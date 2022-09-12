TN Lottery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 3 Evening
9-9-4, Wild:
(nine, nine, four; Wild: zero)
Cash 3 Midday
4-5-0, Wild: 5
(four, five, zero; Wild: five)
Cash 3 Morning
9-0-6, Wild: 3
(nine, zero, six; Wild: three)
Cash 4 Evening
3-1-6-1, Wild: 7
(three, one, six, one; Wild: seven)
Cash 4 Midday
5-7-9-6, Wild: 8
(five, seven, nine, six; Wild: eight)
Cash 4 Morning
9-9-3-5, Wild:
(nine, nine, three, five; Wild: zero)
Cash4Life
21-31-37-42-60, Cash Ball: 1
(twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
Lotto America
01-06-09-11-20, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2
(one, six, nine, eleven, twenty; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $22,390,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000
Powerball
06-14-16-34-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(six, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $206,000,000
Tennessee Cash
05-06-08-24-34, Bonus: 1
(five, six, eight, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: one)
Estimated jackpot: $320,000
