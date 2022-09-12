Midwest singer-songwriter Chad Elliott will be featured at Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County on Saturday, Sept. 24, performing two shows. A children’s show will kick off the afternoon at 1 pm and he will continue with a concert from 2 to 4 pm for a family friendly event at the gardens at 201 E. Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The concerts are meant to compliment the Art on the Square in Jefferson. Although there will be some chairs provided, attendees may want to bring a lawn chair.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO