New Atlantic McDonald’s restaurant set to open
(UPDATED) [Atlantic, Iowa] – The newly constructed Atlantic McDonald’s restaurant is set to hold what’s known as a “soft opening” for lunch, Thursday, Sept. 15th, nearly three months after the projected opening date. The old restaurant – which was 40-years old – closed on March...
Produce in the Park September 15: Watermelon Week, Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches, and More!
ATLANTIC, IA – It’s Watermelon Week at Produce in the Park this Thursday, September 15. The Atlantic First United Methodist Church will be giving away free samples of Bridgewater Farm watermelon, and Bridgewater Farm will have additional watermelon for sale at the park. This week’s food trucks are...
4 festivals around Omaha and Council Bluffs this weekend
If you live in the Omaha metro, you know there is something always going on. Across the city, there are a series of festivals you and the family can check out.
Arlington farmer, startup cultivating unique Midwest blueberry
ARLINGTON, Neb. — Some berries get a bad wrap because of their sour taste, but some are rich in antioxidants. A local start-up is hoping customers give the health benefits an "A-plus." Aronia berries get harvested in Arlington on Dale Hilgenkamp's farm, but he doesn't do the work alone.
Iowa is Home to a Haunted Jail That You Can Tour [PHOTOS]
Did you know that Iowa is home to an incredibly unique (and possibly haunted) jailhouse?. The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs all the way back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour!
Garage-themed restaurant with 50 burgers and 50 beers now open in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A new garage-themed restaurant serving up "supercharged burgers" is now open in Omaha. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews opened a new location recently at Westroads Mall, located near N. 102nd and California streets. “Since we established Sickies Garage in 2012, we have been bringing the best,...
What do people not like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
I have lived here my whole life and I always thought Omaha was really boring. When you are sitting around with friends at 9:00 at night, trying to think of something to do, there are few options. Pick one of the 100′s of bars, maybe go to movie if it is the weekend, go get Taco bell or fast food because most dine in restaurants close at 10:00 or go shopping at a 24 hour Walmart because it is one of the only stores open. —— Christie Kaiser.
What are some good places to take 9-12-year-old kids in Omaha?
In Omaha, take I-680 to the West Maple Exit. Head West towards 108th Street. After passing 108th, keep to your left, and there will be a left hand turn lane into Hefflinger Park. Look for the signs. Proceed on the access road (slowly) around the park, to the lower parking lot. The track is located in the Northwest corner of the park.
Ask Omaha: Where should I go to get the best steak?
Coming through here on a road trip in a couple of hours and didn’t know what else Omaha has to offer.
Wait, You Can Get Land For Free In Iowa?!
Free land?!?! That sounds too good to be true. All across the country, small towns are just giving away free land in an effort to help grow their population. And yes, this is totally free. Iowa has some of these plots available in both Manella and Marne. But is there...
Why Amazon Warehouses in Iowa Sit Empty and Unused
Amazon's two latest Iowa fulfillment warehouses sit empty and unused. It certainly isn't what the company promised when it announced it would build the warehouses and employ hundreds of Iowans. What went wrong?. Back in January, Amazon told the city of Council Bluffs that the company planned to hire 500...
John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?
John Oakey has been Omaha’s top source of all the latest happenings on local and national platforms. Now, this inspiring veteran journalist is taking a step back from a three-decade-long career. John Oakey announced he is leaving KETV NewsWatch 7 in October 2022. The announcement naturally elicited responses from his followers. They want to know where he is going next, if this is retirement for the news anchor, and if they will see him on TV again. Find out what John Oakey said about leaving KETV here.
Allergies, illness and more: Impacts of warmer fall days in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — This week's hot temperatures are part of a trend we are seeing across the United States. Since 1970, temperatures during meteorological fall (September, October and November) have increased by an average of 2.7 degrees in the United States, with the greatest warming occurring in Nevada, Texas and Arizona.
Golf cart battery suspected as the cause for a structure fire in Breda
BREDA, Iowa — Multiple firefighting crews responded to a reported explosion at a northwest Iowa golf course, late Thursday morning. According to the Breda Golf Club Facebook page, the course’ shed was a total loss from the smoke and fire damage. There were no injuries reported. The incident occurred at around 11:30-a.m.
Is Omaha Anchor Dave Zawilinski Leaving WOWT?
Dave Zawilinski has always been a bright spot in the morning for Omaha residents. People have watched him for eight great years on WOWT’s Daybreak. But since September 12, 2022, viewers haven’t seen him on their favorite morning show. That made them think that Dave Zawilinski was leaving WOWT 6 News Live. Fortunately, the anchor has addressed all questions about him leaving WOWT’s Daybreak. Here’s what the news anchor had to say.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Council Bluffs dad shot with an arrow
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bow-and-arrow accident left Jeremy Clingenpeel and his family in shock. “I just seen the look on his face and the sound in his voice, and like no, I’ve got to get out there. It was terrifying,” said his wife, Tracy Clingenpeel. WARNING: Video...
Atlantic School Board News, 9/14/22
[UPDATED 9/15] (Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic School Board, during their meeting Wednesday evening (Sept. 14), heard from representatives of the District’s Transportation staff, with regard to safety concerns and possible solutions to some issues associated with the transportation of students in district vehicles, and bus driver involvement in the annual active shooter training exercise, and bus driver pay. Bus drivers Denise Masker and Dave Wheatley spoke to the Board. Wheatley spoke with KJAN after the meeting, He said one of the concerns drivers have is discipline on the buses.
Glenwood & Mt. Ayr Schools among five Iowa schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
(Washington, D.C.) – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today (Friday) recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including five schools in Iowa. Two of the five schools are located in Glenwood and Mount Ayr. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
