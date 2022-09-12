ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

froggyweb.com

Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Daisy Paulsen’s father testifies on day 4 of Arthur Kollie trial

FARGO (KFGO) – On the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, the prosecution called her parents to the stand, along with experts in DNA analysis and forensic pathology. Dr. Mark Koponen said that while Paulsen had...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Kollie found guilty in murder of Jupiter Paulsen

FARGO (KFGO) – Arthur Kollie has been found guilty of murdering 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. After a short deliberation Thursday afternoon, the jury found Kollie guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery in the June 4, 2021 killing of Paulsen. During closing arguments, Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Youngren...
FARGO, ND

