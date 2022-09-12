Max Thieriot, star of both Paramount+’s SEAL Team and CBS freshman drama series Fire Country, has opened up about the challenges of filming two high-profile series at the same time. Deadline revealed in May that Thieriot would pull double duty by returning to SEAL Team, while also starring in Fire Country, after it was picked up to series, with the latter being a passion project for him. “It’s obviously a juggle, but thankfully, we started SEAL Team season six before we started shooting episode two of Fire Country, so I was able to work it right into the gap in between,” he...

TV SERIES ・ 10 MINUTES AGO