Read full article on original website
Related
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
Epicurious
One-Cup Pancakes
You don’t need to get the weighing scales or even measuring cups out to make these easy pancakes—simply grab a cup or mug and use it to roughly portion out the ingredients in equal parts. Within minutes, you’ll be enjoying light, fluffy pancakes. Serve them with plain Greek yogurt and any flavor jam or spread and a little grated citrus zest, or your own favorite toppings.
Healthy Recipe: Kale & Feta Cake
This tasty frittata is called “Kale & Feta Cake” mainly because it’s layered in the middle with feta. It’s really more of a flourless torte, but whatever it’s called, this is a delicious, nutritiousway to turn the super-food kale into a crowd-pleasing main course. It’s easy to make, even when feeling tired. All in all, it takes the cake!
The Best Apples For Apple Pie, According To Baking Experts
Top bakers spill their best-kept secrets and their favorite varieties, from Northern Spy to Granny Smith.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Epicurious
How to Make Pancakes Without Any Measuring Cups
All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sometimes, when I’ve had a bit too much, ahem, excitement on a Saturday night, I wake up on Sunday with both interminable laziness and a desperate need for pancakes for brunch. The struggle is real, which is why I was thrilled when I stumbled upon the recipe for One-Cup Pancakes in Jessica Elliott Dennison’s Lazy Baking. The recipe truly couldn’t be simpler at a mere five ingredients and, the best part is, no need for measuring cups or spoons, which means that even my most bleary-eyed self can toss these together with minimal effort.
The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move
Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
purewow.com
Smoked Gouda and Scallion Mashed Potatoes
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. A hint of smoky cheese and savory onion makes for the ultimate potato side dish. Some would argue that you...
Bon Appétit
All-Purpose Fry Batter
Based on Heston Blumenthal’s magnificent fish and chips batter, this recipe swaps the alcohol in the original for a cold can of seltzer. The carbonation keeps the batter airy and light while the rice flour makes it potato-chip crisp. If made with regular water, the batter fries up pale and hard, so don’t skip the seltzer, no matter how tempting. This is absolutely aces for dunking shrimp, squid, onion rings, fronds of kale or spinach, thin planks of sweet potato, enoki mushrooms, zucchini blossoms, and anything else that will cook through in under 10 minutes. Big pieces of meat (like chicken thighs) won’t fare so well because their long cook time will need a far sturdier batter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Smothered Chicken and Gravy Recipe
2 (1-ounce|56.7 gram) packets Lipton dried onion soup mix. 1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder, or as needed. Season all the chicken pieces aggressively on all sides with an even coating of seasoning salt and black pepper. It should be a fairly heavy coating of both. Then season the pieces with the garlic powder and onion powder.
Zucchini, Corn, and Shrimp Flatbread
Store-bought naan flatbreads get toasty on the grill, layered with mascarpone cheese, sweet shrimp, juicy corn, and tender ribbons of fresh zucchini. Don't skimp on the garnish of smoked paprika — it adds a dash of vibrant color and enhances the smoky flavor. This recipe was inspired by a favorite combination of Wine Director Mikayla Cohen of Starr Restaurant Group in Philadelphia and New York City, who loves to match toasty flatbreads with a white wine — specifically, with Keplinger Eldorado Sierra Foothills White Rhône Blend. "The creamy mascarpone base pairs perfectly with Keplinger Eldorado's blend of Viognier, Roussanne, and Grenache Blanc," she says.
Bon Appétit
Fresh Fettuccine With Vegemite and Aged Cheddar
“When I put this dish on our menu, I kept thinking about how many chefs would be disgusted by it,” says Chef Shaina Loew-Banayan of Hudson, New York’s Cafe Mutton, one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022. “But I do a lot of things a lot of people are disgusted by, and I’m doing ok. Plus, I like it.” With just 5 ingredients (including salt!) Loew-Banayan created a pasta unlike anything the Bon Appétit Test Kitchen had ever eaten. Luscious, cheesy, and incredibly savory, even the Vegemite (and Marmite) skeptics were floored by the instantaneous depth it offered, like a pleasantly funky and especially rich mac and cheese.
butterwithasideofbread.com
NO-BAKE CARAMEL APPLE CHEESECAKES
No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecakes taste like apple pie in cheesecake form! Simple recipe with a rich, creamy filling, spiced apples & caramel!. This delicious confection is made with a graham cracker crust, a delicate caramel flavored cream cheese filling, and then topped with apple pie filling, these little teats are a perfect dessert for any occasion.
Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans
Bundles of roasted green beans wrapped in candied bacon are a fun alternative to your standard green bean sides and a leveled-up version of green beans with bacon. It is also an excellent substitute for green bean casserole during the holidays, as you can prepare most of this dish on a baking sheet a day in advance. Then just pop it in the oven on the day for 15 to 20 minutes.
Allrecipes.com
Got No Beef Stew
I like to joke about not knowing current food prices, since I have a corporate expense account, but as inflation continues to rage, people aren't finding that type of humor as funny as they used to. Maybe they never did, but the point is even a kept man such as myself realizes that the price of meat at the market these days is very high, and that was the inspiration for this beefless beef stew.
12tomatoes.com
Beef Provencal
A warming stew with the flavors of southern France. Beef stews of all kinds are loved around the world, but there’s something about French beef stews that have a gourmet taste to them- even if they don’t take any more time than a traditional beef stew from other regions. This Beef Provencal recipe hails from the Provencal region in France, an area known for its fields of lavender and for the historical production of raw perfume ingredients sourced from flowers.
therecipecritic.com
Air Fryer Apple Chips
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Air fryer apple chips are a healthy and delicious snack easily made in the air fryer. All you need is apples and spices, and you can enjoy the sweet crisp of apple chips in just minutes!
12tomatoes.com
Arroz con Pollo (Chicken and Rice)
The delightful Puerto Rican favorite marries juicy adobo chicken pieces with subtly flavored rice. Arroz con Pollo (which translates to rice with chicken) is a delicious Latin comfort food featuring beautifully balanced herb spiced rice along with velvety chicken. It’s a one pot dish brimming with delicious flavors that layer together into the almost perfect inexpensive home meal.
thesouthernladycooks.com
CROCK POT BACON RANCH POTATOES
This Crock Pot Bacon Ranch Potatoes is such a simple recipe and is absolutely delicious. If you love to use your crock pot definitely save this one. It’s the perfect side dish to just about any meal and it’s also perfect for any gathering. It would be a great addition to any tailgate or camping trip too.
Ravneet Gill’s greengage and almond tart recipe | The sweet spot
Let the mellow fruitfulness begin with this tart of frangipane and in-season greengages (or, indeed, any variety of plum)
Crock-pot pork shoulder roast
There's almost nothing better than comfort food and today, I am preparing a pork shoulder roast to kick fall into gear. The size of the pork shoulder that I am cooking will make anywhere from fourteen to sixteen servings. Now, that's a lot of comforting meals! Plus, if you add root vegetables to the roast, you'll create a one pot meal that won't require making any side dishes. (I will tell you how and when to add root vegetables to your pork shoulder near the end of this article.)
Comments / 0