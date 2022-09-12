ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday. According to the Whittier Police Department, the woman was walking in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue around 2 p.m. when a man jumped out of a white van and attempted to grab her.
4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA

Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed. It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men “in various conditions” were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot...
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino

Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area. The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area. Sky...
Firefighters working to recover person trapped in water hole

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was in recovery mode to pull a person trapped in a water hole out Wednesday. It happened in the 10000 block of Frontage Road of South Gate. The call came in around 11:21 a.m. It was unclear how the person got into the water...
Mudslides hit Los Angeles mountain area as thousands told to evacuate

A major cleanup effort and damage assessment was under way on Tuesday in southern California after heavy rains unleashed mudslides that inundated towns with boulders and debris and put thousands under evacuation orders. The mudslides hit a mountainous region east of Los Angeles that was scorched by a wildfire two...
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?

For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
