All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sometimes, when I’ve had a bit too much, ahem, excitement on a Saturday night, I wake up on Sunday with both interminable laziness and a desperate need for pancakes for brunch. The struggle is real, which is why I was thrilled when I stumbled upon the recipe for One-Cup Pancakes in Jessica Elliott Dennison’s Lazy Baking. The recipe truly couldn’t be simpler at a mere five ingredients and, the best part is, no need for measuring cups or spoons, which means that even my most bleary-eyed self can toss these together with minimal effort.

RECIPES ・ 1 DAY AGO