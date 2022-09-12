Read full article on original website
Ram spikers split in matches last week
The Greene County volleyball team split their wins and losses last week with two of each after one regular match and a Saturday tournament. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Rams hosted the Roland-Story Norsemen. After losing the first set 25-22, the Rams bounced back and won the next three, 25-18, 25-23 and 25-13, to win 3-1 overall.
Chad Elliot performing Oct. 24 as part of Art on the Square
Midwest singer-songwriter Chad Elliott will be featured at Thomas Jefferson Gardens of Greene County on Saturday, Sept. 24, performing two shows. A children’s show will kick off the afternoon at 1 pm and he will continue with a concert from 2 to 4 pm for a family friendly event at the gardens at 201 E. Lincoln Way in Jefferson. The concerts are meant to compliment the Art on the Square in Jefferson. Although there will be some chairs provided, attendees may want to bring a lawn chair.
Program on the Underground Railroad in Iowa the museum Sunday
The popular historian, researcher and writer David Connon returns to Jefferson this Sunday, Sept. 18, to present a program about “Josiah Bushnell Grinnell and the Iowa Underground Railroad,” at 2 pm at the Greene County Historical Museum. “J.B.” Grinnell, one of the more prominent figures in Iowa history,...
Thomas Jefferson Gardens second cemetery walk slated for Sept. 25
Thomas Jefferson Gardens is sponsoring its second historic Cemetery Walk on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 pm, guided by Dianne Piepel, who researched the individuals for this year’s walk. The walk will begin at the Welcome Center at 201 E. Lincoln Way. Participants may walk or drive to the...
P.E.O. to host fundraising dinner
“Enjoying a unique dinner at The Centennial, Jefferson’s newest restaurant, and ‘doing good’ at the same time is the best,” said P.E.O. chapter CZ president Jean Van Gilder. “Dinner with a Purpose” hosted by chapter CZ is exactly that. “We’re planning an especially delicious meal as...
In the neighborhood
September comes once again to the library and with it events for all ages. On Tuesday at 4:15 pm we are having Storytimes: the 13th will be about Family, the 20th about Farm Animals, and the 27th about Apples. Come read a story and do a craft with us. If you can’t make it on Tuesdays, Storytime packs will be available all week!
Supervisors approve up to $3.8M in debt for communication tower, radios
The Greene County supervisors at their Sept. 12 meeting approved issuing up to $3.8 million in general obligation capital loan notes for the purchase and installation of peace officer/emergency communications equipment, including a new tower and radios. The action followed a public hearing at which no comments, either written or...
New hours at Jamaica library
New fall hours will take effect at the Jamaica public library on Monday, Sept. 19. The new hours will be Monday 1-5 pm, Tuesday 1-5 pm, Wednesday 11-4 pm, Thursday, 2-7 pm, Friday closed, Saturday 10-noon, and Sunday closed. “We changed up our hours this summer opening in the morning...
Childcare center opens Sept. 26
After years of planning and more than a year of construction despite some supply chain delays, the new childcare center at 306 S. Vine St in Jefferson is ready to open its doors Monday, Sept. 26. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome children and families to our new center,” said director Cherie Cerveny.
