The 70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is Saturday, October 8, 2022. Safety is the community’s top priority and the Village of Plainfield, Plainfield Fire Protection District, and Plainfield School District 202 have worked together to ensure this year’s Homecoming Parade is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. Over the last several years, our country has witnessed numerous acts of violence at public events including parades. We take these events seriously and have been preparing to put on a safe and successful Homecoming Parade, which has been one of the largest in Illinois for many years. There will be a marked increase in police presence at this year’s parade. We urge all community members that plan to participate and attend to have age-appropriate discussions at home related to personal safety in large crowds.

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO