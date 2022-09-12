ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
'Do Revenge' links teen strangers on a train that runs out of steam

"Do Revenge" has all the makings of an attention-generating machine, combining a "Mean Girls" vibe with the stars of two popular teen franchises in Camila Mendes ("Riverdale") and Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"). It's too bad the Netflix movie doesn't match those qualities, offering a mishmash of homages that's mildly diverting but can't ace the final.
Watch Kelly Clarkson’s Acoustic Cover of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Losing My Mind’

Filming her daytime talk show a few blocks away from the heart of Broadway has rubbed off on Kelly Clarkson. On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer and host delivered an acoustic rendition of “Losing My Mind” from Stephen Sondheim’s hit musical Follies, which ran for over 500 performances on Broadway. “I dim the lights and think about you/Spend sleepless nights to think about you,” she belted out to the full studio audience, asking: “You said you loved me, or were you just being kind?/Or am I losing my mind?” The cover marks the second “Kellyoke” performance...
Hugh Jackman's daughter hilariously shut down his 'nerdy dad dancing' skills

He might be the star of The Greatest Showman, but Hugh Jackman's adorably dorky dancing is no match for his daughter's critical eye. The Oscar-nominated actor told PEOPLE and EW at the Toronto International Film Festival that his 17-year-old daughter gave him some humbling feedback when he asked for her reaction to a dance move he wanted to do opposite Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins in their new movie The Son.
Emmys 2022: Historic Wins, Canned Comedy, and Jennifer Coolidge’s Spotlight-Stealing Speech

The Emmys always have an uphill battle: the least glamorous, the least surprising, and the least inviting of award shows. The Grammys can always claim to be Music’s Biggest Night, just because it’s on TV, and the Oscars are the Oscars — but Emmy Night is always full of TV stars playing their real-life selves, which means it’s a bit less than television. Call it TV’s Least TV Night. So why do network executives keep trying to turn the Emmys into the glitzy awards gala it’s fated to never be? Why not just have the winners come up and...
