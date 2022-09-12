Read full article on original website
For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
The Queen’s procession through central London included a little known member of the royal family. Watch below:. David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, formerly known as Viscount Linley until 2017, is the Queen’s 60-year-old nephew. He is the eldest child of Princess Margaret, the Queen’s beloved sister, and celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who died in 2017.
The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
Camilla, Queen Consort, has received the utmost praise after styling out a minor slip at a church in Cardiff. Watch the video below:. Camilla and her husband King Charles III attended a Thanksgiving service at Llandaff Cathedral in Wales as part of the Queen's remembrance service ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Prince Harry will get the chance to wear military uniform at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II following days of complaints that Prince Andrew was getting favorable treatment, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The Duke of Sussex served two tours on the front line in Afghanistan, seeing action as a gunner...
Prince William was approached by a member of the public on Thursday who asked if he had forgotten his brother’s birthday. Prince Harry was quietly celebrating on Sept. 15 with wife, Meghan Markle, in the U.K. while mourning the loss of grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Sun reports that during a meet-and-greet with crowds at Sandringham on Thursday, an unidentified member of the public probed Prince William about Harry’s 38th-birthday celebration. According to The Sun, “William laughed to one well-wisher” and said “it is his birthday today, you’re absolutely right, it is.” Asked if he’d forgotten, the prince apparently “chuckled” and insisted: “No, I’ve not forgotten.” Rumors are swirling that the brothers are beginning to mend their fractured relationship after being seen side by side at several events at Windsor and Westminster Hall.
Prince Harry and Princes Henry of WalesCNN screenshot. The death of Queen Elizabeth led to some title changes in the Royal family and includes Archie and Liilbet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles will now be Queen Consort. Prince Willam and Kate Middleton are officially the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall. Their children Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte will become Princes and the Princess of wales once William officially holds that title.
AROUND 500 world leaders and other dignitaries are set to attend the Queen’s funeral. Invites to Britain’s biggest international event in decades have been sent almost everywhere — except Russia, Belarus and Myanmar. The guest list for Monday’s ceremony is still being finalised, but it will include...
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is saddening indeed, but also a reminder of the circle of life. While much of the U.K. will need time to mourn the death of their queen who reigned for more than 70 years (1952–2022), they must also ready themselves as their new leader, King Charles III, who previously held the title Prince of Wales, assumes his role. Will his net worth get a boost?
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
There is no denying the impact Queen Elizabeth II had on the people of the United Kingdom. Serving as Britain's longest-reigning monarch, she was on the throne for 70 years (via The Wall Street Journal). Aside from leading the U.K., she was also in charge of 14 countries, as well as the head of a Commonwealth that contains 54 countries. She served a total of over 2 billion people combined.
Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
Britain is in mourning. This is affirmed every time we turn on the television and see the huge numbers of people watching royal processions, or willing to queue for long hours to file past the Queen’s casket. They have gathered, we are told, “to pay their respects”. They are there “to thank the Queen”. Above all, they are “united in grief”. In this way, a picture is built up of a homogenous national community defined by its love of monarch and monarchy. But things are not that simple.
Prince William and other senior royals faced a mysterious hour-long delay as they rushed to see the Queen before she died on Thursday. The RAF jet - which also had Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie on board - had taken off for Balmoral at 2.39pm despite being scheduled to leave at 1.30pm, The Sun reports.
The King appeared to see the funny side today as Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle joked about the Glorious Revolution during a ceremony. Charles, accompanied by the Queen Consort, was at Westminster Hall to receive official condolences and deliver a speech to both Houses of Parliament. Sir Lindsay offered 'heartfelt sympathy'...
Queen Elizabeth's death paved the way for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to reunite with the royal family. King Charles III was the first to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a shoutout during his first address as the new monarch. He said that he is sending the couple love as they continue their lives in the United Kingdom.
Princess Anne looked emotional as her mother’s coffin was flown from Edinburgh to London today, and this evening joined the rest of the family to receive the queen's body at Buckingham Palace. As the glass hearse drove slowly toward Buckingham Palace, clapping could be heard from people lining the...
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
