Read full article on original website
Related
Alaska is facing its strongest storm in over a decade
All eyes in Alaska will be on the remnants of Typhoon Merbok as the system moves over the southern Bering Sea on Thursday night -- before becoming what's expected to be the strongest storm to impact the state in more than a decade.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Alaska's western coast is expecting high winds and flooding in powerful storm this weekend
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are putting residents of western Alaska on high alert as a coastal storm is expected to bring flooding and strong winds this weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A tropical storm watch has been issued for the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west and will begin unleashing tropical storm winds (winds 39 mph or higher), rain and waves over the Leeward Islands by Friday evening, the National Hurricane Center said Friday morning.
Rain for areas of western California and your weekend forecast
A trough will bring much needed rain for areas of drought-stricken California and we continue to track the Tropics. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest forecast.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0