Ray Dalio says watch out for rates hitting this level, because Wall Street stocks will take a 20% hit
After that CPI shock earlier in the week, Wall Street is bracing for a fresh batch of data including retail sales, on Wednesday, with a deepening yield curve inversion between 2- and 10-year bonds gives off ever gloomier economic signals. There’s good news though, as a disastrous rail strike may be averted.
Auto industry ad spend falls to $4.8 billion in first seven months of 2022 - data
Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto industry ad spend for the first seven months of this year fell 4% year-on-year as inventory shortages crimped sales even as vehicle demand stayed strong, according to data from an advertising research firm.
