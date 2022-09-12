ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

5 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Michigan to close

Bed Bath & Beyond released a list of stores set to close in 2022 and it includes five locations in Michigan. The list, which has more than 50 stores on it, was recently released after the retailer revealed earlier this month it would shutter about 150 locations and lay off 20% of its workforce, according to the Associated Press.
MICHIGAN STATE
Comerica bank to sell Livonia office building, move to neighboring Farmington Hills

Comerica Inc. will soon have a big banking presence in Farmington Hills. The Dallas-based company recently signed a lease for two buildings that make up 340,000 square feet in office space in the Farmington Hills Cooperate Campus near 12 Mile and Halsted roads. The company plans to move 2,000 employees currently working in Auburn Hills and Livonia to the two buildings.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Livonia Chamber stickers program helps businesses highlight inclusive values

Cheryl Doekler apologizes if she "smells like salami." But, hey, it's difficult to find staff nowadays. Doelker owns nine Jimmy John's locations — five in Livonia — and chairs the board for the Livonia Chamber of Commerce. She said she spends most of her afternoons these days helping her staff get through the lunch rush.
LIVONIA, MI
Northville's Ward Church opens second campus in Farmington Hills

The former Grace Chapel in Farmington Hills will reopen later this month as a second campus for Ward Church of Northville. The old Grace Chapel, 27996 Halsted Road, closed in February for minor renovations after its members voted to merge with Ward Church earlier that month. The church saw a decline in attendance during the pandemic and had been without a pastor for some time.
NORTHVILLE, MI

