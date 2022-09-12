ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Max Thieriot Says Balancing ‘SEAL Team’ & ‘Fire Country’ Is A “Juggle” But “I Can Keep Up”

Max Thieriot, star of both Paramount+’s SEAL Team and CBS freshman drama series Fire Country, has opened up about the challenges of filming two high-profile series at the same time. Deadline revealed in May that Thieriot would pull double duty by returning to SEAL Team, while also starring in Fire Country, after it was picked up to series, with the latter being a passion project for him. “It’s obviously a juggle, but thankfully, we started SEAL Team season six before we started shooting episode two of Fire Country, so I was able to work it right into the gap in between,” he...
TV SERIES
CNN

'Do Revenge' links teen strangers on a train that runs out of steam

"Do Revenge" has all the makings of an attention-generating machine, combining a "Mean Girls" vibe with the stars of two popular teen franchises in Camila Mendes ("Riverdale") and Maya Hawke ("Stranger Things"). It's too bad the Netflix movie doesn't match those qualities, offering a mishmash of homages that's mildly diverting but can't ace the final.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Riordan
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy