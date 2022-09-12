Read full article on original website
Max Thieriot Says Balancing ‘SEAL Team’ & ‘Fire Country’ Is A “Juggle” But “I Can Keep Up”
Max Thieriot, star of both Paramount+’s SEAL Team and CBS freshman drama series Fire Country, has opened up about the challenges of filming two high-profile series at the same time. Deadline revealed in May that Thieriot would pull double duty by returning to SEAL Team, while also starring in Fire Country, after it was picked up to series, with the latter being a passion project for him. “It’s obviously a juggle, but thankfully, we started SEAL Team season six before we started shooting episode two of Fire Country, so I was able to work it right into the gap in between,” he...
'Do Revenge' links teen strangers on a train that runs out of steam
"Do Revenge" has all the makings of an attention-generating machine, combining a "Mean Girls" vibe with the stars of two popular teen franchises in Camila Mendes ("Riverdale") and Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"). It's too bad the Netflix movie doesn't match those qualities, offering a mishmash of homages that's mildly diverting but can't ace the final.
Kim Kardashian shares the type of guy she wants to date next
Kim Kardashian appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" on Wednesday, where she talked about her future dating plans after her break up with Pete Davidson last month.
'Confess, Fletch' lets Jon Hamm show off his lighter side without Chase-ing the past
In "Confess, Fletch," Jon Hamm brings a refreshed version of the smart-alecky character Chevy Chase played in the 1980s to the screen with breezy charm.
Viola Davis Is A Vision Of Beauty And Grace On Elle Brasil
Viola Davis ate up this Elle Brasil cover while promoting "The Woman King."
