Hillary Clinton says Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen in DOJ investigation
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Sunday that she believes Donald Trump should be treated as any other citizen when it comes to the Department of Justice's investigation into his potential mishandling of classified documents.
Hear what ex-FBI special agent noticed in evidence photo taken inside Trump's home
CNN reporter and former FBI special agent Josh Campbell breaks down the evidence photo, which was arranged and taken by law enforcement, that shows classified documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
“Lawyers are giggling”: Legal experts scratch their heads at Trump’s “very strange” new DOJ lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit demanding the return of documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the feds did not have sufficient reason for the raid even though they found 300 classified documents at Trump's home, according to The New York Times. The FBI...
John Dean: Trump is going to be very unhappy about this document
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says that former President Donald Trump will not be happy about the contents of the redacted affidavit supporting the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Jared Kushner said the Mar-a-Lago raid was a mistake by Trump's enemies. He spoke after rampant speculation arose that he may have tipped off the FBI.
Jared Kushner was interviewed for the first time since the August 8 Mar-a-Lago raid. He called the raid a "cause for concern" for democracy, blaming Trump's "enemies." Those around Trump are said to suspect a family member — perhaps Kushner — tipped off the FBI. Jared Kushner spoke...
Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
Trump May Have Sold Classified Documents, Should Be 'Arrested': Kirschner
Kirschner said Friday that "things just went from bad to worse to unfathomably dangerous" after empty classified folders were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago
The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
'Very damning letter': John Dean reacts to letter sent to Trump's legal team
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean says the letter released by the National Archives showing it told former President Donald Trump’s legal team in May informing them that it was sharing hundreds of pages of classified material it had retrieved in January with the FBI, so that an assessment could be done on potential damage from how the classified documents had been handled, is very damning.
Trump's seized passports could be a problem for him, legal experts say
Donald Trump has complained that FBI agents' seizure of his passports showed that investigators ran amok as they searched his Florida resort, but new information about how and where the documents were found could spell major trouble for the former president, legal experts told NBC News. In a footnote in...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
Migrants flood border town to take advantage of US immigration exception
CNN’s Rosa Flores reports from Reynosa, Mexico, where an increasing number of migrants from multiple countries are arriving there in hopes of crossing into the US legally under the Trump-era pandemic rule allowing exceptions to Title 42.
Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks
As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral
Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London.An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reported The Telegraph.Invitations to Mr Trump and other living ex-presidents, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and their spouses, were sent out on Thursday. The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday.The venue has earlier hosted state funerals...
Woman arrested for allegedly threatening judge in Mar-a-Lago documents case
A Texas woman who allegedly left a series of threatening messages on the voicemail of a federal judge overseeing one of former President Donald Trump's legal fights in Florida was arrested last week, according to court documents.
Oath Keepers lawyer and federal judge in screaming match in court over US Capitol riot case
A conversation between a federal judge and a lawyer for one of the Oath Keepers charged with seditious conspiracy ended in a screaming match on Wednesday, when the lawyer suggested she would argue at trial that her client deleted evidence after the riot because he was directed to by another lawyer.
'You're blowing this': New book reveals Melania Trump criticized her husband's handling of Covid
(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump's top general feared he would authorize a strike on Iran as his presidency ended. His intelligence chief wondered what Russia had on him. A billionaire friend convinced him to try buying Greenland. A half-dozen top officials considered resigning en masse. Even his wife,...
New York judge says he will bar selective prosecution claim in Trump Organization criminal trial
A Manhattan judge indicated Monday he won't allow attorneys for the Trump Organization to accuse Manhattan prosecutors of targeting the company out of animus for former President Donald Trump. New York County Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said at an at-times testy hearing, six weeks before the company's Oct. 24...
George Conway reacts to Trump's comments saying there will be 'big problems' if he's indicted
Conservative lawyer George Conway joins CNN’s John Berman to discuss former President Trump’s recent comments on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show, where he says there will be “big problems” if he’s indicted.
