ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Henderson firefighter arrested for DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson firefighter for driving under the influence on August 14. According to police, Daniel Juarez collided with two vehicles at the Allegiant Stadium parking lot. Security on scene stopped the vehicle until police arrived.
HENDERSON, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in northwest Las Vegas

UPDATE - 10:45 P.M. Las Vegas police said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near El Capitan Way and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley. Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Las Vegas Valley#Violent Crime#Mulgrave Court
Fox5 KVVU

Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening. Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When emergency crews arrived police...
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

Driver dead after crash on 215 Beltway near Hualapai in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver is dead after a sedan crashed on the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley Thursday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed a fatal collision on the northbound-turning-eastbound side just west of Hualapai Way at about 6:30 a.m., according to the agency's incident page.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Police body camera shows Robert Telles's 2020 domestic violence arrest

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) -- Police body camera video shows Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles slurring and accusing officers of trying to "take [him] down" during an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in 2020. Telles was taken into custody on Feb. 29, 2020, after allegedly putting his wife into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

3-month-old girl dies days after mother's crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infant girl died days after suffering injuries in a crash allegedly caused by her mother outside a North Las Vegas apartment complex last month, according to the Clark County Coroner's office. Three-month-old Inayah Alston was pronounced dead at UMC on Aug. 31, the coroner's...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Son accused of stabbing mother to death identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man accused of stabbing his mother to death is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Enrique Bonilla, according to court records. He was due to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning but was not transported. He remains in jail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 20.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy