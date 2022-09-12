ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Nicholas County man sentenced to prison for violating federal gun law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Nicholas County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for violating a federal gun law. David Keith Nutter, 55, of Summersville was sentenced to one year in prison follow by three years of supervised release for possessing a firearm after being previously convicted of domestic violence, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Records: Dunbar man accused of attacking firefighter during well-being check

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Dunbar man was charged after attempting to punch a first responder performing a well-being check, court records said. Jarred L. Bridwell, 27, is charged with assault on emergency medical service personnel and obstructing an officer during a well-being check along Leone Lane in Dunbar on Monday, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
DUNBAR, WV
WVNS

Woman sentenced to prison for drug crime

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — a woman was sentenced recently to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for the distribution of more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. According to court documents, Caila Vance, 27, of Charleston sold more than 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a firearm to an […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Cool Ridge Family needs help in arson investigation

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) – A woman in Cool Ridge is asking the public’s help to find the person or persons responsible for a house fire on her son’s property. Tammy Redden lived on the property on Bennington Road in Coolridge for 10 years before her and her husband divorced.  After her ex-husband passed away […]
COOL RIDGE, WV
wchstv.com

Excavator arson may be related to $2 million Kanawha County project

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Demolition of Dilapidated Structures Program is a more than $2 million project aimed at cleaning up blighted homes in Kanawha County. The project came to a standstill Wednesday morning after an excavator caught fire. "This is taking care of blighted properties, health hazards (and)...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Alleghany Sheriff’s Office arrest and charge church thieves

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Alleghany/Covington Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on Sept. 9 in connection to a break-in on Sept. 6 at Immanuel Baptist Chuch on Douthat Road. Officials say, Clifton Forge’s Matthew Lan Bancroft (19) and Madajah Lynn Shinault (21) have both been arrested and...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: Woman found dead in Johnson County home

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead in a Johnson County home, authorities report. A release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) states the woman was found at a residence in the Doe Valley community after a 911 call on Monday, Sept. 12. The […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Five Wytheville doctors plead guilty in pain prescription scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five doctors have pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia. Federal prosecutors say the scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic. It involved the prescribing of thousands of oxycodone pills and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Hope Clinic had offices in Beckley, Beaver, and Charleston, West Virginia, and Wytheville, Virginia. Sentencing for the physicians is scheduled for Dec. 22.
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Wythe Co. residents warned of ‘vicious’ dog on the loose

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A white and brown male pit bull has been reported as “vicious” and on the loose in the area of Exit 80 along I-81. The Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to stay vigilant and not approach the dog. Anyone with information should call 911.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA

