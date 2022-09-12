Read full article on original website
WCSU to induct six alumni athletes, 1975 men’s soccer team into Athletic Hall of Fame
Six Western Connecticut State University student-athlete alumni and the standout 1975 Men’s Soccer Team will be honored at the WCSU Athletic Hall of Fame Banquet on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Amber Room Colonnade in Danbury and then inducted into the WCSU Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the university’s O’Neill Athletic and Convocation Center on the Westside campus. The events are part of WCSU’s 2022 Homecoming weekend events, and the public is invited to participate.
Danbury residents Sigal Shenkar and Leiya Istambouli named to dean's list at Seton Hall
Seton Hall University is pleased to announce that Danbury residents Sigal Shenkar and Leiya Istambouli qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean's list. "Congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements!" says Seton Hall. One of the country's leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University has been a catalyst for leadership - developing...
Darien Resident Catherine Vogt Serving on Hamilton College WHCL Radio Executive Board
Catherine Vogt, of Darien was chosen to serve on the executive board of Hamilton College's WHCL radio for the fall 2022 semester. Vogt is acting as the assistant general manager. WHCL is a non-profit, student-run FM station that operates seven days a week, 24-hours-a-day when school is in session. The...
Bethel High School Student is Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program
Ridgefield High School senior Suhani Kashyap is Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program. Today, officials of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of over 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Among the semifinalists is Suhani Kashyap, a senior at Bethel High School.
Wooster School in Danbury Holds 97th Convocation
On Friday, September 9, 2022, the official start of Wooster School’s 97th year began. As is our tradition, we came together as a community for Convocation, and this year on Coburn Lawn. Head of School, Matt Byrnes, welcomed the community and then introduced Henry Rexford, Senior Prefect, who led...
Eleven Greenwich High School seniors are 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program Semifinalists
Eleven Greenwich High School seniors have been recognized as 2023 National Merit® Scholarship Program Semifinalists. These students will now have the opportunity to continue in the competition for 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring. The National Merit® Scholarship Program is...
Redding resident Jacob Mcnamara named to dean's list at Seton Hall University
Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Jacob Mcnamara of Redding has qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean's List. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than "C", qualify for the Dean's List. As one of the...
SHU Welcomes First Exchange Students to Campus
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Two new students have been smiling since classes began at Sacred Heart University earlier this month. Even though exchange students Niamh Conlon and Emma Ryan have been on SHU’s campus for a short time, they already feel at home. “Everybody has been so welcoming,” Ryan said as...
Beehive Marks Its Relocation with Ribbon Cutting in Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Beehive, located at 1499 Post Road in Fairfield. The First Selectwoman, Brenda L., Kupchick, Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, State Representative Cristin McCarthy Vahey and Vice President of Kleban Properties, Evan Kleban, joined co-owners, Sandra Halstead and Lesley Collins, along with Party Party owner, Mary Thornton, to celebrate the grand opening of their store in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Longtime Ridgefield Resident, Jonathan (Joe) Watson, has Died
Jonathan (Joe) G. Watson, of Ridgefield CT and Eastham MA, died on August 22, 2022 on his beloved Cape Cod at the age of 80, with his wife Carole, son Gregory, and daughter Sarah by his side. For the past 10 years, Joe battled Multiple Myeloma, a cancer resulting from his Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. Joe fought bravely until the end.
Valerie Jensen's Gemstone Farm Sprouts a Giant Pumpkin, See it at Ridgefield's 10th Annual Weigh-off on September 25!
Ridgefield’s 10th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, co-chaired by Steve Maydan and Jessica Collins, will take place in Ballard Park on Sunday, September 25th. Pumpkin growers from all over the region will roll their huge orange beauties in Ridgefield and descend on Ballard Park. Among the growers is Valerie Jensen, the founder and visionary of Ridgefield's Prospector Theater and most recently Gemstone Farm in New Canaan.
Services planned for longtime Ridgefield resident Richard J. Rychlik, 83
Richard J. Rychlik, 83, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, Connecticut, passed away on September 13, 2022. Richard was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, and raised in the nearby Free Acres community of Berkeley Heights. Richard and his wife Joan met during high school and later married in 1963. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1966 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics. While in college, Richard worked full-time to finance his education and to help support their young family. He served in the United States Army Reserve and received his honorable discharge in 1968.
Still time to register for the Tiger Tee Off!
Please join the Ridgefield High School Hockey Booster Club on Wednesday, September 28, at the Ridgefield Golf Course for the RHS Boys Hockey Booster Club’s major fundraising event of the year. It's a fun day and a great opportunity to reconnect with former teammates and friends while supporting the...
Public Meeting On CT's Coastal Mgmt. Program, Sept. 28
Madison, CT - A public meeting will be held as part of the federal performance evaluation of the Connecticut Coastal Management Program. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meigs Point Nature Center meeting room at Hammonasset Beach State Park, 1288 Boston Point Road, Madison, Connecticut 06443 to provide an opportunity for members of the public to express their opinions about the implementation of the state’s coastal management program.
Fairfield Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit Under State Program
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to State-approved...
Services planned for Ridgefield resident Jenni Mason, 61
Jennifer "Jenni" H. Mason, 61, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. She was the loving wife of Scott F. Mason. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Jenni’s Life will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church; 207 Main Street, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours, interment will be held privately.
Ann Busino, Eucharistic Minister at St. Mary’s Church, has Died
Ann (Darlington) Busino, 90, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. She was the loving wife of the late Orlando Busino. She met, fell in love with and married Orlando F. Busino while attending the University of Iowa. They were married for 70 years. Mrs. Busino was born...
After Hours at Tribus Beer Co in Milford Supports Beth-El Center
Come to a fun, relaxing after-work gathering at Tribus Beer Co. in Milford on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 pm to support the Beth-El Center's housing and food programs to end homelessness and hunger in our community. Tickets are $27 per person and include 2 drinks. Purchase tickets online...
Ridgefield Historic Country Estate for Sale: 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
Community Watch Signs Go Up in Fairfield's Mary Katona Open Space After Drug Debris Found
Fairfield, CT - Community residents who live near the Mary Katona Open Space are watching!. After finding a significant amount of marijuana and vape debris in the Mary Katona Open Space, a parent who likes to take his young children hiking there contacted the Fairfield CARES Community Coalition for help. Fairfield CARES alerted the Fairfield Police, as well as the Holland Hill Elementary School Principal and their PTA president, to inform other families who live in the area.
