High School in 1951. Barb met her first husband, Charles Sawyer while working at the family diner. They fell in love and were married on September 27th, 1952. They lived on State Route 104 in Scriba and raised their four children. Barb and Charlie were a great couple and enjoyed traveling the country by motorcycle. After her beloved Charlie passed in 1988, Barb went on to work in food prep at SUNY Oswego where she eventually retired. She then met and married her second husband, Harrison (Harry) Boyce until his passing in 2018. They enjoyed vacationing in Bradenton, FL during winters and had many friends in the area.
iheartoswego.com
SUNY Oswego Student Earns Opportunity to Advance Medical Ambitions
For SUNY Oswego student Naw Ka Paw Paw, earning a position in SUNY’s 2022 Premedical Opportunity Program continues building toward a dream that could lead to establishing clinics in her homeland of Myanmar. The initiative provides hands-on experiences and preparation to address persistent racial and income disparities in medical...
iheartoswego.com
DiBartolo Named Residential Mortgage Team Leader, Banking Officer
Joleen DiBartolo has been named Residential Mortgage Team Leader, Banking Officer at Pathfinder Bank, according to Ron G. Tascarella, First Vice President, Chief Lending Officer. “We are pleased to recognize Joleen with this promotion,” said Tascarella. “With her knowledge of residential lending and commitment to our community, Joleen has proven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheartoswego.com
Compass FCU to Partner with Zogo Mobile App to Spark Financial Literacy
Compass Federal Credit Union is set to partner with Zogo, beginning September 19, with the mission to make financial literacy fun and to help provide financial knowledge to all. The Zogo mobile app offers a seamless user experience and can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or the Google...
Comments / 0