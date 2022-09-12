Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close
Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press.
HometownLife.com
Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills
Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
HometownLife.com
Henry Ford Health brings new emergency room, specialty services to western Wayne County
The new Henry Ford Medical Center in Plymouth Township is now open, providing patients with access to primary care, specialty care and a 24-7 emergency room. Located at 40777 Ann Arbor Road at Haggerty, the multi-story, 120,000-square-foot medical center opened Sept. 6. The new outpatient medical center fills a need...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Chamber stickers program helps businesses highlight inclusive values
Cheryl Doekler apologizes if she "smells like salami." But, hey, it's difficult to find staff nowadays. Doelker owns nine Jimmy John's locations — five in Livonia — and chairs the board for the Livonia Chamber of Commerce. She said she spends most of her afternoons these days helping her staff get through the lunch rush.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HometownLife.com
Northville's Ward Church opens second campus in Farmington Hills
The former Grace Chapel in Farmington Hills will reopen later this month as a second campus for Ward Church of Northville. The old Grace Chapel, 27996 Halsted Road, closed in February for minor renovations after its members voted to merge with Ward Church earlier that month. The church saw a decline in attendance during the pandemic and had been without a pastor for some time.
HometownLife.com
Facing old coach, Mori Miller, Birmingham Groves boys soccer blank rival Seaholm
While Mori Miller held an iPhone in his left hand, the senior motioned with his other for his teammates to file in behind him for a celebratory selfie in front of the Birmingham Groves boys soccer team's bench Tuesday night. "Everyone get in on this," the returning all-stater hollered. This...
