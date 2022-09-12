ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TN Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ These Tennessee lotteries were drawn Monday:

Cash 3 Evening

9-9-4, Wild:

(nine, nine, four; Wild: zero)

Cash 3 Midday

4-5-0, Wild: 5

(four, five, zero; Wild: five)

Cash 3 Morning

9-0-6, Wild: 3

(nine, zero, six; Wild: three)

Cash 4 Evening

3-1-6-1, Wild: 7

(three, one, six, one; Wild: seven)

Cash 4 Midday

5-7-9-6, Wild: 8

(five, seven, nine, six; Wild: eight)

Cash 4 Morning

9-9-3-5, Wild:

(nine, nine, three, five; Wild: zero)

Cash4Life

21-31-37-42-60, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

Lotto America

01-06-09-11-20, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(one, six, nine, eleven, twenty; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $22,390,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 231,000,000

Powerball

06-14-16-34-66, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3

(six, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four, sixty-six; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $206,000,000

Tennessee Cash

05-06-08-24-34, Bonus: 1

(five, six, eight, twenty-four, thirty-four; Bonus: one)

Estimated jackpot: $320,000

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Surprise is key part of migrant travel from Florida, Texas

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — The chief executive of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services was wrapping up work Wednesday when she looked outside to see 48 strangers nearing her office with red folders that included brochures for her organization. The Venezuelan migrants who were flown to the wealthy Massachusetts island from San Antonio by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said they were told they were going to Boston. DeSantis took from the playbook of a fellow Republican, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, by surprising Democrat-led cities and states with large influxes of migrants. Providing little or no information is part of the plan. “They were told that they would have a job and they would have housing,” said Elizabeth Folcarelli, who leads Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and described the scramble for shelter as a “huge challenge.”
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases. The lawsuit is not a class action. But the decision this week is likely to have an impact on how the state maintains millions of dried blood spots and makes them available for outside research. Research with newborn blood spots occurs in other states, too. “Michigan undoubtedly has some level of interest in detecting rare blood diseases in its infant population,” U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington said. “But ... defendants’ post-testing conduct is not necessary to effectuate that interest because ‘the health of the child is no longer at stake.’”
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Lottery#Tn Lottery#Asb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Associated Press

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Ten injured in partial barn collapse in South Dakota

SUMMIT, S.D. (AP) — Officials in northeastern South Dakota are investigating the partial collapse of a barn that injured ten workers. Grant County Emergency Management says the barn at Blooming Valley Dairy near Summit was under construction when the rafters gave way about 5:30 p.m. Monday. Ten workers were injured and taken by ambulance for medical care in Watertown, Milbank, Webster and Ortonville. Their conditions were not released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol was among agencies responding to the accident.
SUMMIT, SD
The Associated Press

Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing

DENVER (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing, the board said Wednesday. The pilot and a passenger aboard the single-engine plane survived the crash Sunday with minor injuries, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The agency said it’s supporting an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and asked the public to share photos and videos of the event. Photographer Stephanie Stamos was near the banks of Horsetooth Reservoir, just west of Fort Collins, Colorado, on Sunday night preparing to take high school photos for a student when she saw the plane flying “unsteady” over the water. Stamos, 57, said she instinctively pulled up her camera and started snapping photos believing the pilot was in trouble and preparing for a crash landing. But instead of hitting the water, the plane flew toward a boat on the lake, swinging low over the craft as one of the boat riders through up their arm, the photos show.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

The First-Ever UndocuFund Summit hosted by 805 UndocuFund, UndocuFund, and Latino Community Foundation, Calling for Equitable Disaster Relief

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- UndocuFund, 805 UndocuFund and The Latino Community Foundation (LCF), will co-host the first-ever UndocuFund Summit during the start of peak wildfire season in California. From September 18-20th at North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP) in Sonoma, the Summit will convene leaders from over 30 grassroots immigrant-serving organizations across California that responded to the pandemic and other disasters. Community leaders will highlight the experiences of undocumented Californians throughout the state and explore collective state and federal advocacy efforts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005016/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy