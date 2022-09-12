The Emmys always have an uphill battle: the least glamorous, the least surprising, and the least inviting of award shows. The Grammys can always claim to be Music’s Biggest Night, just because it’s on TV, and the Oscars are the Oscars — but Emmy Night is always full of TV stars playing their real-life selves, which means it’s a bit less than television. Call it TV’s Least TV Night. So why do network executives keep trying to turn the Emmys into the glitzy awards gala it’s fated to never be? Why not just have the winners come up and...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO