Houston, TX

Rollin’ Vets Providing Full-Service Mobile Veterinary Care in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rockin’ Pets, Rollin’ Vets, a woman-owned mobile veterinary practice based in Houston, has expanded to offering full-service mobile vet care in The Woodlands. This service offers revolutionary pet care, especially convenient for pets that are elderly, anxious, or difficult to transport. As a one of the only true full-service mobile clinics in the Houston area, Rollin’ Vets offers a comprehensive suite of vet services including spay and neutering, radiology, dentistry, and even end-of-life care.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Eater

Brace Yourself For Houston’s First Cannabis-Infused Dining Experience

The founders of Houston’s CBD coffee shop and dispensary Grinder’s Coffee Bar are opening another location, and it’s safe to say, this one is getting a little wild. On Monday, September 19, the hemp connoisseurs will open the second location of its coffee shop, dispensary, and cocktail bar, Wild, at 1609 Westheimer Road in Montrose — and this time, they’re venturing into what might be Houston’s first legal cannabis-infused fine dining experience.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Stars and Surf

Enjoy an evening of fun at Painting with a Twist in The Woodlands. Our studio is BYOB! All guests 21+ are welcome to enjoy their choice of alcoholic or non-alcholic beverages in a responsible manner. We will provide plates and glassware. *AGES 16 AND UP (WITH A PAINTING ADULT) ARE...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Huge Project Underway in Conroe

CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
CONROE, TX
Jarvis Johnson
Explore Houston

What are pros and cons of living in Houston?

The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
HOUSTON, TX
irei.com

Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston

Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston to become site of first 3-D printed home

HOUSTON - Construction on the first multi-story 3-D printed house in the U.S has officially begun here in Houston. The hybrid construction method combines 3-D printing with wood framing and integrates conventional home-building systems. The final result will be a 4,000 square-foot home. 3-D printing also provides mass customization and...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Debuts Indulgent Seasonal Special

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been innovating its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ for decades with new, exciting flavors. Just in time for autumn, its newest ‘cue creation will have guests falling for hand-cut fries, beer cheese & barbecue and is sure to satisfy every craving.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
grocerydive.com

How Black-owned grocers are filling industry gaps

Robert Thomas is now serving up wheatgrass shots at his club-turned-grocery store in Houston, Texas. After the pandemic forced Thomas to shut down the club he ran for five years, he used his savings and unemployment benefits to convert the space into District Market Green Grocer, a grocery store and juice bar focused on natural and organic products.
HOUSTON, TX
Thrillist

Houston’s 11 Best Free Museums to Visit This Fall

Houston is home to many terrific things, but the city’s ever-expanding eye for the cultural arts has become a huge source of pride for locals. There’s such an impressive range of world-class museums that it’s easy to invest one weekend brushing up on your knowledge of medieval artifacts, then get lost in the universe of plant history on another. Whether you’re looking to gush over some gorgeous exhibitions with your partner, kids, or friends, here are 11 free museums in Houston that you’ll constantly want to revisit throughout the fall.
HOUSTON, TX

