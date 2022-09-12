Read full article on original website
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is now free on bailVictorPhiladelphia, PA
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Brewing Company Hosts Kegs for Cats in Support of Morris Animal RefugeMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
mainlinetoday.com
Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken
Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
PhillyBite
The Most Romantic Places For A Date In Philadelphia
- Where do you usually hang out to flirt with potential dates if you're single in Philly? Uptown clubs such as Concourse? Singles bars like the Dolphin Tavern?. Here's a better suggestion – sign up for a Philadelphia dating outlet. The city is a cultural melting pot and has long been popular with singles who are into black hookups. These online services for black singles make it super-easy to track down your ideal partner. Algorithms will pinpoint individuals with the most in common. You'll quickly initiate online chats about the ideal places to meet for a hot date in Philly! With that in mind, how about a suggestion of the five most romantic spots for a date?
South Philly Church Protected, While Saloon Hangs in the Balance
At the September meeting of the Philadelphia Historical Commission, an Italian American church was added to the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, two large construction projects were approved in historic districts, and a comment period was held on behalf of nominations submitted to the National Register of Historic Places. First...
drifttravel.com
Best free things to do in Philadelphia
Philadelphia is a city with a lot to offer. From its interesting history to its up and coming art scene, there’s something for everyone in Philly. And the best part is that many of these attractions can be enjoyed for free!. Whether you want to explore the city on...
PhillyBite
Izzy's 33 | Breakfast & Brunch Spot in South Philly
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a great breakfast or brunch spot, Izzy's 33 is the spot for you. This restaurant is the perfect place to start your day by featuring a traditional coffee in the morning, a selection of pastries, and a healthy menu. The contemporary European ambiance and relaxed atmosphere make it the perfect place for brunch with friends or a family lunch.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
A Dearth of Delis: In Remembrance of Philly’s Jewish Eateries
At one time, there was no shortage of Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia. Legendary Kosher steakhouses, dairy restaurants, and delis did brisk business, serving up Eastern European staples that connected American Jews with their culinary heritage. You could live in Wynnewood, work in Center City, and have lunch in Minsk. But by the 1970s, these bastions of ethnic comfort food began to vanish. Where did they go and why?
Popular Philadelphia Sports Bar Expanding, Will Open New Location in Suburbs
A longtime Philadelphia sports bar will be opening its latest location in Bensalem, its first expansion into the suburbs. Staff writers at 94.5 PST recently wrote about the upcoming location. Founding Fathers Bar, a longtime staple of the city’s South Street eatery community, is filling the vacated 2900 Street Road...
39 Absolute Best Spots in Southern NJ for National Eat a Hoagie Day
Today is a national holiday that, quite frankly, we should all celebrate together, hand-in-hand -- it's National Eat a Hoagie Day. I'm not entirely sure how Hoagie Day landed on September 14th (does it really matter?) or even who started it (again, does it matter?) but if there's a reason to chow-down on a really long sandwich, count me in.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Restaurants in King of Prussia, PA (Hand Picked By A Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Pennsylvania is a beautiful state and has many lovely places to live. Among the top twenty is King of Prussia, home to the third largest mall in America! The name comes from a tavern opened there in 1769, built within a barn from 1719 when Quakers founded the first town in the area. The owner of the tavern wanted to honor King Frederick II of Prussia, hence the name of the tavern and now the town.
Woman raped overnight in Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're setup all throughout the park in preparation for an art show this weekend.According to police, there was a security guard keeping watch over the tents, but that guard wasn't able to prevent this woman from being raped.Officers tell CBS3 the rape happened in Rittenhouse Square around 1:45 a.m. on Friday.Police responded as quickly as possible right after, but the alleged crime had already been committed.Officers took the woman to the special victims unit.So far, no arrests have been made, and police weren't able to provide a strong description of the suspect.Police tell CBS3 he was last seen walking away from the scene on 18th Street.
Philly City Council invests $7.6M to clear tangled titles
'We have to educate people,' Register of Wills Tracey L. Gordon said. 'Make it a conversation in your house about how to protect your generational wealth.' The post Philly City Council invests $7.6M to clear tangled titles appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia extends deadline to appeal property assessments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia homeowners have a little more time to challenge their new property assessments which could cause their taxes to go up. The average assessment across the city went up by 31% when bills first went out in May.If you think your property value is too high, you have until Oct. 14 to appeal it.The deadline was pushed back two weeks because of delays with the mail.If you need to file an appeal, click here.
townandtourist.com
20 BEST Restaurants in New Hope, PA (Flavors From Around The World!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New Hope, Pennsylvania, is a small town with a big city feel, reflected by the various restaurants available throughout the community. With a population of just above 2,000 and buildings from the 1800s, this historic district is the perfect mix of old and new.
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org
Television Shows (About Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia region has provided a backdrop for numerous television programs, including shows by creators from the region. Although the programs often were shot in other places, like New York or Los Angeles, the Philadelphia setting provided important references and details. In some cases, stories called for posh suburbs, such as those on the Main Line. In other situations, the central city served as a gritty urban setting. The depictions were not always positive, but they created an image of southeastern Pennsylvania that reached viewers across the country.
Pizza Shop Collapses In Philadelphia Neighborhood (VIDEO)
Officials were at the scene of a rowhouse collapse Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Philadelphia's Fishtown, authorities said. Video being live-streamed on Citizen shows the collapse of the three-story building, home to Key Pizza and apartments above at Memphis & E York streets around 9:45 a.m. The building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.
5 Places in Delaware County Where the Roast Pork Sandwich is King
John' Morton's Tavern made a best of Philly pork sandwich list. While hoagies and cheesesteaks rule the Philly food landscape, let’s not also forget Philadelphia’s other unique signature sandwich offer–the pork sandwich. Here are five places in Delaware County where you won’t be disappointed, writes Alexandra Jones...
Influx of New Yorkers to Delaware County Raises Bar for Home Prices
Over the past several years, New York City has emerged as the largest source of new residents in Delaware County outside of the tri-state area, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This is true for the entire region. People from more expensive markets, especially New York City, have...
