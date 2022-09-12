Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Drunk Rock Springs Man Plows Into Yard, Causing Power Outage, Destroying Property
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly plowing through a yard toppling a utility pole, smashing through a fence, and destroying a shed. The Rock Springs Police Department said they responded to a residential area at 1:19am...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 15 – September 16, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Starlyn Marie Hruska (January 1, 1960 – August 28, 2022)
Starlyn Marie Hruska, 62, passed away on August 28, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at her request.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs Main Street/URA to install Kindness Rock Garden
Rock Springs, Wyoming – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is working with local teacher Deborah Burback and Family Vision Clinic to install a Kindness Rock Garden in Downtown Rock Springs. Near the beginning of August, Burback set up shop at the Main Street Market with several...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 15, 2022
September 15, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
wyo4news.com
Now Hiring Drivers: Le Bus Wyoming
Le Bus Wyoming is growing! They are now hiring CDL Drivers with a Passenger Endorsement. Le Bus offers a sign-on bonus, plus a full benefits package, including health, dental, and vision insurance, 401k with employer match, paid holidays, and stacking paid vacation. Drivers are home every day, have a flexible schedule, and enjoy rewarding work.
wyo4news.com
Maxine Condie (November 18, 1939 – September 13, 2022)
Maxine Condie, 82, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in Rock Springs, Tuesday. Maxine was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. She passed away from a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Cremation will take place; there will be no services at her request.
RELATED PEOPLE
wyo4news.com
Trevon Sturdivant (March 8, 1986 – September 1, 2022)
Trevon Sturdivant, 36, passed away in the early hours of September 1, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the American Legion, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Midvale man drowns after cliff jump at Flaming Gorge Reservoir
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – State park officials found the body of a 35-year-old Midvale man at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir Saturday. Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey states that the man was reported missing at 3:35 p.m. Saturday after doing a cliff jump at the reservoir and not resurfacing from the water. The incident reportedly […]
wyo4news.com
Neil Christensen (December 13, 1973 – September 6, 2022)
Neil Christensen, 48, of Rock Springs, returned to his Father in Heaven when he passed away suddenly from complications of diabetes in Boston, Mass., on September 6, 2022. He had just finished the summer session at Harvard University and was preparing to return home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 17, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3315 White Mountain Blvd, Rock Springs, WY.
cowboystatedaily.com
Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Misgendering” a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that “misgendering” a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Body of possible drowning victim recovered at Flaming Gorge
Search and rescue crews have found the body a man who may have drowned Saturday at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
wyo4news.com
Tigers win homecoming match/Homecoming Parade & Bonfire today
September 14, 2022 — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers volleyball team upped their season record to 9-8 with a 3-2 4A West Conference win over Evanston Tuesday night in Rock Springs. Sets scores in the Tigers’ Homecoming Week match were 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 17-25, and 15-6. RSHS Homecoming...
wyo4news.com
Former Executive Director of Young at Heart arrested on allegations of embezzlement of over $2 million
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The sheriff’s office today announced the arrest of the former executive director of the Young at Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs for what investigators describe as the suspected embezzlement of over $2 million from Young at Heart’s daycare facility, the Young at Heart Early Learning Center.
sweetwaternow.com
4th Annual Restaurant Week Set to Showcase Dining in Downtown Rock Springs
Downtown Rock Springs is shining a spotlight on its diverse food scene with its 4th annual Restaurant Week!. During the “week,” which starts Thursday, September 15 and runs through Sunday, September 25, diners can enjoy special discounts at ten participating locations. That’s eleven days of delicious, discounted dining...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wyo4news.com
RSHS Speech and Debate to hold recruitment/informational meeting tonight
September 13, 2022 – The Rock Springs High School Speech and Debate team will soon kick off their 2022-2023 season, and have announced their first recruitment and informational meeting beginning tonight. Read the statement from the Speech and Debate team below to learn more about their upcoming events:. “Welcome...
wyo4news.com
RSJH students earn scholarship to Clemson space camp over the summer
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Over the summer, 8th-grade students at Rock Springs Junior High Daniel Ramirez and Max Phillips were chosen to attend the Middle School Space Exploration Camp hosted in collaboration with Clemson University and Pari (Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute) in North Carolina. Clemson University Science Outreach Center...
cowboystatedaily.com
Sweetwater School Board Defends Teachers Hiding Students’ Transgender Status From Parents
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wyoming school board on Monday defended its teachers’ ability to hide students’ transgender identities a secret from parents, if the school believes student safety is in question. The school board’s attorney also told the public that it is...
Comments / 0