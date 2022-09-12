Read full article on original website
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Blood donation drives in Will County from 9/16 to 9/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
959theriver.com
LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…
Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
Brookfield Zoo community mourns passing of 27-year-old brown bear
The Chicago Zoological Society manages Brookfield Zoo.
indiana105.com
Ivy Tech Lake County Plans Car Show/Enrollment Event
In East Chicago, car enthusiasts from across the Region can check out all manner of vehicles at the 2nd annual car show/enrollment event on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus on East Columbus Drive. Food will be available during the event. and trophies will be awarded to vehicles earning first, second or third place. In addition, enrollment staff will be on hand to help people register for classes. Ivy Tech’s next two sets of classes begin October 24 and January 17. Tours of the automotive, welding, culinary and industrial technology labs will be available. Anyone wishing to display their car in the show is asked arrive at 9 a.m. for show registration. For more information, contact Javier Rivera, automotive program chair, at 219-392-3600, ext. 3241.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
wjol.com
Pollinator pair win monthly Forest Preserve photo contest
Crete resident Byron Morgan’s photo of an eastern swallowtail and a bee won August’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The contest continues with monthly winners through December. (Photo courtesy of Byron Morgan) If it floats like a butterfly...
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef
We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
Longtime Westmont restaurant to close: 'This place is an icon'
On Tuesday, loyal patrons of the Crystal Bohemian Restaurant flocked to the eatery in hopes of enjoying one final meal. WBBM Newsradio’s Rachel Pierson reports.
Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
Arlington Heights officials assure residents they're taking Bears project slowly, carefully
Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said there’s a long way to go with the project, though the village is off to a great start. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois
Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
Here Are the Best Burgers, Bars, Pizzas and More in Illinois and Chicago, According to These Lists
From pizza and hot dogs to haunted houses and universities, several Illinois spots have been recognized as among the best in the country. The titles of distinction were awarded to these local joints by various companies that have curated rankings and lists by sifting through pools of reviews, among other factors.
wjol.com
Bailey Blasts Pritzker At Scene Of Deadly Mass Shooting In Chicago
(AP Photo/John O'Connor, File) Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame Governor Pritzker for Chicago’s gun violence. The state senator blasted his opponent yesterday at the site of a deadly shooting in Chicago’s Washington Park the night before. Bailey claimed Pritzker doesn’t care enough about violence in Black communities. When asked how he would improve conditions on the South and West sides of the city, Bailey said he would repeal the criminal justice reform law the Safe-T Act.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Merrillville police chief to retire in 2023
The town of Merrillville will soon be looking for a new police chief. Wiley Luther Cuttino told the town council that he plans to step down in early January, then officially retire in early March once he uses up his remaining leave. "I want to thank everybody — town council,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
wjol.com
2022 Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade
The 70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is Saturday, October 8, 2022. Safety is the community’s top priority and the Village of Plainfield, Plainfield Fire Protection District, and Plainfield School District 202 have worked together to ensure this year’s Homecoming Parade is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. Over the last several years, our country has witnessed numerous acts of violence at public events including parades. We take these events seriously and have been preparing to put on a safe and successful Homecoming Parade, which has been one of the largest in Illinois for many years. There will be a marked increase in police presence at this year’s parade. We urge all community members that plan to participate and attend to have age-appropriate discussions at home related to personal safety in large crowds.
Cook County to launch guaranteed income program next month, eligible residents to receive $500 a month
Low-income Cook County residents next month can start applying for the new guaranteed income pilot program that one county commissioner suggests is like winning the lottery, but smaller.
Long-vacant Aurora hospital campus redeveloped to provide housing, retail and more
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The city of Aurora cut the ribbon on the newly-developed Copley Hospital.The huge campus has been vacant since 1995 and is open again with new resources for the community. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei was in Aurora to learn just how the new resources mean for the local community.The property is now called the Bloom Haven Campus. It's a place that will provide private housing along with medical and retail space that city leaders said is critical to the community.For the past 27 years, the former Copley Hospital ground looked nothing like it does today after its...
Hazmat team called to Campton Hills home, multiple dogs removed by Kane County officials
A hazardous materials team was called out to a home near Campton Hills, Ill., Thursday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
