ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

LIV Golf Tour is coming to Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove this weekend…

Although there’s a bit of controversy about LIV golf, they are certainly providing a unique opportunity to Golf fans. You could spend up to $5,000 dollars for the Club 54 Premium Weekend just to hang out with some of your favorite Super Stars of the game. The lowest ticket price I found was $49 for ground passes but you have to check out the upgraded experiences. It’s crazy.
SUGAR GROVE, IL
indiana105.com

Ivy Tech Lake County Plans Car Show/Enrollment Event

In East Chicago, car enthusiasts from across the Region can check out all manner of vehicles at the 2nd annual car show/enrollment event on Saturday, September 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College’s Lake County campus on East Columbus Drive. Food will be available during the event. and trophies will be awarded to vehicles earning first, second or third place. In addition, enrollment staff will be on hand to help people register for classes. Ivy Tech’s next two sets of classes begin October 24 and January 17. Tours of the automotive, welding, culinary and industrial technology labs will be available. Anyone wishing to display their car in the show is asked arrive at 9 a.m. for show registration. For more information, contact Javier Rivera, automotive program chair, at 219-392-3600, ext. 3241.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Government
Joliet, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
City
Golf, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Sports
wjol.com

Pollinator pair win monthly Forest Preserve photo contest

Crete resident Byron Morgan’s photo of an eastern swallowtail and a bee won August’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest. The contest continues with monthly winners through December. (Photo courtesy of Byron Morgan) If it floats like a butterfly...
WILL COUNTY, IL
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Chicago: Luke's Italian Beef

We were looking for a quick and casual spot to grab an early lunch, but not too many places were open before 11am. Thankfully, after some searching online, I found Luke's Italian Beef. They are known for Italian Beef sandwiches, as one would guess, but they also offer a variety...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights. It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr. The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Veterans#K9s
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring an Abandoned Bunker near Joliet, Illinois

Urban exploration is one thing, exploring a place in the middle of nowhere is something else altogether. While it's not exactly in the middle of nowhere, Joliet actually, it seems that in order to get to this abandoned bunker, you're going to have to walk a bit. Posted on YouTube...
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Bailey Blasts Pritzker At Scene Of Deadly Mass Shooting In Chicago

(AP Photo/John O'Connor, File) Republican candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey continues to blame Governor Pritzker for Chicago’s gun violence. The state senator blasted his opponent yesterday at the site of a deadly shooting in Chicago’s Washington Park the night before. Bailey claimed Pritzker doesn’t care enough about violence in Black communities. When asked how he would improve conditions on the South and West sides of the city, Bailey said he would repeal the criminal justice reform law the Safe-T Act.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Merrillville police chief to retire in 2023

The town of Merrillville will soon be looking for a new police chief. Wiley Luther Cuttino told the town council that he plans to step down in early January, then officially retire in early March once he uses up his remaining leave. "I want to thank everybody — town council,...
MERRILLVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

While there is no doubt that fueling your body with fresh vegetables and fruits is extremely important, enjoying some comfort food from time to time it's just as important. After all, it's all about balance. If you eat a healthy, whole foods diet most of the time and only eat highly processed food occasionally, it's perfectly ok for healthy adults. It really comes down to how often you choose to indulge in this kind of food. And if you love to share a pizza with your loved ones from time to time, here are three amazing pizza spots in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

2022 Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade

The 70th Annual Plainfield Community Homecoming Parade is Saturday, October 8, 2022. Safety is the community’s top priority and the Village of Plainfield, Plainfield Fire Protection District, and Plainfield School District 202 have worked together to ensure this year’s Homecoming Parade is a safe and enjoyable event for everyone. Over the last several years, our country has witnessed numerous acts of violence at public events including parades. We take these events seriously and have been preparing to put on a safe and successful Homecoming Parade, which has been one of the largest in Illinois for many years. There will be a marked increase in police presence at this year’s parade. We urge all community members that plan to participate and attend to have age-appropriate discussions at home related to personal safety in large crowds.
PLAINFIELD, IL
CBS Chicago

Long-vacant Aurora hospital campus redeveloped to provide housing, retail and more

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The city of Aurora cut the ribbon on the newly-developed Copley Hospital.The huge campus has been vacant since 1995 and is open again with new resources for the community. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei was in Aurora to learn just how the new resources mean for the local community.The property is now called the Bloom Haven Campus. It's a place that will provide private housing along with medical and retail space that city leaders said is critical to the community.For the past 27 years, the former Copley Hospital ground looked nothing like it does today after its...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Semi driver pinned by concrete slabs that slid into truck cab

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A semi driver had to be airlifted to the hospital after he was injured while driving in Lake in the Hills, Ill. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man was driving a semi-tractor/trailer that was carrying a load of concrete slabs traveling southbound on Randall Road when he stopped at Algonquin Road and the load shifted.
LAKE IN THE HILLS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy