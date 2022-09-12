Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rollin’ Vets Providing Full-Service Mobile Veterinary Care in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rockin’ Pets, Rollin’ Vets, a woman-owned mobile veterinary practice based in Houston, has expanded to offering full-service mobile vet care in The Woodlands. This service offers revolutionary pet care, especially convenient for pets that are elderly, anxious, or difficult to transport. As a one of the only true full-service mobile clinics in the Houston area, Rollin’ Vets offers a comprehensive suite of vet services including spay and neutering, radiology, dentistry, and even end-of-life care.
Beloved Weatherman’s Beach Retreat Hits The Market In Texas
The 3-bed, 2.5-bath home is blocks away from the beach!
Eater
New Pizza Joint 7Pie Jump-Starts Its Franchise in Houston With $7 Cheese Pies
A new pizza chain is kicking off in the Houston area. David Davoudpour, the CEO and chairman of Nashville-headquartered restaurant chain Shoney’s, launched his newest venture, 7Pie, in Clutch City last month. Starting with its first two locations, the casual pizza joint is already serving up a variety of...
Eater
Brace Yourself For Houston’s First Cannabis-Infused Dining Experience
The founders of Houston’s CBD coffee shop and dispensary Grinder’s Coffee Bar are opening another location, and it’s safe to say, this one is getting a little wild. On Monday, September 19, the hemp connoisseurs will open the second location of its coffee shop, dispensary, and cocktail bar, Wild, at 1609 Westheimer Road in Montrose — and this time, they’re venturing into what might be Houston’s first legal cannabis-infused fine dining experience.
Click2Houston.com
Daycare that serves medically independent children closing its doors because of financial problems in SW Houston
HOUSTON – A daycare that specializes in medically dependent children is closing its doors. The JoyCare Pediatric Day Health Center on Sands Point Drive in southwest Houston will shut down on Friday because of financial problems. “It is so disheartening. When I first found out, I thought I was...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Stars and Surf
Enjoy an evening of fun at Painting with a Twist in The Woodlands. Our studio is BYOB! All guests 21+ are welcome to enjoy their choice of alcoholic or non-alcholic beverages in a responsible manner. We will provide plates and glassware. *AGES 16 AND UP (WITH A PAINTING ADULT) ARE...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Click2Houston.com
Boarding home that houses disabled men and feeds Sunnyside community is now in dire need of help
HOUSTON – The Jacob’s Home for Men has had many uses since it was built back in the 70s, from apartments to a recording studio and now a boarding home. The current owner says through it all, it’s helped serve the community. Now in a crunch, he’s...
What are pros and cons of living in Houston?
The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
Bargain retailer Ollie's plans to open Katy store this fall
Ollie's buyers search for brand-name items at closeout prices to resell products at a lower-than-average prices. (Courtesy Ollie's) Ollie’s, a bargain retailer with a slogan for customers to buy “Good Stuff Cheap,” will open a new store in Katy this fall. There is one other Houston-area location in Friendswood.
fox26houston.com
Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home
HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
Click2Houston.com
🔒 ‘Cheeks-down the best TP out there’: This is what KPRC 2 viewers said are their must-have buys at Sam’s Club and Costco
HOUSTON – Saving money is an artform for some. Here is what KPRC 2 users across the Houston area said they love to buy in bulk to save at bulk stores like Costco and Sam’s Club. What do you have to buy at bulk stores? Let us know...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Debuts Indulgent Seasonal Special
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been innovating its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ for decades with new, exciting flavors. Just in time for autumn, its newest ‘cue creation will have guests falling for hand-cut fries, beer cheese & barbecue and is sure to satisfy every craving.
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
grocerydive.com
How Black-owned grocers are filling industry gaps
Robert Thomas is now serving up wheatgrass shots at his club-turned-grocery store in Houston, Texas. After the pandemic forced Thomas to shut down the club he ran for five years, he used his savings and unemployment benefits to convert the space into District Market Green Grocer, a grocery store and juice bar focused on natural and organic products.
Thrillist
Houston’s 11 Best Free Museums to Visit This Fall
Houston is home to many terrific things, but the city’s ever-expanding eye for the cultural arts has become a huge source of pride for locals. There’s such an impressive range of world-class museums that it’s easy to invest one weekend brushing up on your knowledge of medieval artifacts, then get lost in the universe of plant history on another. Whether you’re looking to gush over some gorgeous exhibitions with your partner, kids, or friends, here are 11 free museums in Houston that you’ll constantly want to revisit throughout the fall.
