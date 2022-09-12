Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing ThemMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas police search for 3 suspects accused in east valley robbery
Las Vegas police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a person on the east side of the valley.
Police release photos in road rage investigation on Sunset Road
Metro police have released photos and are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a June 27 road rage incident on Sunset Road near Sandhill Road.
news3lv.com
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Las Vegas early Friday morning, according to police. The collision was reported around 1:53 a.m. at Washington Avenue and Main Street, said Lt. Aaron Lee with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. In a statement, LVMPD...
news3lv.com
Henderson firefighter arrested for DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a Henderson firefighter for driving under the influence on August 14. According to police, Daniel Juarez collided with two vehicles at the Allegiant Stadium parking lot. Security on scene stopped the vehicle until police arrived.
Las Vegas man accused of murdering mother arrested holding knives, teddy bear
A Las Vegas man accused of stabbing and killing his mother surrendered to police holding two large knives, a teddy bear and a picture frame, documents obtained Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators said.
news3lv.com
2 suspects in custody after barricade in southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Two suspects have been taken into custody after a barricade situation at a southwest valley home Wednesday. Las Vegas police had responded to the 7000 block of Clearwater Avenue, near Flamingo and Rainbow, at around 10:15 a.m. following reports of a family disturbance. Police said...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in northwest Las Vegas
UPDATE - 10:45 P.M. Las Vegas police said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near El Capitan Way and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley. Police...
DEVELOPING: Las Vegas police investigating robbery in northwest valley area
Las Vegas police said they are at the scene of an Albertson's in the northwest area as they received a call of a robbery.
Fox5 KVVU
Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening. Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When emergency crews arrived police...
Man arrested, charged with stabbing mom to death
A man is under arrest, accused of stabbing his mom to death at an apartment complex. Police were first called to the complex near Vegas Valley and Nellis by the suspect’s brother, who said the man had a knife and was acting erratically.
Deadly crash reported after driver goes wrong way near 215 Beltway, Hualapai
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly crash was reported Thursday morning near the 215 Beltway and Hualapai Way. Nevada State Police confirmed a fatal vehicle collision happened on the eastbound side of the beltway at Hualapai at around 6:30 a.m. According to RTC, the 215 was down to just one lane between Ann Road and […]
news3lv.com
Driver dead after crash on 215 Beltway near Hualapai in northwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver is dead after a sedan crashed on the 215 Beltway in the northwest valley Thursday morning. Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol listed a fatal collision on the northbound-turning-eastbound side just west of Hualapai Way at about 6:30 a.m., according to the agency's incident page.
Fox5 KVVU
Police: Woman killed in central Las Vegas Valley, suspect outstanding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue in central Las Vegas. According to homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, a woman was found with stab wounds at a home in the 800 block of Reed Place.
Woman’s ex-husband attacked her with machete while father attacked officers with hammer: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman’s father and ex-husband were arrested Wednesday after the ex-husband tried to attack her with a machete and the father tried to attack police officers with a hammer, according to an arrest report. Police responded to what became a barricade situation at a residence near Flamingo and Rainbow at around […]
news3lv.com
Police body camera shows Robert Telles's 2020 domestic violence arrest
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) -- Police body camera video shows Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles slurring and accusing officers of trying to "take [him] down" during an arrest on suspicion of domestic violence in 2020. Telles was taken into custody on Feb. 29, 2020, after allegedly putting his wife into...
Cops: Elected official was ‘lying in wait’ for Vegas reporter before murder caught on video
LAS VEGAS — A Clark County administrator accused of the brutal daylight killing of an investigative reporter was “lying in wait” for the man before the fatal stabbing outside the man’s Las Vegas home, court records allege. Robert Telles, 45, is charged with murder in the...
news3lv.com
3-month-old girl dies days after mother's crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An infant girl died days after suffering injuries in a crash allegedly caused by her mother outside a North Las Vegas apartment complex last month, according to the Clark County Coroner's office. Three-month-old Inayah Alston was pronounced dead at UMC on Aug. 31, the coroner's...
Suspect arrested in murder of young mother
San Diego Police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing a young woman to death at a home near Washington and MLK. Investigators say the woman in her 20s was discovered dead from stab wounds Tuesday night by her parents when they returned home.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect who threatened family with a knife
LVMPD investigated a domestic disturbance in northwest Las Vegas. Shortly after 10 p.m. one person was arrested.
8newsnow.com
Son accused of stabbing mother to death identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man accused of stabbing his mother to death is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Enrique Bonilla, according to court records. He was due to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning but was not transported. He remains in jail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 20.
