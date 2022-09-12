Read full article on original website
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet. On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set...
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The parents-to-be made it a date at the Emmys on Monday night before Legend performed his new song "Pieces" during the in memoriam segment. The pair brought the style to the red carpet on Monday night, as Nanjiani took on a faux guest bartending gig. Mark Hampton & Christina Ricci.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s Relationship Timeline: From Costars to Parents and Beyond
Just like the movies! Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter’s love story closely resembles a Hollywood romance — complete with a workplace meet-cute that led to their happily ever after. The duo first met while filming 2013’s The Big Ask and went on to star in two more movies together before announcing in February 2017 that […]
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Made Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2022 Emmys
Nominated for her role as alcoholic CIA asset Cassie in HBO Max's mystery-comedy The Flight Attendant, Kaley Cuoco arrived at the Emmys looking way more glam than “fasten your seatbelts,” could ever cover. Cuoco wore a tiered tulle Dolce & Gabbana dress complete with pink and magenta flowers....
'Confess, Fletch' lets Jon Hamm show off his lighter side without Chase-ing the past
In "Confess, Fletch," Jon Hamm brings a refreshed version of the smart-alecky character Chevy Chase played in the 1980s to the screen with breezy charm.
'Do Revenge' links teen strangers on a train that runs out of steam
"Do Revenge" has all the makings of an attention-generating machine, combining a "Mean Girls" vibe with the stars of two popular teen franchises in Camila Mendes ("Riverdale") and Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"). It's too bad the Netflix movie doesn't match those qualities, offering a mishmash of homages that's mildly diverting but can't ace the final.
See Stars Make a Quick Change From 2022 Emmys Outfits to Stylish After-Party Looks
Watch: Adele, RuPaul & More Win at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys. Change clothes and go was the vibe for the 2022 Emmys. On Sept. 12, stars gathered at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for TV's biggest night. And while the show was filled with unforgettable moments and stylish looks, it's the after-party fashion that still has everyone talking.
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’
Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway. “I dim the lights and think about you/Spend sleepless nights to think about you,” she belted out to the full studio audience, asking: “You said you loved me, or were you just being kind?/Or am I losing my mind?” The cover marks the second “Kellyoke” performance...
Hugh Jackman's daughter hilariously shut down his 'nerdy dad dancing' skills
He might be the star of The Greatest Showman, but Hugh Jackman's adorably dorky dancing is no match for his daughter's critical eye. The Oscar-nominated actor told PEOPLE and EW at the Toronto International Film Festival that his 17-year-old daughter gave him some humbling feedback when he asked for her reaction to a dance move he wanted to do opposite Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins in their new movie The Son.
Emmys 2022: Historic Wins, Canned Comedy, and Jennifer Coolidge’s Spotlight-Stealing Speech
The Emmys always have an uphill battle: the least glamorous, the least surprising, and the least inviting of award shows. The Grammys can always claim to be Music’s Biggest Night, just because it’s on TV, and the Oscars are the Oscars — but Emmy Night is always full of TV stars playing their real-life selves, which means it’s a bit less than television. Call it TV’s Least TV Night. So why do network executives keep trying to turn the Emmys into the glitzy awards gala it’s fated to never be? Why not just have the winners come up and...
