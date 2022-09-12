Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Williston man arrested following pursuit in West Fargo, found hiding in field
WEST FARGO (KFGO) – A Williston man is in jail in Fargo after leading West Fargo Police on a pursuit late Tues. night. Officers tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation in the 800 block of 40th Ave. E. The vehicle went westbound into Cass County. Deputies...
froggyweb.com
Johnny Carino’s in Fargo closes suddenly
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – Another restaurant in Fargo has closed. Johnny Carino’s, a block off of 45th Street South, closed permanently as of Tuesday according to a social media post. The operators wrote that they were “sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”. People asking about unused...
froggyweb.com
Fargo public schools looks into building a new middle school and high school
FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – The Fargo School Board has approved the first reading of a 10-year long-range facilities plan that includes a new middle school and high school. It looks into building a new middle school and high school since Bennett Elementary is nearing capacity. A middle school could be...
froggyweb.com
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
froggyweb.com
Daisy Paulsen’s father testifies on day 4 of Arthur Kollie trial
FARGO (KFGO) – On the fourth day of testimony in the trial of Arthur Kollie for the murder of Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen, the prosecution called her parents to the stand, along with experts in DNA analysis and forensic pathology. Dr. Mark Koponen said that while Paulsen had...
froggyweb.com
Kollie found guilty in murder of Jupiter Paulsen
FARGO (KFGO) – Arthur Kollie has been found guilty of murdering 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen. After a short deliberation Thursday afternoon, the jury found Kollie guilty of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery in the June 4, 2021 killing of Paulsen. During closing arguments, Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Ryan Youngren...
froggyweb.com
Fargo Human Rights Commission recommends hiring outside firm to investigate police shootings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Human Rights Commission unanimously approved a motion to ask the City Commission to hire an independent firm to investigate the recent fatal police shootings of two men. The request was made by local activist Wess Philome. He questions the findings by Attorney General Drew...
Comments / 0