WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday. According to the Whittier Police Department, the woman was walking in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue around 2 p.m. when a man jumped out of a white van and attempted to grab her.

WHITTIER, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO