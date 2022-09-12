Read full article on original website
2 teen boys arrested after girl, 15, fatally overdoses at high school campus in Hollywood, LAPD says
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug to two high school students — one of whom fatally overdosed — and a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly selling narcotics to a third student at a nearby park, authorities announced Thursday.
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) — Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday. According to the Whittier Police Department, the woman was walking in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue around 2 p.m. when a man jumped out of a white van and attempted to grab her.
Northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles shut down for investigation into crash; 1 injured
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Authorities shut down the northbound 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon after a person was injured in a crash. The California Highway Patrol announced all lanes of the northbound 110 south of Century Boulevard would be closed for at least one hour.
4 men shot at Skid Row in downtown LA
Four men have been shot at Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, firefighters confirmed. It happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday at 5th and San Julian streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Four men “in various conditions” were taken from the scene to be treated at hospitals for gunshot...
2 home invasion suspects arrested in Riverside neighborhood robbery
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) — Two men wanted in connection to a home invasion and robbery in an upscale Riverside neighborhood have been arrested, police announced. According to the Riverside Police Department, 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson of Moreno Valley were arrested this week. Investigators...
DUI driver arrested in Fullerton after causing multi-car crash, slamming into tree
Police arrested a DUI driver in Fullerton who caused a multi-car collision before slamming into a tree Wednesday. When the driver attempted to flee, a Good samaritan stepped in to keep him for police, however a passenger got away.
Gascón files battery, false imprisonment charges against LASD lieutenant
With only two days left on the statute of limitations, District Attorney George Gascón has filed battery and false imprisonment charges against a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant — a year after the incident happened. It all began on Sept. 17, 2021, at the Matsuhisa Restaurant...
Lancaster High School on lockdown following unfounded ‘shots fired’ call, similar calls made in San Diego, Santa Barbara
Lancaster High School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a call about a shooter in the area that could have been a hoax. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a shooter in the area but said there were no signs of shots fired. The school...
15-year-old dead after overdose on high school campus in Hollywood; other overdoses investigated
HOLLYWOOD (KABC) — A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area. The overdose situation involves four juveniles who ingested what they thought was Percocet, but police believe it...
PnB Rock’s stolen jewelry could be key to solving his shocking killing
Jewelry and other items stolen from rapper PnB Rock, who was shot and killed Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South L.A., could hold the key to finding the gunman. Los Angeles Police Department detectives have put pawn shops on alert about items stolen during the...
3 surrender at end of high-speed pursuit in San Marino
Three people surrendered in San Marino at the end of a brief, high-speed pursuit through the Pasadena area. The pursuit started on the northbound 110 Freeway at Marmion Way at about 10 a.m. Police identified the vehicle in connection with a possible kidnapping in the downtown Los Angeles area. Sky...
Firefighters working to recover person trapped in water hole
The Los Angeles County Fire Department was in recovery mode to pull a person trapped in a water hole out Wednesday. It happened in the 10000 block of Frontage Road of South Gate. The call came in around 11:21 a.m. It was unclear how the person got into the water...
Mexican Impendence Day celebrations to be held across Southern California Friday
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The holiday marks Mexico’s independence from Spain in 1810. In Boyle Heights, Self Help Graphics & Art, located at 1300 1st Street, will host its second annual...
Mudslides hit Los Angeles mountain area as thousands told to evacuate
A major cleanup effort and damage assessment was under way on Tuesday in southern California after heavy rains unleashed mudslides that inundated towns with boulders and debris and put thousands under evacuation orders. The mudslides hit a mountainous region east of Los Angeles that was scorched by a wildfire two...
Providence St. Joseph Hospital hopes hiring event helps with nursing shortage seen across nation
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) — The staff at Providence St. Joseph Hospital is hoping a hiring event held on Wednesday will help them find much-needed nurses as many hospitals across the nation continue to face shortages. The COVID-19 pandemic had health care workers across the nation working extended hours, often...
Long Beach City College professor fired after allegedly elbowing student
Long Beach City College professor Dr. Kashara Moore was fired Wednesday night after the college’s Board of Trustees voted 3-2 to let her go due to allegations that she elbowed a student in June. Moore was caught on video during the college’s June commencement ceremony elbowing a student.
What is La Niña and how will it affect SoCal weather?
For the third year in a row, Southern Californians should expect yet another La Niña winter. With a 91% chance that it will arrive, another La Niña event can bring another year of drought. During normal weather trade winds, which blow east to west, push warm surface waters...
